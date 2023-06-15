Summer Guidance: Stephanie Sims

Summer Guidance: Stephanie Sims
Box Canyon Dam near Ione is a great wayside.
Summer Guidance: Stephanie Sims

Stephanie Sims has worked for a decade to guide visitors to the International Selkirk Loop, North America's only international scenic byway. The loop is one of many such routes designed to take drivers to some of the most beautiful locations in the country, and in this case, also Canada! (SAMANTHA WOHLFEIL)

What's your favorite summertime activity?

For my family, it's hiking.

Where do you like to go?

We like to do some old favorites and seek out new ones as well. We enjoy waterfalls. Copper Creek Falls and Snow Creek Falls are probably our top favorites. They're just south of the Canadian border in Idaho.

What places do you usually like to visit in the summer if you're taking a road trip?

We love to head up to both Nelson, B.C. and Kaslo. It's a gorgeous drive along Kootenay Lake and then you get to take the ferry as well. The ferry is free, so it's a great adventure.

Is the border crossing usually pretty easy? Any tips?

It's back to pre-COVID guidelines so all of those restrictions have been lifted. You just need your passport. Plan on not having food in the car with you, is probably a good tip, like no fruits or vegetables. They frown on that.

What are some other spots you tell people new to the area they should visit?

There are some great views and overlooks along the Washington section of the Selkirk Loop. There's an overlook for Box Canyon Dam that's a great stop and a very easy spot to get to. And there is a brand new road so that you can see Peewee Falls from across the river. It used to be that you could only see the falls from the river itself, you had to kayak to it. Now, there is a new road where you can view it.

Any good food stops?

I like Owen's Grocery in Newport, Washington. They have an old-fashioned ice cream bar so you can go get ice cream sundaes and banana splits. It's great for summer. ♦

