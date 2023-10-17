Welcome to North Spokane

North Monroe

North Spokane's historic business districts of North Monroe, Market Street and Garland are home to unique, locally owned shops, while North Division features plenty more local businesses.

For more than 40 years, customers at WALKER'S FURNITURE (four Inland Northwest locations) have been finding that perfect sofa or bedroom suite — all at competitive prices. Best of all, most of Walker's furniture and mattress options are available right away; their staff is standing by to assist in your search.

At BIGFOOT RECORDS, audiophiles will swoon over the vintage vinyl and new releases. Vintage shoppers will need a moment when they enter TOSSED & FOUND. There's an ample stock of vintage clothing to peruse. But it's the collection of midcentury modern furniture that may just take their breath away. AVENUE WEST GALLERY features paintings and gifts by local artists.

At North Spokane's THE BOHEMIAN, shoppers can find vintage decor and repurposed furniture, and the works of dozens of local artists and creators, as well as seasonal decor and more at WESTSIDE SALVAGE inside the Bohemian. At THE CANDLE BAR CO. on Garland, choose a nontoxic soy-wax candle or bring in a container and get it filled with scented wax of your choice.

Offering a different use of wax, THE EUROPEAN WAX CENTER (three locations) is where customers seeking hair removal will find certified wax experts using trademarked Comfort Wax. AUDREY'S offers a curated selection of beautiful evening and day wear, and is also the home of the famous Bra Whisperer.

For more than 20 years, PACIFIC MORTGAGE CENTER has been helping clients achieve their dream of owning a home through five loan options. At RARE COIN CO. whether you have U.S. and foreign coins or gold and silver jewelry to sell, they are "always buying."

When a pick-me-up is in order, the MAPLE STREET BISTRO has you covered with fresh baked goods including cinnamon rolls, homemade bagels and delicious breakfast sandwiches. At KUNI'S THAI CUISINE, traditional Thai cuisine gets a fresh twist in a modern space just like you'd find in Bangkok. Whether you choose Almond Toffee Crunch, specialty caramels or a batch of chocolate-covered cherry cordials, be sure to get some to give — and some to keep — at HALLETTS CHOCOLATES.