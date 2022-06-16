2022 promises to be the most lively summer in years, and we are so ready for it

Will life ever seem "normal" again after what we've gone through the past couple years? Probably not, but sitting here on the brink of summer's official start in 2022, it sure feels close.

We're not sticking our head in the sand about the ongoing pandemic, but we're ready to stick our feet in the sand as the Inland Northwest is feeling a bit like it did in the "before times." As you peruse this year's Summer Guide, you might notice (as we certainly have) that there's a lot happening in the summer of 2022. Events waylaid for a couple years like Hoopfest and Pig Out in the Park are back, and smaller community celebrations that struggled to navigate COVID restrictions and realities are back in business, too. In this annual guide to all things summer, you'll find hot tips on local arts events, where to entertain the kids, and how to have fun on wheels or water. You can dine and drink your way through the season in countless delicious ways, and delight in the sounds and sights of the season on stages and screens large and small.

There's a lot to love about summer in the Inland Northwest. You won't find a better guide to it all than this one. Enjoy.



— DAN NAILEN, editor



SUMMER GUIDE 2022