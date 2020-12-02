Sneak Peek: 2020’s hot gifts, Chick-fil-A, the COVID app, forget being nice to the naughty, Zags and much more

By

The latest issue of the Inlander is hitting newsstands today. Find it at your local grocery store and hundreds of other locations; use this map to find a pickup point near you.  You can also read through the digital edition here.

click to enlarge JON MERRELL ILLUSTRATION
Jon Merrell illustration

HIGHLIGHTS
Remember after 9/11 when George W. Bush told us we should all go shopping lest the terrorists win? Oh, how we laughed! What dullard would make such a cold-hearted suggestion while we grieved the loss of nearly 3,000 souls!

We’re not going to make the same mistake, certainly not with 260,000 Americans already dead from the coronavirus. But with millions unemployed, the economy in lockdown and the federal government unconscionably crapping the bed, we are going to suggest that we’d all be better off if — when we shopped — we made a special effort to patronize businesses local and small. 

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos doesn’t need any more of our money: His personal wealth has grown by $70 billion since the start of the pandemic. You need not be a Bernie Bro to root for a neighborhood business in a battle against a monopoly like his. You can be pro-commerce, pro-capitalism, pro-business, pro-worker and pro-jobs (including the million at Amazon) and still be concerned about what happens when one company crushes all the rest.

So after you browse through this week’s GIFT GUIDE — in the newest issue hitting stands today — consider this final appeal to your patriotism: Shop local lest the Bezoses of the world win.

Also this week:

  • THERE’S AN APP FOR THAT: Introducing Washington’s new COVID-tracing app
  • HAMMER TIME: Trained lawyers make court decisions, right? Not always
  • A DEADLY STATE OF GRACE: We’re supposed to be kind to the fine folks prolonging this pandemic?

click to enlarge Not fried chicken, but still crispy and tasty. - JENNIFER DEBARROS PHOTO
Jennifer DeBarros photo
Not fried chicken, but still crispy and tasty.

CHICK-FIL-WHAT?
Eat these local chicken sandwiches instead. MORE

THE HYPE
In defense of lining up for hours for a Chick-fil-A sandwich: It's not about the sandwich. MORE

DREAM TEAM?
The youngsters like Drew Timme and Jalen Suggs are what makes this year's Zags maybe the best Gonzaga team ever. MORE

STILL CROSSING THE BORDER
Lax states are attracting shoppers and students from stricter neighbors — and sending back COVID-19 cases. The imbalance underscores the lack of a national policy. MORE

MUSICAL CHAIRS
What happens if WA Gov. Jay Inslee takes a job in Biden’s cabinet. MORE

QUARANTINE TIME
Should isolation periods be shorter for people with COVID-19? MORE

