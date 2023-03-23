Sometimes you don't realize how important something is until it's gone. When Inlander staff chose Hooptown as our editor's pick for Best Contrived Spokane Brand in early 2020, we had no idea that a global pandemic would shut down Hoopfest, the beloved 3-on-3 basketball competition that summer. It was a huge bummer, but at least we had something to look forward to next year, right? Enter the Delta variant. Hoopfest was canceled for a second time just weeks before the scheduled event. Thankfully, it returned in 2022 and Spokane became a real Hooptown USA again.