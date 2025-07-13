Thoughtful, one-of-a-kind gifts that reflect the region have powered 30 years of customer loyalty at Simply Northwest

Shopkeeper Spotlight: Denielle Waltermire-Stuhlmiller

When it comes to gift giving, Simply Northwest is the definition of a one-stop shop. For starters, it doesn’t matter the occasion, Simply Northwest will have the perfect gift. Need something for a baby shower, birthday or anniversary? Check. Something to celebrate a job promotion or a graduation? Yep. How about something to say “Get well soon,” “Thank you” or “I’m sorry”? Don’t worry; they can do it all.

Owner Denielle Waltermire-Stuhlmiller understands that some may find walking into Simply Northwest for the first time a little overwhelming, but she assures everyone that she and her team are ready to help.

Customers can buy one of Simply Northwest’s signature premade gift baskets, like the Chocolate Lovers, Wonders of Washington or Grand Gathering baskets — thoughtful yet easy grab-and-go options. If they have a little longer to shop, customers can work with a retail representative to craft the perfect gift.

“We will customize it to fit the needs and the budget of the customer, adding special, extra touches,” Waltermire-Stuhlmiller says. “That’s our specialty. It’s what sets us apart from a customer going to Costco and grabbing a gift basket. It sends such a different message to the recipient when they know they’ve taken the time and really put care and thought into the gift.”

Spokane- and Pacific Northwest-themed items are always popular, while other items become popular as their associated holiday or season draws near. As the weather warms, for example, Waltermire-Stuhlmiller is selling more items that celebrate lake life and all things summer, as well as teacher appreciation and graduation gifts.

Simply Northwest opened in 1989 as a home-based gift basket service that quickly expanded into its current location in Spokane Valley. For more than 30 years, the Inland Northwest community has turned to the shop to mark the ups and downs of life.

Waltermire-Stuhlmiller is grateful for those who have supported the shop year after year and says knowing she is helping the community makes her excited to wake up every day and head to Simply Northwest.

“That’s a huge part of what I love about what I get to do,” she says, “how many lives we actually are getting to touch by being part of the gifting process.”

11806 E Sprague Ave. Spokane Valley, WA

Mon-Fri 9am - 5:30pm Saturday 10am-5pm

simplynorthwest.com | 509-927-8206