Thoughtful, one-of-a-kind gifts that reflect the region have powered 30 years of customer loyalty at Simply Northwest

Shopkeeper Spotlight: Denielle Waltermire-Stuhlmiller
When it comes to gift giving, Simply Northwest is the definition of a one-stop shop. For starters, it doesn’t matter the occasion, Simply Northwest will have the perfect gift. Need something for a baby shower, birthday or anniversary? Check. Something to celebrate a job promotion or a graduation? Yep. How about something to say “Get well soon,” “Thank you” or “I’m sorry”? Don’t worry; they can do it all.
Owner Denielle Waltermire-Stuhlmiller understands that some may find walking into Simply Northwest for the first time a little overwhelming, but she assures everyone that she and her team are ready to help.
“We will customize it to fit the needs and the budget of the customer, adding special, extra touches,” Waltermire-Stuhlmiller says. “That’s our specialty. It’s what sets us apart from a customer going to Costco and grabbing a gift basket. It sends such a different message to the recipient when they know they’ve taken the time and really put care and thought into the gift.”
Waltermire-Stuhlmiller is grateful for those who have supported the shop year after year and says knowing she is helping the community makes her excited to wake up every day and head to Simply Northwest.
11806 E Sprague Ave. Spokane Valley, WA
Mon-Fri 9am - 5:30pm Saturday 10am-5pm
simplynorthwest.com | 509-927-8206