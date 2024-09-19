Spokane Youth Symphony celebrates 75 years with 'Diamond Jubilee'

click to enlarge Erick Doxey photo Spokane Youth Symphony Artistic Director Philip Baldwin conducts the orchestra's first rehearsal of the season.

The Great Hall of St. John's Cathedral was abuzz on a recent Monday evening, as musicians chatted, arranged their music stands just so and tuned their instruments in a pleasant cacophony.

When Spokane Youth Symphony Orchestra Artistic Director and Conductor Philip Baldwin stepped onto his podium, the musicians fell quiet, excited to start the first rehearsal of the 2024-25 season.

Each season is special, of course, but this one perhaps feels even more so, as it marks 75 years of the Spokane Youth Symphony. In celebration, the "Diamond Jubilee" season features four performances, plus an alumni concert.

"The fact that the youth symphony has made it through all these years, that says a lot about the Spokane community and about the people who are in charge, our board, our conductors, our teachers, the fabulous players," Baldwin says. "There's a lot of dedication. This is by no means an easy thing to create, and it would be insanely easy to lose it, so over the years, there've been some really incredible people keeping this alive."

Originally called the Spokane Junior Symphony, the youth symphony was created in 1949 by Harold Paul Whelan, director and founder of the Spokane Philharmonic (now the Spokane Symphony). No high school in the region alone had enough musicians for a symphony, Whelan noted, and there was no area orchestra exclusively for college-aged musicians.

Whelan began rehearsals with 30 junior high, high school and college musicians in the KXLY television/radio building. The group performed its first concert in May 1950 in the Spokane Masonic Center.

Seventy-five years later, the Spokane Youth Symphony has grown considerably in size, reputation and impact.

Many students, including oboe player Ericka Sadler, in her first year with the group, and second-year member Caison Farley, on trumpet, say they turned to the orchestra for the opportunity to play more challenging pieces than they would usually play in school.

"Youth Symphony seemed like a great opportunity to get involved with higher level orchestras," Farley says. "I'm really excited to make some great music."

Sisters Hope Funchess, on violin, and Gracie Funchess, on flute, also feel like their ability to work as a team has improved because of their eight and four years, respectively, with the group.

"You listen across the orchestra, and all of a sudden, you hear how all the parts fit together," Hope says.

The SYS is made up of four ensembles. Strings is for players at the early intermediate to intermediate skill levels. The Sinfonietta is for musicians ready for a more challenging orchestral experience, followed by the Philharmonic, a full orchestra featuring woodwind, brass, percussion and strings. From the philharmonic, students can audition for the symphony orchestra.

Those looking to join a group or move to the next level of the symphony must audition, performing a solo piece and sightreading, in early summer. Students don't have to re-audition each season if they wish to stay in the same group.

Concertmaster Amanda Nguyen, in her eighth year playing violin with the youth symphony and fifth with the symphony orchestra, began in the Sinfonietta but knew she would one day play at the SYS's highest level.

"It's always been a goal of mine to be in this orchestra and do my best, to challenge myself to improve," she says. "It's very competitive, so to push myself beyond my limits and challenge myself to work in a group. It's developing leadership and teamwork. It's great. I've met so many friends through this program."

SPOKANE YOUTH SYMPHONY’S 75TH SEASON, 2024-25

Nov. 17: Jubilee Treasures

Nov. 30: SYS Alumni Concert

Jan. 26: Diamond Variations

March 16: Hidden Gems

May 18: A Jewel of Our Community

All performances at The Fox Theater, 1001 W. Riverside Ave. Tickets and more info at spokaneyouthsymphony.org



The youth symphony also offers a Suzuki Academy for beginning violin, viola and cello students in grades three through five, which Executive Director Jennifer O'Bannan says helps fill the instructional gap until sixth grade, when students can start taking music classes in school.

SYS holds four concerts each season. The season-opening "Jubilee Treasures," on Nov. 17 at the Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox, features Johannes Brahms' Academic Festival Overture, Giuseppe Verdi's Overture to La Forza del Destino and Jean Sibelius' Finlandia.

On Nov. 30, the 75th Anniversary Diamond Jubilee Alumni Concert brings past symphony orchestra musicians together with current members, celebrating the milestone anniversary with repeat performances of the Brahms, Verdi and Sibelius pieces conducted by Baldwin, former artistic director Verne Windham, and Spokane Symphony Music Director James Lowe, respectively.

The season also features "Diamond Variations" on Jan. 26, "Hidden Gems" on March 16 and "A Jewel of Our Community" on May 18, all at the Fox.

It's that last concert that O'Bannan especially hopes audience members take to heart.

"I found this picture of someone holding a diamond in front of a city," she says, recalling designing the season's promotional material. "When I saw that, I said, 'That's how I see the youth symphony. That's what's in my head and heart when I think of the youth symphony, and how I wish people would be aware of this valuable jewel right here.'" ♦