Best Of

1999: Best Untried Theme for a Restaurant

Naked

By

click to enlarge 1999: Best Untried Theme for a Restaurant
click to enlarge 1999: Best Untried Theme for a Restaurant

Ah, the turn of the century, back when Inlander readers would break into peels of laughter when the very mention of the word "naked" was mentioned. The concept of a restaurant where the servers or the clientele were naked — or close to it — was positively delightful. This was, after all, the same year that American Pie combined nudity and pastries to create mediocre comedy. The thing is, Spokane actually did get something close to a version of this: the skeezy "bikini barista" trend, where scantily clad coffee babes would serve frappuccinos to drivers who wanted more than one kind of stimulant. But these days, our culture's become more crass in some ways — sharing photos of your own naked body has, insanely, become a dating ritual — and more squeamish in others. Note the trend of Gen Zers on Twitter grossed out — even offended — by the idea of sex scenes in movies. The Hooters in Spokane Valley, meanwhile, got converted to a church.

Tags

Previous: North Idaho's Best Ice Cream

Latest in Food

Best of Food

Best of Food

Best Bagels

By Mary Stover

Best Bagels

Best Pizza

By Samantha Holm

Best Pizza

Best New Restaurant

By Hannah Mumm

Best New Restaurant
More »

Things To Do

El Mercadito

El Mercadito @ A.M. Cannon Park

Last Saturday of every month, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2023 Inlander
Powered By Foundation