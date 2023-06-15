Summer Guidance: Jeni Hegsted

click to enlarge Coeur d'Alene's Emerge is more than a gallery — it also holds art classes and community events.

Tucked just a block away from downtown Coeur d'Alene's bustling Sherman Avenue sits an oasis of art education. Yes, Emerge is a gallery space; however, it's also a space for learning and exploring the vast world of art. Jeni Hegsted founded Emerge in 2015 and her goal back then is the same as it is today: To engage community members in creative outlets while offering a platform for emerging artists. (MADISON PEARSON)

What is your favorite summertime activity?

Outside of attending all of the fun art events, anything that has to do with being at the lake. Swimming, paddle boarding, boating. Just generally being in the water as much as possible.

What place/locale do you go to every summer?

My husband and I have a cabin on Hayden Lake, but we also spend time with friends on Lake Coeur d'Alene.

What art-related activities do you look forward to every summer?

Definitely, at the top of the list, is the annual Emerge Block Party [on July 14]. It's Coeur d'Alene's biggest art party featuring over 100 artists, the party has its own exhibit, and we have 30 different performance groups from musicians to fire throwers.

What does Emerge have planned for the summer of '23?

In addition to the Block Party, we have some really fun summer camps for youth. The projects are so cool, however, we keep getting requests to schedule adult summer camps. So we'll have to look into that for next year.

How can art education impact our community?

I think that arts education is one of the most vital tools to help people see things from other perspectives and viewpoints. Art is a powerful catalyst for change, for progress, for building diverse communities. It's one of the things that we look forward to the most when people visit our events or galley space. ♦