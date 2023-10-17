Shopkeeper Spotlight: Holli Brown, The Candle Bar Co.

The flicker of flame, the subtle scent of something scrumptious and the knowledge that the candle you're burning is as good for the environment as it is your home — The Candle Bar Company raises the bar on what candles can be.

The Candle Bar candles are 100 percent soy wax with cotton braided wicks for the cleanest burn possible. Its fragrance oils are certified "clean," meaning they have no nasty ingredients like phthalates and other carcinogens you might find in off-the-shelf brands.

The Candle Bar also offers a unique refillable option that lets you customize a candle for that special someone. Simply bring in your sturdy heat-resistant container, like that lovely heirloom dish or mug celebrating the World's Greatest Mom, and The Candle Bar owner Holli Brown will help you pick out a scent that's perfect at just $1.25 per ounce of wax or $1 per ounce on Fridays. And the turnaround is super quick — just one business day.

The citrusy-sweet smell of Wonder is a bestseller, says Brown, who knows that fall means an uptick in candles with scents like pumpkin souffle, cinnamon and coffee.

Don't see (or smell) what you'd like from The Candle Bar's more than 40 scents? Mix your own, including during one of many candle making classes offered at this fun spot in Spokane's Garland District.

Brown is currently expanding the space she's operated since 2019, adding even more classes, including by the more than 25 local artisans and makers featured in the shop. Brown loves coming up with new events, including live music and a unique sushi making night.

817 W. Garland Ave. Spokane, WA

Sun 10am - 2pm | Tues - Sat 10am-4pm

thecandlebarco.com | 509-863-9231