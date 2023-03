This local singer-songwriter was on the heels of an appearance on America's Got Talent when she was voted Best Singer/Songwriter in 2015. At the time, Bradley had no plans to leave Spokane. But times change. In January this year, the singer — who now performs as Carmen Jane — told the Inlander she was taking the next step in her career and moving to Los Angeles. "It's tough, because Spokane is awesome and our music scene is growing," Bradley said of the move.