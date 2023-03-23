Best Of

2020: Best Contrived Spokane Brand

Hooptown USA

By

click to enlarge 2020: Best Contrived Spokane Brand
click to enlarge 2020: Best Contrived Spokane Brand

Sometimes you don't realize how important something is until it's gone. When Inlander staff chose Hooptown as our editor's pick for Best Contrived Spokane Brand in early 2020, we had no idea that a global pandemic would shut down Hoopfest, the beloved 3-on-3 basketball competition that summer. It was a huge bummer, but at least we had something to look forward to next year, right? Enter the Delta variant. Hoopfest was canceled for a second time just weeks before the scheduled event. Thankfully, it returned in 2022 and Spokane became a real Hooptown USA again.

Tags

Previous: Best Place to Mountain Bike

Latest in Sports & Recreation

Best of Sports & Recreation

Best of Sports & Recreation

Best Summer Camp

By Madison Pearson

Best Summer Camp

Best Place to Mountain Bike

By Will Maupin

Best Place to Mountain Bike
More »

Things To Do

Spokane Rock Rollers Gem, Mineral & Jewelry Show @ Spokane County Fair & Expo Center

Fri., March 24, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Sat., March 25, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sun., March 26, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2023 Inlander
Powered By Foundation