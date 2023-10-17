Sponsored Content

Shopkeeper Spotlight: Joel Barbour, The Great PNW

The Great PNW brings the vibrancy and soul of the Pacific Northwest to life inside its four walls. Inspired by owner and resident graphic designer Joel Barbour's lifelong love of road trips, camping, skateboarding and photography, The Great PNW's flagship store in Kendall Yards seeks to create an extension of how its customers feel about where they live. "There is nothing like the Pacific Northwest," says Barbour, "and we want to inspire people and help people feel connected to the area."

Though Barbour and his team create upwards of 100 casualwear products each year, he maintains that his simplest graphics remain timeless. The store offers T-shirts, hats, beanies, shorts, socks and sweatshirts, to name a few — along with other assorted accessories like toiletry and duffel bags, stickers and decals, and drinkware. Most products are earth-toned, as is typical of the brand: "We have the floor dyed to look very organic, with a lot of wood textures," says Barbour. The store's location adjacent to the Spokane River and Centennial Trail effectively creates an exciting, functional space that not only celebrates the beauty and spirit of Spokane, but also the city's coolness.

Ultimately, Barbour says, The Great PNW hopes to "spread the love for this great area we call home." With slogans like "Trees & Lakes & Mountains & Coffee" and "Upper Left USA" printed across their work, it's easy to see how wearers can spread the love, but also the pride and joy that so many of us feel as locals.

Whether shopping online or in-store, the brand is all about cultivating an engaging, high-quality experience for customers. "Our demographic is so wide," Barbour says. "We have a diverse range of graphics and products. Come in and find something you love, something that resonates with you."

1098 W. Summit Parkway

Sun 11am - 6pm | Mon - Sat 10am-8pm

thegreatpnw.com | 509-315-5057

