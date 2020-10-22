Season Preview: 49 Degrees North Mountain Resort

By

click to enlarge BOB LEGASA PHOTO
Bob Legasa photo

Whether you're a powder rider or a corduroy nut, snow depth is everything. And at 49 Degrees North, rock skis are a rare necessity. The mountain's headwalls, groomers and gob-smacking glades — all 2,325 acres of them — get hammered with an average annual snowfall of 300-plus inches, and seven lifts make a day on the move a breeze. Terrain parks, night skiing and 10 miles of cross-country trails are there to scratch any itch the winter storm clouds can't quite satisfy.

What's new: As 49 Degrees enters its second full season under the ownership of CMR Lands LLC, management expects to have a new host of snow-guns ready to start making the white stuff. The mountain is candid, however, about the different look the pandemic will bring this year. According to Emily McDaniel, director of marketing and communications, 49 Degrees doesn't anticipate any limits on day tickets at this time, but capacity will be reduced in the lodge and rental shop to help meet social distancing guidelines. Staff and guests will be required to wear face coverings indoors and in more congested outdoors spaces such as ticket windows, lift lines and unloading zones. Given the unpredictability of the coronavirus situation, McDaniel encourages visitors to check the 49 Degrees website routinely for up-to-date information.

Related
Season Preview: Schweitzer Mountain Resort

Season Preview: Schweitzer Mountain Resort

Making the most of it: Just like other mountains in the area, 49 Degrees is urging riders to invest in a season pass this year to ensure consistent access even if the resort's capacity gets dialed back. But if a pass isn't in the budget, making your turns on a weekday offers the best chance of beating the crowds (and possibly any future limits on ticket sales). On that note, keep in mind that 49 Degrees will be operating seven days a week from Dec. 18 to Jan. 5.

Tags

Related Articles

Trending

David Byrne continues to change the form of the concert film in a new documentary of his Broadway show
Pop-up food vendors are on the rise, offering low overhead for businesses selling meals exclusively for delivery or takeout
Yes, you're in the right spot: Now sit back and enjoy the ride
With much of America voting by mail, what might follow in the days after election night?
A UI production of The Revolutionists heads to Zoom and tackles equality issues in a play set during the French Revolution
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Season Preview: Mt. Spokane Ski & Snowboard Park

By Alex Sakariassen

Season Preview: Mt. Spokane Ski &amp; Snowboard Park

Season Preview: Schweitzer Mountain Resort

By Alex Sakariassen

Season Preview: Schweitzer Mountain Resort

Season Preview: Lookout Pass Ski & Recreation Area

By Alex Sakariassen

Season Preview: Lookout Pass Ski &amp; Recreation Area

Season Preview: Silver Mountain Resort

By Alex Sakariassen

Season Preview: Silver Mountain Resort
More »

Latest in Snowlander

Yes, you're in the right spot: Now sit back and enjoy the ride

By John Grollmus

Yes, you're in the right spot: Now sit back and enjoy the ride

Season Preview: Mt. Spokane Ski & Snowboard Park

By Alex Sakariassen

Season Preview: Mt. Spokane Ski &amp; Snowboard Park

Season Preview: Schweitzer Mountain Resort

By Alex Sakariassen

Season Preview: Schweitzer Mountain Resort

Season Preview: Lookout Pass Ski & Recreation Area

By Alex Sakariassen

Season Preview: Lookout Pass Ski &amp; Recreation Area
More »
More Snowlander »
All Special Guides »

Things To Do

One Heart Native Arts and Film Festival

One Heart Native Arts and Film Festival

Fri., Oct. 23, 7 p.m. and Fri., Oct. 30, 7 p.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

Alex Sakariassen

More

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • October 22-28, 2020

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2020 Inlander
Powered By Foundation