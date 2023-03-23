Best Of

2000: Best Casino

Coeur d'Alene Tribal Bingo

By

click to enlarge 2000: Best Casino
click to enlarge 2000: Best Casino

This one is notable, not for who won — though it's amusing to spot "Bingo" in the name-o back then — but for who wasn't mentioned. The other two finalists were Players and Spectators and Silver Lanes, two bowling alleys. No Northern Quest. No Spokane Tribe Casino. That's because neither of them actually existed at that time. Northern Quest, run by the Kalispel Tribe of Indians, opened in December 2000. And the Spokane Tribe Casino, despite Spokane County commissioners' efforts to stop it, opened in 2018. Both have become major influential forces in the community — not just financially but culturally as well. To start with, Northern Quest introduced the world to the commercial acting talent of local English teacher Mark Robbins.

