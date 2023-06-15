Summer Guidance: Sarah Conover

click to enlarge Write that book that's been kicking around in your head.

Sarah Conover has taught writing at Community Colleges of Spokane and Spokane Valley High School. Her new book, Set Adrift: My Family's Disappearance in the Bermuda Triangle, a Mystery and Memoir comes out in late June. On July 12, she's leading a writing workshop centered on grief at the South Hill library. (NATE SANFORD)

What benefits do people get from learning to write in groups?

I think writing is about 90 percent momentum. It's very hard to write on your own. And when you have to read your writing aloud, you hear it differently. And people see gems that you would have completely dismissed. It's the momentum, it's the bonding. One of the reasons we write is to connect with other people in ways that matter.

For instance, this morning I was teaching and we did quote-unquote free-write to begin with. People, when they read them aloud they're like, "Oh this is no good." And honest to God, everyone's like, "Shut up, that was so good."

Your upcoming writing workshop is focused on grief — how do you encourage people and make them comfortable exploring that part of themselves in writing?

You have to be pretty careful — I think a grief story is a love story also. It's one of the few certainties in life. I'm going to try to make it a very safe space. People don't have to share unless they want to. But you know, part of the added sorrow of grief is that you're so isolated.

What advice would you have for someone who has never been to a writing workshop before?

You know, people's writing improves so quickly it's jaw-dropping sometimes.

What's your favorite summertime activity?

Swimming in big lakes.

Is there a place you try to go every summer?

I married into a family that has had a place for 50 years on Hayden [Lake]. Hard not to go there. ♦