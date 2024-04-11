Sports Camps

BASEBALL/SOFTBALL

Cheney Parks & Rec Baseball Clinic A baseball clinic touching on the basics of the sport. Softball players welcome. Equipment is provided, but participants are encouraged to bring their own gear. Coed. July 8-9 from 9-11 am (ages 6-8) and 11:30 am-1:30 pm (ages 9-12) at Salnave Park, Cheney. $50. cityofcheney.org

Gonzaga Prep Baseball Camps Sessions offered for summer 2024 include Kids Camp (June 17-20 and July 8-10, preschool-8th grade) and Catchers Camp (June 18-19 and July 1-2, grades 6-12). At Gonzaga Prep. $80-$85. gprep.com

Nike Softball Camp Instruction from head coach Bob Castle on developing fundamental and advanced skills, focusing on hitting, position-specific fielding, base-running, team play and game situations. Girls ages 8-16. July 15-18 from 9 am-4 pm at Whitworth University. $355. ussportscamps.com

Premier Mitts Infield Camps Eight different camps all about the throws that an infielder must master to play at a high level. Focus on backhands, throwing, double plays and more. Ages 8-18. Sessions offered June 24-July 25 from 8-10 am and 10 am-12 pm at Whitworth University and Shadle Park High School. $210/camp. premiermitts.com

Skyhawks Baseball Skyhawks baseball camps offer progressional instruction and teaching in fielding, catching, throwing, hitting and baserunning. Coed, ages 6-12. Held at local parks throughout the Spokane/Coeur d'Alene area. Camps offered May 13-Aug. 9; see site for complete list of dates and locations. $74-$225/session. skyhawks.com

SuperTots Baseball This camp uses a variety of games to engage kids while teaching the sport of baseball and developing fundamental skills. Ages 2-5.5. June 17-Aug. 8, meets once a week. Sessions held at parks and schools in the Spokane/Coeur d'Alene area; see site for complete list of dates and locations. $72-$126/session. supertotsports.com

Zags Baseball Camps Sessions offered for summer 2024 include Lil Zags (June 25-26 and July 9-10, ages 6-10), Pups (July 9-10, ages 4-6) and Big Dogs (July 16-17, ages 10-14). See website for location details. $125. zagsbaseballcamps.com

BASKETBALL

Breakthrough Basketball: Essential Skills & Decision Making This intensive three-day camp with coach Timothy McCrory teaches players the skills necessary to become a great basketball player like ball handling, shooting layups, offense, footwork and more. Coed, grades 3-8. July 16-18 from 9 am-3 pm at the HUB Sports Center, Liberty Lake. $196-$245. breakthroughbasketball.com

Breakthrough Basketball: Shooting & Ball Handling Campers learn how to develop shooting fundamentals, ball handling, passing, dribbling, shooting off the catch and other essential skills to become a great basketball player. July 23-25 (grades 7-12) from 9 am-3 pm at the HUB Sports Center, Liberty Lake. $236-$295. breakthroughbasketball.com

Breakthrough Basketball: Shooting & Offensive Skills A two-day camp with coach David Baker, focusing on developing shooting techniques and other essential skills to become a great offensive basketball player. Coed, grades 5-10. April 27-28 from 9 am-3 pm at the HUB Sports Center, Liberty Lake. $255. breakthroughbasketball.com

EWU Men's Basketball Elite High School Camp This camp is structured for players at the high school level who are seeking a fun and competitive session of basketball. The camp includes intense sessions of instruction and games for student-athletes who aspire to play for their high school team, AAU team, college and beyond. Grades 7-12. July 30-Aug. 2 at Eastern Washington University, Cheney. $275-$400. ewumensbasketball.totalcamps.com

EWU Men's Basketball High School Elite Prospect Camp A basketball camp structured for players at the high school level who are seeking a competitive atmosphere in a college-level setting. It consists of intense sessions that mimic an EWU practice and an opportunity to experience life as a collegiate basketball player at EWU. Boys entering grades 9-12. June 26-27 at Eastern Washington University, Cheney. $75. ewumensbasketball.totalcamps.com

EWU Men's Basketball Team Camp Sessions feature quality instruction and clinics provided by EWU men's basketball coaches, with five guaranteed games, camp competitions/contests, and access to top facilities including Reese Court and two practice gyms. Sessions offered June 14-16, June 21-23 and July 5-7 at Eastern Washington University, Cheney, with overnight/commuter options. $500/commuter team; $2,000+/overnight team. ewumensbasketball.totalcamps.com

EWU Men's Basketball Youth Camp This camp focuses on having fun and teaching the fundamentals of basketball through drills and game play. Specific skills to be taught include shooting, dribbling, passing, rebounding and defending. Boys entering grades 2-6. June 19-21 from 9 am-3 pm at Reese Court on Eastern Washington University's campus. $200. ewumensbasketball.totalcamps.com

Gonzaga Prep Basketball Camps This year's basketball summer camps include sessions for both girls and boys. Grades 4-8. June 17-20 from 10 am-12 pm at Gonzaga Prep. $90-$100. gprep.com

NBC Basketball Camp (NIC) This summer's All-Star and Elite Basketball camps provide the ultimate basketball experience. Camp Director Marc Axton and coaches help improve each camper‚Äôs basketball fundamentals, plus shooting skills, defense and ball handling. Boys ages 12-16. July 15-18 with overnight and day options at North Idaho College, Coeur d'Alene. $600-$650. nbccamps.com

NBC Basketball Camp (Post Falls) These camps focus on dribbling, passing, defense and shooting techniques. Athletes can improve basketball and leadership skills in a fun, encouraging environment. Coed, ages 8-15. June 12-14 (ages 10-15); July 15-18 (ages 8-12) July 15-18 (ages 10-13) and Aug. 5-8 (ages 9-14) from 9 am-3 pm. At Real Life Ministries, Post Falls. $240-$315. nbccamps.com

NBC Basketball Camps (HUB) The Complete Skills Jr. day camp for players with less than three years of basketball experience specializes in teaching accurate fundamentals, leadership skills and overall skill improvement. Coed, ages 8-12. Sessions offered June 19-21 and Aug. 5-7, from 9 am-3 pm, at the HUB Sports Center, Liberty Lake. $250/session. nbccamps.com 800-406-3926

NBC Basketball Camps (Whitworth) A variety of overnight and day camp options are available throughout the summer, including Complete Skills, Pure Shooting, Basketball Prep, Team Camps and more. Boys and girls ages 8-19. Sessions from June 20-Aug. 10 at Whitworth University. See website for complete program details, dates, prices and more. $390-$670. nbccamps.com 800-406-3926

Nigel Williams-Goss Youth Skills Camp A camp with the former Gonzaga player covering form, shooting drills, post and perimeter defense, ball handling, offensive moves and more. Camp offers a 1:10 coach to camper ratio. Coed, ages 7-15. July 29-31 from 9 am-4 pm at the HUB Sports Center. $300-$325. hubsportscenter.org/basketball

Saint George's School Basketball Camps This camp is dedicated to developing the fundamental skills of basketball including shooting, passing, ball handling, defense and proper footwork. Along with developing these essential fundamentals, kids have the opportunity to use those individual and team-oriented skills in a positive environment. Grades K-12. Co-ed and single gender camps offered. June 10-14 at the Errol Schmidt Athletic Center at Saint George's School. $75. sgs.org 509-466-1636

Skyhawks Basketball A skill-intensive program for beginning to intermediate athletes, teaching passing, dribbling, shooting and rebounding. Coed, ages 6-12. Camps are offered June through August at schools in the Spokane/Coeur d'Alene area; see site for complete list of dates and locations. $74-$225/session. skyhawks.com

Summer Slam Basketball Camp A summer basketball tournament for high school affiliated teams in which teams play against each other a minimum of five times over three days. Coed, high school age. July 5-7 at the HUB Sports Center. $400. hubsportscenter.org

Warehouse Hoops Camp A fun environment where kids make friends, create lasting memories and learn life skills both on and off the court. This camp is designed for individuals with previous playing experience. Each day, campers engage in a variety of drills, games and skill development. Lunch is included. Ages 9-14. Sessions offered July 8-12, July 22-26 and Aug. 5-8; times TBA. At the Warehouse, Spokane. $239/week. warehouseathletics.com 509-484-2670

FOOTBALL

Gonzaga Prep Football Camp This camp is coached by Gonzaga Prep football staff and players. It focuses on offensive and defensive fundamentals as well as the basics of tackling. Boys grades 5-8. July 17-20 at Gonzaga Prep. $80. gprep.com

NFL Youth Flag Football League Teams of 5-10 members can register to participate in this summer league, with practice on Tuesdays and league games on Thursdays. Players receive an official NFL team jersey and flag belt. Coed, ages 5-16. May 28-July 25; register by May 10 to participate, more information online. Practice facilities vary, but all games are held at the Dwight Merkel Sports Complex, Spokane. $149. spokanerec.org

Skyhawks Flag Football Players learn skills on both sides of the football, including passing, catching and defense. Multi-sport combo camps are also offered. Camps take place at parks and schools throughout the Spokane/Coeur d'Alene area. Coed, ages 6-12. Camps offered May-August; see site for complete list of dates and locations. $155-$230/session. skyhawks.com

Vandal Football Prospect Camp A football camp for prospective college-level players; more details TBA. Athletes need to bring their own helmet, shoulder pads, jersey, shorts and cleats. Grades 9-12. Offered June 14, 21 and July 27 from 9 am-1 pm at the University of Idaho Kibbie Dome, Moscow. $112/session. govandals.com/sports

Vandal Football Team Camp A summer camp for high school players, who can register individually or with their teammates and coaches. Grades 9-12. June 25-27 at University of Idaho, Moscow. $285/participant. govandals.com/sports

Vandal Football Youth Camp A summer football camp for young players; more details TBA. Grades 2-8. June 17-18, daily from 9 am-noon at the University of Idaho, Moscow. $72. govandals.com

WSU Football Day Camp Join WSU Head Coach Jake Dickert, WSU coaching staff and current/former players instruct this one-day camp. Open to athletes entering grades 9-12 or who graduated high school in 2022-23. June 22 (single day camp) from 1-4:30 pm at WSU Pullman. $60. wsufootballcamps.totalcamps.com

WSU Specialist Camp A camp designed exclusively for kickers, punters and long snappers. Open to athletes entering grades 9-12 or who graduated high school in 2022-23. June 22 (single day camp) from 4:30-6:30 pm at WSU Pullman.

SOCCER

Dragon Soccer Training Camp This camp focuses on fundamental skill development as well as competitive team play. Grades K-12. July 15-18 from 9 am-noon (grades K-6) and 12:30-3:30 pm (grades 7-12) at the St. George's soccer field. $75. sgs.org 509-466-1636

Gonzaga Men's Soccer Academy This camp welcomes elite youth and junior college players who can showcase their abilities in a small setting and in front of some of the best college staff members in the Northwest. Grades 8+. Sessions offered June 27-28 and June 29-30. See website for full details. $225-$240. zagsocceracademy.com

Gonzaga Women's Soccer Academy This year's camps include Spring ID Camp (May 18-19; grades 8-12), the College Bound Academy (June 14-15 and July 19-20) Pups Camp (July 8-11; ages 5-12) and Pups Elite Camp (July 17-18; coed, 10-14) All camps are led by Gonzaga Women's Soccer head coach Katie Benz. $95-$315. gonzagasoccer.com

Nike Soccer Camp The goal of this camp is to stimulate a love for the game, showing youth athletes how to accelerate their own progress and success. Coed, ages 6-16. July 29-Aug. 1 and Aug. 5-8 with full (9 am-4 pm) and half-day (9 am-noon) options. At Dwight Merkel Sports Complex. $295-$425/session. ussportscamps.com 800-645-3226

Skyhawks Soccer A progressional coaching curriculum teaching technical skills and knowledge for all levels of playing experience. Camps are held at local parks and schools throughout the Spokane/Coeur d'Alene area. Boys and girls ages 3-12. Offered June-August; see site for complete list of dates and locations. $57-$230/session. skyhawks.com

SuperTots Soccer Younger age groups focus on developing motor skills and self-confidence; older classes focus on core soccer skills with an element of light competition. Ages 2.5-5. Sessions offered June through August at parks and schools in the Spokane-Coeur d'Alene area. $57-$126. supertotsports.com

WSU Women's Soccer Day Camp A camp with the WSU Women's soccer team coaches, staff and players, geared toward younger athletes and covering fundamental skills and more. Sessions offered June 19-22 and July 18-21 with half (9 am-noon, ages 5-7) and full-day (9 am-4 pm, ages 8-14) sessions. At WSU Pullman. $160-$275. wsuwomenssoccercamps.totalcamps.com

WSU Women's Soccer Senior Elite ID Camp WSU Women's Soccer coaches, staff and players lead this camp designed for competitive players. Girls grades 7-12. July 20-21 at WSU Pullman. $300. wsuwomenssoccercamps.totalcamps.com

VOLLEYBALL

Inland NW Showcase Volleyball Youth Clinic This clinic is led by coaches from Whitworth University under the direction of head coach Kati Bodecker. The camp focuses on the skills and technique necessary to play volleyball through drills, exercises and games that focus on passing, setting, hitting and serving. Coed, ages 8-14. May 11 from 9:30-11:30 am at the HUB Sports Center. $30. hubsportscenter.org

NBC Volleyball Camps Campers improve skills in passing, defense, serving and hitting, plus develop leadership and confidence. Girls ages 9-18. Resident and overnight options available. Sessions as follows: July 1-3 (middle school, ages 11-14), July 2-3 (intro day camp, ages 9-12), July 29-Aug. 1 (high school, ages 13-18). Camp takes place at Whitworth University. $115-$675. nbccamps.com

North Idaho NBC Volleyball Camps Campers improve skills in passing, defense, serving and hitting, plus develop leadership and confidence. Girls ages 13-16 and coed ages 9-12. Sessions offered June 17-20 and July 8-11. Camp takes place at the Courts at Real Life. $315. nbccamps.com

Pat Powers Volleyball Camp A two-day advanced volleyball skills camp taught by Olympic gold medalist Pat Powers with a focus on passing, hitting, setting, serving, defense and more, including beach volleyball tips, athletic scholarships and playing in club volleyball. Coed, ages 11+. Aug. 3-4 from 9 am-2 pm at the HUB Sports Center, Liberty Lake. $160. vbclinics.com

St. George's Volleyball Camps A camp for aspiring middle and high school volleyball players to work on skill building, teamwork and fundamentals. Coed. July 22-26 from 9 am-noon (grades 9-12) and 12:30-3:30 pm (grades 6-8) at the Errol Schmidt Athletic Center. $75. sgs.org

Skyhawks Volleyball Skill-based volleyball camps teach fundamentals of passing, setting, hitting, serving and more for beginning to intermediate players. Camps are held at local parks and schools in the Spokane/Coeur d'Alene area. Coed, ages 6-12. Sessions offered June-August; see site for details. $84-$225/session. skyhawks.com

WSU Volleyball College Prep Camp This camp offers athletes an opportunity to raise their skill level in a highly competitive setting, and to experience what it's like to play at Washington State University. A majority of training is focused on skill development specific to players' designated positions, along with a small training block on general skills like ball control. Coed, grades 9-12. July 13-14 (overnight/commuter options) at WSU Bohler Gym, Pullman. $175-$275. wsuwomensvolleyballcamps.totalcamps.com

WSU Volleyball Individual All-Skills Camp Athletes can raise their skill level in a highly competitive setting and experience what it's like to play at WSU. This camp mainly focuses on the development of good, all-around volleyball skills, focusing on ball control, serving and using hands regardless of position. This camp also includes a small training block specific to designated positions. Coed, grades 7-12. July 14-16 (overnight/commuter options) at WSU Bohler Gym, Pullman. $250-$395. wsuwomensvolleyballcamps.totalcamps.com

WSU Volleyball Intermediate Camp This day camp focuses on all aspects of the game with an emphasis on fundamental skill development from the beginner to the more experienced players. Afternoon sessions allow campers to put their fundamentals into action during competitive, game-like drills. Coed, grades 5-8. June 18-19 from 9-11:30 am and 1-4 pm at WSU Bohler Gym, Pullman. $150. wsuwomensvolleyballcamps.totalcamps.com

WSU Volleyball Youth Camp This day camp provides a fun opportunity for young volleyball players to learn the fundamentals of the game. Each camper develops skills in passing, setting, hitting and serving. Coed, grades 1-5. June 17-18 from 9-11:30 am at Bohler Gym, WSU Pullman. $75. wsuwomensvolleyballcamps.totalcamps.com

WSU Women's Volleyball Team Camp This camp is designed to give high school athletes the opportunity to practice together in a collegiate atmosphere. WSU provides one coach who is a current or former player or camp staff member for each team. The primary focus of the camp is competition and team concepts, along with specific breakout sessions for high school coaches, including setting and team defense. Camp is concluded with the High School Team Tournament (July 19-20). Girls entering grades 9-12. July 12-15 (overnight and commuter options), at Bohler Gym, WSU Pullman. $350-$395. wsuwomensvolleyballcamps.totalcamps.com

OTHER SPORTS

Badminton Summer Camp A camp to introduce new players to the sport, and to sharpen the skills of intermediate players. Camp focuses on the fundamentals of badminton in a fun, yet challenging way. Ages 7-17. Sessions offered July 22-26, July 29-Aug. 2, Aug 5-9 and Aug. 12-16 from 8 am-3 pm at The Podium. $159. spokanerec.org

Cheney Parks & Rec Martial Arts Camp Kids learn self-defense, bully-proofing, personal space and traditional karate movements in this camp taught by Kris Wilder, U.S. Martial Arts Hall of Fame member. Ages 8-14. July 29-Aug. 1 from 9 am-noon at Hagelin Park, Cheney. $150. cityofcheney.org

Dial Jones Tennis Academy Summer Camp A tennis camp focused on fundamentals, play based exercises, shot selection, and more. Ages 8-18, all levels welcome. Sessions offered weekly from July 8-Aug. 1, Mon-Thu from 8 am-noon at Ferris High School. $272/week. dialjonestennisspokane.com

Disc Golf Super Summer Camp Learn and discover new skills and talents, or up your game with personal skill development. Camp concludes with a final tournament and all students receive a disk in this camp hosted by the US Youth Disc Golf Association. Ages 10-16. Sessions offered July 15-19 and Aug. 12-16 from 9 am-noon at the North Spokane YMCA. $129. spokanerec.org

Girls On The Run Camp An all-girl camp where kids spend the week building friendships, exploring their creativity and playing fun games that keep them moving. Grades 3-5. Several sessions offered at various locations throughout Spokane from July 8-Aug. 2. $250; scholarships available. pinwheel.us

Gonzaga Tennis Camp Gonzaga provides full-day and half-day camp options of match strategy, competitive drills and conditioning. Ages 8-18. July 22-26 from 9 am-12 pm or 9 am-4:30 pm at Gonzaga University's Stevens Center. $285-$550. gonzagatenniscamps.com

Hockey Ministries Camp Campers receive instruction on the ice from top coaches and players in the sport, along with other activities including character-building exercises and more, in a Christian, faith-based setting. Coed ages 9-17. July 15-19 at Frontier Ice Arena, Coeur d'Alene. $375-$395. hockeyministries.org 514-395-1717

Hook a Kid on Golf A comprehensive golf program that removes barriers to learn golf rules, etiquette and history. Participants receive their own set of clubs and a manual to keep. Coed, ages 9-14 from 1-3 pm. Location TBD. $300. cityofcheney.org

Hula Hoop Camp A camp that mixes hula-hoop, dancing and music. The beginning of each day will focus on a group hooping practice and games. The second half focuses on exploring techniques such as tricks, tosses and more. Coed, grades 5-7. June 22-26 from 9 am-noon at Saint George's School. $150. sgs.org

Inland Empire Diving Learn to Dive Camp Learn how to dive with coaches who are experienced in teaching beginners and state champions. Children will learn how to jump, spin and flip into the water in all directions. All ages; must be confident in deep end of pool. June 17-Aug. 22, meets Mon-Thu from 10-11 am at the EWU Aquatic Center or from 5-6:15 pm at the Liberty Aquatic Center. $75/week. inlandempirediving.com 253-355-8975

Ironwood Throwers Camp The 35th annual camp for track and field throwing athletes (discus, hammer, javelin and shot put) offers instruction from notable coaches. July 18-11. Hosted at Ironwood Throwers in Rathdrum, and Post Falls High School. $450, scholarships available. ironwoodcamp.com

Kroc Center Sports Camp This half-day program teaches the fundamentals of basketball or soccer and develops skills through games, drills and play. Basketball offered June 17-21, volleyball sessions offered July 8-12 and soccer sessions offered in three-day camps June 17-Aug. 2. Mon-Fri from 8:30 am-12:30 pm at the Kroc Center, Coeur d'Alene. $68-$100. kroccda.org

NBC Girls Lacrosse Led by Whitworth women‚Äôs lacrosse head coach Noelle Brouillard, athletes learn the foundations of a strong lacrosse player. Training curriculum focuses on stickwork, ground balls, situational breakdown, man up/man down, fast breaks, introduction to college play, increasing game speed and knowledge. Ages 14-18. June 22 from 9 am-3 pm at Whitworth University. $160. nbccamps.com

Nike Junior Golf Camp Campers of all abilities enjoy daily instruction and course play under the direction of WSU's men's and women's golf team coaches and current/former players, along with fun off-the-course activities. Coed, ages 10-18. June 19-22 at WSU, Pullman, with day and overnight options. $695-$1,095 ussportscamps.com 800-645-3226

RecTennis Camp Each child will be provided with the opportunity to develop tennis and life skills at their own rate in a fun, safe, supportive and encouraging environment. The participants will learn basic tennis skills in a non-competitive atmosphere while playing high energy camp activities and games. Coed, ages 6-12. Sessions offered from July 7-Aug. 2, Mon-Fri from 9 am-noon at Hagelin Park. $175/week. cityofcheney.org

Relational Riding Academy Horse Camp A horsemanship program offering half-day riding camps for beginning and experienced riders. Ages 8-12. Helmet, long pants and boots required. Sessions offered June 17-28, July 18-11, July 22-26 and Aug. 19-23; meets Mon-Fri from 9 am-noon or 1:30-4:30 pm. Only 25 spots open per session. At Relational Riding Academy in Cheney. $300/session. relationalridingacademy.com

Skyhawks Golf Camps teach the fundamentals of golf including swinging, putting and body positioning, with all equipment provided. Camps are held at local parks and schools throughout the Spokane/Coeur d'Alene area. Coed, ages 5-12. Sessions offered June-August; see site for complete list of dates and locations. $185-$230/session. skyhawks.com

Skyhawks Lacrosse Lacrosse combines basic skills used in soccer, basketball and hockey into one fast-paced game. Boys and girls learn the fundamentals of stick handling, cradling, passing and shooting in a fun, non-checking environment. Ages 6-12. Sessions offered June-August, Held at parks and schools in the Spokane/Coeur d'Alene area; see site for complete list of dates and locations. $69-$225/session. skyhawks.com

Skyhawks Multi-Sport + Mini-Hawk Camps A multi-sport program to give kids an introduction to sports such as basketball, baseball, soccer, flag football, ultimate frisbee and more. Ages 4-12, with sessions for younger athletes (Mini-Hawks Camps). Camps are hosted at parks and schools in the Spokane/Coeur d'Alene area. Sessions offered June-August; see site for complete list of dates and locations. $93-$155/session. skyhawks.com

Skyhawks Tennis Camps teach proper grip, footwork, strokes, volleys, serves and game rules and etiquette. Camps are held at parks and schools in the Spokane/Coeur d'Alene area. Coed, ages 6-12. Sessions offered June-August; see site for complete list of dates and locations. $69-$185/session. skyhawks.com

Skyhawks Track & Field/Cross Country Using special equipment, exercises and drills, this session prepares athletes for a future in cross-country, track and field events and distance running. Ages 6-12. Sessions offered July-August; see site for all dates and locations. $69-$195. skyhawks.com

Teen Hiking Embark on beautiful hikes around Washington and Idaho. All hikes are no longer than 4-5 miles long. Coed, ages 13-17. See website for more. $150. cityofcheney.org

USTA PNW RecTennis RecTennis provides weekly sessions all summer during which kids are active and learn basic skills in a non-competitive atmosphere. Campers learn life lessons and skills, and play high-energy activities and games. Ages 5-14. Sessions offered weekly June 17-Aug. 30 at locations in Spokane/Coeur d'Alene. See website for details. $30-$195. rectennis.com

Warehouse All-Sport Camp A fun, safe environment where kids make friends, create lasting memories and learn life skills both on and off the court. Campers enjoy a variety of sports and games designed to keep them engaged and having fun. Lunch is included daily; after-care options also available. Campers enjoy indoor and outdoor play, as well as swimming. Ages 6-12. Sessions offered June 17-Aug. 12; meets Mon-Fri from 9 am-3:30 pm at the Warehouse, Spokane. $239/week. warehouseathletics.com 509-484-2670

Warehouse Jr. Sport Camp A variety of sports and activities to keep your future sports star engaged. Activities include basketball, soccer, floor hockey, kickball, capture the flag and more. Snack is included daily. Ages 4-6. June 19-Aug. 18; times TBA. At the Warehouse in Spokane. $119-$159/week. warehouseathletics.com 509-484-2670

Wild Walls Indoor Climbing Camp Kids learn and experience the sport of rock climbing through bouldering, top roping, knot tying, belaying, slacklining, rappelling, ascending, crate stacking, safety practices, games and more. No experience necessary. Ages 7-14. Sessions offered June 24-28, July 8-12, July 22-26 and Aug. 5-9; meets Mon-Fri from 9 am-2 pm. $350-$400/session. wildwalls.com 509-455-9596

WSU Swimming Start & Turn Camp A camp focused on only starts and turns. The camp touches on open turns, flip turns, bucket turns, forward racing starts, backstroke starts and relay starts. Overnight/residential options. June 28-30 at WSU Pullman. $300-$375. wsuswimming.totalcamps.com

WSU Swimming Stroke Camp A camp specifically focusing on strokes for swimmers. Each day is dedicated to a new stroke and will focus on drills and technical work. June 23-28, with resident and commuter options. At WSU Pullman. $550-$800. wsuswimming.totalcamps.com