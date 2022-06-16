2022 promises to be the most lively summer in years, and we are so ready for it

click to enlarge summerguide1-1-6d14892f6c9b9ca6.jpg

Will life ever seem "normal" again after what we've gone through the past couple years? Probably not, but sitting here on the brink of summer's official start in 2022, it sure feels close.

We're not sticking our head in the sand about the ongoing pandemic, but we're ready to stick our feet in the sand as the Inland Northwest is feeling a bit like it did in the "before times." As you peruse this year's Summer Guide, you might notice (as we certainly have) that there's a lot happening in the summer of 2022. Events waylaid for a couple years like Hoopfest and Pig Out in the Park are back, and smaller community celebrations that struggled to navigate COVID restrictions and realities are back in business, too. In this annual guide to all things summer, you'll find hot tips on local arts events, where to entertain the kids, and how to have fun on wheels or water. You can dine and drink your way through the season in countless delicious ways, and delight in the sounds and sights of the season on stages and screens large and small.

There's a lot to love about summer in the Inland Northwest. You won't find a better guide to it all than this one. Enjoy.

— DAN NAILEN, editor

SUMMER GUIDE 2022

Related
A select few have moves like Ribby.

Sports and Recreation: Summertime is play time in the Inland Northwest

Related
Manito Magic

Manito Magic

Related
The Hive is an all-access opportunity for artists and art lovers alike.

Arts: Nurture your artsy side this summer

Related
Tree Glee

Tree Glee

Related
The Priest Lake area is joyfully tough on cell phone reception.

Road Trips: Lasers, fresh fruit, wine and outdoor connections all await for your Inland Northwest summer road trip

Related
The Roadside Diner

The Roadside Diner

Related
Pullman's National Lentil Festival really lets you get into the local agricultural staple.

Food: Dig in and celebrate all things delicious this summer

Related
Sense of Place

Sense of Place

Related
Simon Moorby and Ren&eacute;e Cebula, your craft cocktail professors.

Drinks: Five summer events to keep your thirst quenched

Related
There's nothing quite like whitewater to get the adrenaline flowing.

Water: How to enjoy water without wasting it this summer

Related
When the Virus Forced Us Outside

When the Virus Forced Us Outside

Related
Hadestown brings a Broadway smash to mid-summer.

Theater: From Broadway hits to camps for aspiring young actors, the regional theater scene's got it all

Related
The exhibits will draw you to the MAC. The air conditioning might keep you there once the heat hits.

The Great Indoors: Where to find solace and fun when wildfire smoke or high heat hits the Inland Northwest this summer

Related
I'm Yours, Huckleberry

I'm Yours, Huckleberry

Related
All manner of sweet treats (and free tractor rides!) await at Green Bluff.

Kids: Head to the park, local library, Green Bluff and the county fair this summer, with the whole family in tow

Related
Sunshine and CDs

Sunshine and CDs

Related
Goonies never say die, and never turn down a wild summer movie.

Screen: How to have a blockbuster summer at home, on the lawn, in your car or even at the movie house

Related
Caught in a (Tourist) Trap

Caught in a (Tourist) Trap

Related
Music

Music: A collection of some musical ways to spend the summer months

Related
Cling to Me Like a Plastic Wristband

Cling to Me Like a Plastic Wristband

Related
Go ahead, scoot close to each other.

Wheels: Spinning your way to an excellent summer

Related
Balcony Seats to an Exclusive Performance

Balcony Seats to an Exclusive Performance

Trending

The original print version of this article was headlined "Loving Life"

Tags

Related Articles

More from Summer Guide

Sports and Recreation

By Will Maupin

A select few have moves like Ribby.

Manito Magic

By Will Maupin

Manito Magic

Arts

By Madison Pearson

The Hive is an all-access opportunity for artists and art lovers alike.

Tree Glee

By Madison Pearson

Tree Glee

Road Trips

By Samantha Wohlfeil

The Priest Lake area is joyfully tough on cell phone reception.

The Roadside Diner

By Samantha Wohlfeil

The Roadside Diner

Food

By Carrie Scozzaro

Pullman's National Lentil Festival really lets you get into the local agricultural staple.

Sense of Place

By Carrie Scozzaro

Sense of Place

Drinks

By Derek Harrison

Simon Moorby and Ren&eacute;e Cebula, your craft cocktail professors.

Water

By Nate Sanford

There's nothing quite like whitewater to get the adrenaline flowing.

When the Virus Forced Us Outside

By Nate Sanford

When the Virus Forced Us Outside

Theater

By E.J. Iannelli

Hadestown brings a Broadway smash to mid-summer.

The Great Indoors

By Chey Scott

The exhibits will draw you to the MAC. The air conditioning might keep you there once the heat hits.

I'm Yours, Huckleberry

By Chey Scott

I'm Yours, Huckleberry

Kids

By Summer Sandstrom

All manner of sweet treats (and free tractor rides!) await at Green Bluff.

Sunshine and CDs

By Summer Sandstrom

Sunshine and CDs

Screen

By Dan Nailen

Goonies never say die, and never turn down a wild summer movie.

Caught in a (Tourist) Trap

By Dan Nailen

Caught in a (Tourist) Trap

Music

By Seth Sommerfeld

Music

Cling to Me Like a Plastic Wristband

By Seth Sommerfeld

Cling to Me Like a Plastic Wristband

Wheels

By Daniel Walters

Go ahead, scoot close to each other.

Balcony Seats to an Exclusive Performance

By Daniel Walters

Balcony Seats to an Exclusive Performance
More »
More Summer Guide »
All Special Guides »

Things To Do

Sandpoint Pride

Sandpoint Pride @ Sandpoint

Thu., June 16

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • June 16-22, 2022

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2022 Inlander
Powered By Foundation