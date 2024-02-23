Taste the world at your favorite local restaurant

No need to travel far to find new flavors. Local chefs are experimenting with new cuisines and time-tested techniques to take you on a culinary tour de force without venturing too far from home. Inlander Restaurant Week is the perfect time to try something new, whether that's ordering a new dish or mastering your chopstick skills.

As could only be expected, FEAST WORLD KITCHEN is bringing a menu unlike any other in Spokane. Chefs from all over the world are collaborating on a three-course meal, including eggplant rollatini, a Sudanese-Italian fusion, plus arepas from Venezuela and stir fry from Eritrea.

Spokane's new Armenian restaurant SKEWERS has its fan-favorites like falafel bites and lamb kebab on its first Restaurant Week menu. Mediterranean-inspired BABA is offering dangerously tasty deviled eggs with tahini egg yolks and pomegranate molasses, and a souvlaki made from king oyster mushrooms, served with smashed fried potatoes. PURGATORY CRAFT BEER & WHISKEY has lamb gyros with house-made tzatziki on naan.

Head further east and taste the flavors of East and Southeast Asia, like the miso clams and smoked raspberry braised pork bao buns at LITTLE NOODLE. KUNI'S THAI CUISINE is offering its Peanut Sauce Delight that can be prepared vegan and gluten free, or you can add coconut prawns for a few dollars extra. Try Crab in a Blanket or pineapple chicken at BANGKOK THAI, or opt for Thai favorites — shrimp pad Thai and golden cashew beef — together as one entree at THAI BAMBOO.

The menu this year at HOGWASH WHISKEY DEN has an nontraditional Asian fusion spin, like okonomiyaki tater tots with kewpie mayo, a mushroom tom kha soup, or a pumpkin curry mac and cheese. KARMA INDIAN CUISINE is also experimenting in fusion with its mango salsa papadum cone, an Indian riff on salsa that features mangoes and papads.

ZONA BLANCA CEVICHE BAR plays with Latin flavors in its Caldo de Ostion with smoked oysters and trout roe, plus king oyster mushrooms with mezcal celery butter. The beloved local Mexican chain DE LEON'S TACO & BAR offers street elote fritters and quesabirria tacos. KISMET rounds out their Latin-centric menu with stuffed Anaheim peppers, chicken carnita and braised short ribs.

Some traditionally American spots are feeling inspired, too. BEVERLY'S is making a blackened tuna tataki with wasabi-avocado mousse and a New Zealand rack of lamb. And don't sleep on the ribeye poke or galbi-jjim spicy pork ribs at OUTSIDER.

