Why I'll be giving my high-maintenance dogs the summer of their lives

click to enlarge Hannah Mumm photo Millie and Charlotte the blonde dachshunds.

When I think of a dog enjoying summer, I think of a golden retriever. I think of a golden retriever happily jumping into the lake to fetch a stick.

I do not think of my dogs.

Millie and Charlotte are a pair of longhaired, blonde dachshunds. They are not known for their fun and friendly personalities; instead, the one time I had the audacity to take them to the lake, they spent the day digging large holes in the sand and barking loudly at passers-by. In their short lives, they have been called rats and ghastly hags and nuisances. They hate men (forgivable) and women (that, I can't figure out). Nobody who has ever met them has wanted to see them ever again.

But I tell you this: I have never encountered two lovelier souls. They're loyal and kind. They just also happen to be very, very, very high maintenance.

And because I've met some of your dogs, too, I know I'm not the only one without a sweet, friendly, All-American jock for a dog. So here's to the "extra" dogs, the ones that won't be attending Spokane Park's Doggie Dip at the pools or hitting up dog parks or even going to the lake on public entry. Here are my favorite ways to give them a perfect summer, in ways they're comfortable with.

SWEET TREATS

Millie and Charlotte love a little frozen pumpkin puree. Just place some in an ice cube tray, et voilà. Pumpkin also happens to be good for your dog's digestive system, as long as it's consumed in moderation.

POOL DAY

High-maintenance dogs still deserve to have water fun. Place a small, shallow kiddie pool in your backyard and don't fill it too high — in my experience smaller dogs like to feel supported, like they can touch the ground.

COOL OFF

Cooling vests are pieces of dog clothing designed to absorb and retain water, thus keeping your pup's body temperature nice and low. Cooling vests of course help to keep your dogs comfortable, but they also help to stave off heat-related illnesses like heat stroke.

MAKE A SPLASH

Yep, splash pads for dogs are a thing. They're small and made with anti-slip material. Your high-maintenance pup can have fun in the water in the comfort of their favorite place: their own home. ♦