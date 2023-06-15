Summer Guidance: Sarah Conover

click to enlarge Summer Guidance: Sarah Conover (2)
Write that book that's been kicking around in your head.
click to enlarge Summer Guidance: Sarah Conover

Sarah Conover has taught writing at Community Colleges of Spokane and Spokane Valley High School. Her new book, Set Adrift: My Family's Disappearance in the Bermuda Triangle, a Mystery and Memoir comes out in late June. On July 12, she's leading a writing workshop centered on grief at the South Hill library. (NATE SANFORD)

What benefits do people get from learning to write in groups?

I think writing is about 90 percent momentum. It's very hard to write on your own. And when you have to read your writing aloud, you hear it differently. And people see gems that you would have completely dismissed. It's the momentum, it's the bonding. One of the reasons we write is to connect with other people in ways that matter.

For instance, this morning I was teaching and we did quote-unquote free-write to begin with. People, when they read them aloud they're like, "Oh this is no good." And honest to God, everyone's like, "Shut up, that was so good."

Your upcoming writing workshop is focused on grief — how do you encourage people and make them comfortable exploring that part of themselves in writing?

You have to be pretty careful — I think a grief story is a love story also. It's one of the few certainties in life. I'm going to try to make it a very safe space. People don't have to share unless they want to. But you know, part of the added sorrow of grief is that you're so isolated.

What advice would you have for someone who has never been to a writing workshop before?

You know, people's writing improves so quickly it's jaw-dropping sometimes.

What's your favorite summertime activity?

Swimming in big lakes.

Is there a place you try to go every summer?

I married into a family that has had a place for 50 years on Hayden [Lake]. Hard not to go there. ♦

Tags

Trending

Related Articles

Speaking of Sarah Conover, Writing

Will AI save me — or replace me?

By Daniel Walters

Will AI save me — or replace me?

New rules for writing: Communicate clearly, make it interesting, and new words are A-OK

By Tara Roberts

New rules for writing: Communicate clearly, make it interesting, and new words are A-OK

The Buzz Bin: Peaky Blinders meets Game of Thrones, CMarie Fuhrman is Idaho's latest Writer in Residence and new music!

The Buzz Bin: Peaky Blinders meets Game of Thrones, CMarie Fuhrman is Idaho's latest Writer in Residence and new music!

In writing your own story, why is the truth risky?

By CMarie Fuhrman

In writing your own story, why is the truth risky?
More »

More from Summer Guide

There's so much to do this summer, there's no way to do it all — but you can try!

There's so much to do this summer, there's no way to do it all — but you can try!

Dive deep into aquatic recreation this summer across the Inland Northwest

By Summer Sandstrom

Dive deep into aquatic recreation this summer across the Inland Northwest

Summer Guidance: Josh Oakes

Summer Guidance: Josh Oakes

Whether you prefer the woods, the park or the ballpark, it's all here this summer

By Will Maupin

Whether you prefer the woods, the park or the ballpark, it's all here this summer

Summer Guidance: J Atkins & Phil Harrison

Summer Guidance: J Atkins &amp; Phil Harrison

Ride on, it's the Summer of Pedal-Powered Love

By Nicholas Deshais

Ride on, it's the Summer of Pedal-Powered Love

Summer Guidance: Katherine Widing

Summer Guidance: Katherine Widing

From quiet galleries to outdoor art making, get ready to be inspired or get hands-on this summer

By Madison Pearson and Chey Scott

From quiet galleries to outdoor art making, get ready to be inspired or get hands-on this summer

Summer Guidance: Jeni Hegsted

Summer Guidance: Jeni Hegsted

From Riverfront Park to the Gorge, music camps to new albums, we've got your sonic summer covered

By Seth Sommerfeld

From Riverfront Park &#10;to the Gorge, music &#10;camps to new albums, we've got your sonic summer covered

Summer Guidance: Matt Gibson

Summer Guidance: Matt Gibson

From blockbusters to classics under the stars, summer time is movie time

By Nathan Weinbender

From blockbusters to classics under the stars, summer time is movie time

Summer Guidance: Don Hamilton

Summer Guidance: Don Hamilton (2)

Whether you like musicals or tragedies, improv or classics, summer theater options abound

By E.J. Iannelli

Whether you like musicals or tragedies, improv or classics, summer theater options abound

Summer Guidance: Kimberly Roberts

Summer Guidance: Kimberly Roberts

From deep canyons to alpine roller coasters, adventure awaits on your next PNW road trip

By Samantha Wohlfeil

From deep canyons to alpine roller coasters, adventure awaits on &#10;your next PNW road trip

Summer Guidance: Stephanie Sims

Summer Guidance: Stephanie Sims

Recipes for a sweet and savory summer

By Eliza Billingham

Recipes for a sweet and savory summer

Where to find produce, crafts and more locally made goods, any day of the week

Where to find produce, crafts and more locally made goods, any day of the week

Summer Guidance: Lupe Camargo

Summer Guidance: Lupe Camargo (2)

This summer, get out of the house, get thirsty and get curious

By Mary Stover

This summer, get out of the house, get thirsty and get curious

Summer Guidance: Patrick Donovan

Summer Guidance: Patrick Donovan

How to have fun inside when the smoke blocks out the sun

By Nate Sanford

How to have fun inside when the smoke blocks out the sun

Fun for the younger set, and their occasionally weary (but always cheerful!) caregivers

By Anne McGregor

Fun for the younger set, and their occasionally weary (but always cheerful!) caregivers

Summer Guidance: Keeth Apgar

Summer Guidance: Keeth Apgar
More »
More Summer Guide
All Special Guides

Things To Do

Palouse Writers Festival

Palouse Writers Festival @ 1912 Center

Sat., June 17, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • June 15-21, 2023

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2023 Inlander
Powered By Foundation