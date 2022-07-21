50 inflation-fighting culinary delights from throughout the Inland Northwest

click to enlarge Luis Brigman-Harris illustration

Some people get bent about Inlander's use of the word "cheap," but cheap just means you're being savvy about your spending. And as this year's selection illustrates, cheap can still be flavorful, interesting, even healthy. Sushi, salads and scoops of homemade ice cream? Yes, as well as beer brats, burgers, bagels, blue corn tamales and more — all for $10 or less (not including tax or tip, of course). Our list features a whopping 50 places from Atilano's to Zullee, not just in Spokane but North Idaho, too, and the rest of the Inland Northwest. This year's list features new dishes, new restaurants and new areas, so even though you might not see a familiar favorite like Dick's Hamburgers or Chinese Gardens here, rest assured they're still out there delivering the delicious and cheap goods since we began keeping tabs more than 10 years ago. At a time when rising food costs at your fave eateries — plus the cost of gas to get there — might have you rethinking dining out, the Inlander has you covered... for less.

— CARRIE SCOZZARO, staff writer

CHEDDAR BURGER $3.95

Frugals Express, 1229 N. Hamilton St.

An enticing gimmick for bargain hunters and burger lovers alike, Frugals boasts that you can order its entire Spokane location's menu for under $25. It's no lie! This Western Washington-based chain recently took over the diminutive former home of Wolffy's near Gonzaga's campus, offering penny-pinching students and locals a place to grab a fast, filling and fresh bite to-go. Frugal's never-frozen, quarter-pound cheddar burger (standard orders come with mayo, ketchup, mustard, lettuce, pickles and diced onions) was so fresh and perfectly prepared, I now rank it above all other drive-thru burgers in the region. (CS)

The GARLAND OG Bratwurst $10

Garland Brew Werks, 603 W. Garland Ave.

It's a brat with tots. What more could you want at this hot new spot that also brews hops? The Garland OG is a bratwurst hot dog that comes absolutely smothered in spicy beer mustard, beer pickled onions and beer cheese (it goes well with beer). The dish also comes with classic tater tots and ketchup. The all-ages brewpub has a sleek modern vibe and hosts regular trivia nights. If you're with someone else, be sure to get two orders because they will absolutely try to steal some of your tots. (NS)

GF PEANUT BUTTER BANANA TOAST $7

Method Juice Café, 718 W. Riverside Ave. and 7704 N. Division St.

Method has a super clean and delicious menu of offerings for vegetarians, vegans and people who don't partake in eating gluten. Normally, gluten-free bread has a not-so-great reputation of being hard, dense and crumbly, but this gluten-free toast is soft, warm and almost cake-like. Topped with peanut butter, exactly six slices of banana and a sprinkle of chia seeds, the dish fit into the palm of my hand but was packed with enough sweetness for me to be forgiving about the price-to-size ratio. (MP)

BANH MI $5.99

Vien Dong, 3435 E. Trent Ave., Spokane Valley

I've always been a huge banh mi fan. The dish represents everything a sandwich should be: simple, reasonably priced, small enough to hold and eat with one hand, fairly healthy, and — most importantly — delicious. The bahn mi sandwiches at Vien Dong in Spokane Valley accomplish all of that and more. I got the grilled chicken, but you can also get them with barbecue pork, grilled pork, tofu or Vietnamese ham. The sandwiches are loaded with crunchy veggies and jalapenños, balanced out by mayonnaise and a fluffy French baguette. The sandwich can be enhanced by dipping it into a steaming hot bowl of pho, but it works well as a snack of its own. (NS)

CHEESE BURGER DELUXE $6.99

Cougar Country Drive In, 760 N. Grand Ave., Pullman

I'm probably biased due to fond memories of eating cheeseburgers and fries in this Pullman diner before high school dances, but there's just something about the food at Cougar Country that feels extra special for a place many think of as mostly a drive-thru. The cheese burger deluxe offers a great deal with all the main staples: onion, mayo, lettuce, special sauce and that simple American cheese. With this burger at just $6.99, you could even tack on small fries ($2.99) and still be under $10 before tax, which is worth the addition so you can give their fry sauce a whirl. (SW)

click to enlarge Young Kwak photo The Cheddar Burger at Frugals Express is a deal at under $4, and you can order the whole menu for less than $25.

BISTRO BOX $9.99

D'Bali Asian Bistro, 12924 W. Sunset Hwy., Airway Heights

This take-out only special offers the chance to try a "smaller" version of some of Mama Jeannie's most popular dishes. You can go for bulgogi beef, bombay or garlic chicken, kor moo yang Thai pork or veggie stir-fry with rice, or get fried noodles or fried rice with chicken or tofu. The jam-packed container of fried noodles, veggies and chicken easily fed me for multiple meals (though that may not be the case for some who really like to chow down), offering the savory, crunchy, salty goodness you hope for from any good noodle bowl. There are also add-ons for a small fee if you're able to break past that $10 budget just a little bit and feel the need for a spring roll ($2) or more rice ($3). Their warm forbidden rice pudding, served with ice cream, is also a neat $5 dessert. (SW)

VEGGIE SPRING ROLLS $9

Thai Kitchen, 621 S. Pines Rd., Spokane Valley

Though Thai Kitchen is only accepting orders for take-out right now, don't let that stop you from indulging in some Thai goodness. This veggie roll filling — which is very cabbage forward — isn't especially flavorful on its own, but once introduced to the included sweet chili sauce, it's a match worth raving about. The six rolls stayed perfectly crispy and piping hot even after a 20-minute car ride home and are the perfect companions to your main entree. (MP)

SHG TACOS $10

South Hill Grill, 2808 E. 29th Ave.

I'm all for a dish that comes out of left field and stands out from the rest of the menu, so these sushi-style "tacos" hit it out of the park. The base of rice is nestled in a crisp lettuce cup and topped with spicy tuna, a piece of shrimp tempura and spicy mayo. If you can sit outside, opt for that sweet, sweet sunshine on the Grill's spacious patio. If you've got room left after appetizers, the cheesesteak is where it's at — tender beef, onions, peppers, cheese and a glorious garlic aioli to top it all off. (MP)

CINNAMON GRANOLA & GREEK YOGURT $9.50

Bruncheonette, 1011 W. Broadway Ave.

This comfy and classy brunch spot loves local ingredients and recipes from scratch. But there's no need for quality food and quality time to dig into your wallet. For brunching on a budget, consider the cinnamon granola and greek yogurt, which serves all your favorite breakfast flavors. Dollops of creamy Greek yogurt, with just the right amount of tart, nestle into a bed of flakey, cinnamon-y toasted oats and coconut. The whole dish basks in drizzles of golden honey. Start your day with protein, grains and a little bit of sunshine, plus some extra jingle in your pocket. (EB)

ALOO TIKKI $10

The Mango Tree, 401 W. Main Ave. and 1726 W Kathleen Ave., Coeur d'Alene

An elegant, minimalist interior complements deeply spiced, rich and savory Indian dishes. Aloo tikki, which roughly means "potato patties," are snacks often sold by street vendors in northern India. At the Mango Tree, two burger-sized patties of potatoes, peas and aromatics are fried and served under steaming piles of chickpeas and chutneys, with sour yogurt and fresh tomatoes for balance. Though listed as an appetizer, the dish nourishes and delights like an entire meal, and leaves you, and your wallet, full. (EB)

PB & J BAGEL $7

The Mason Jar, 101 F St., Cheney

Dense, chewy, but crispy when sliced and toasted, bagels give you lots of mouthfeel, and they seem more filling than two comparably sized slices of bread. Add gooey peanut butter for a protein punch and sweet jam for a nostalgic sandwich that works well for breakfast or lunch. Chips and a pickle are included with all sandwiches at the Mason Jar. This cute little eatery in downtown Cheney covers you from coffee and scratch-made baked goods in the morning to lunchtime sammies to special events like open mic and beer or wine on Thursday nights. (CAS)

click to enlarge Chiana McInelly photo The Hidden Bagel has a whole lot of options waiting for your schmear.

BAGEL AND SCHMEAR $3.50

The Hidden Bagel, 1001 W. 25th Ave.

As brightly colored and welcoming as the beloved neighborhood ice cream shop it shares a space with, The Hidden Bagel is still a bit of a hidden gem. Opened in late 2021 by The Scoop's Jennifer Davis, The Hidden Bagel has since proved itself a premier bagel shop, something the South Hill had been lacking. Its deliciously chewy and flavorful bagels have a crunchy exterior, making the creamy house-made schmear all the more delightful. Smiling faces from employees and customers alike, as well as an excellent selection of fresh bagels and schmear, confirm it's the right place to start your day. (LR)

SPICY WONTONS $8.50

Chan's Noodle House, 621 W. Mallon Ave.

Chan's Noodle House is tucked away on the bottom floor of the Flour Mill near Riverfront Park. It's small and unassuming, but don't let the size fool you. The flavors are massive. Their spicy wontons are so, so good. I could eat 50 of them. Maybe 100. Each wonton is about the size of a plum, which makes them a great one-bite snack. They're drenched in mouthwatering spicy soy sauce and sprinkled with greens. If you're like me and sometimes hesitate to try foods with "spicy" in the name, you should still give these a shot. There's just enough spice to keep things interesting without overpowering your taste buds. (NS)

GYRO $9.49

Zullee Mediterranean Grill, 4805 N. Division St., Ste. 102

My requirements for a heavenly gyro: soft pita bread filled with tender, juicy meat; crunchy veggies diced small (so they don't squirt out when you bite down); and scant tzatziki sauce (which often feels like compensation for overcooked or under seasoned meat). Even better, Zullee adds bits of red onion and a sprinkling of sumac — a Middle Eastern spice — for a pop of bright, lemony flavor. So good. Zullee is a regional chain with one Spokane spot so far. I'm hoping it will keep expanding. (CAS)

VEGGIE TEMPURA $7

The Wave Island Sports Grill and Sushi Bar, 525 W. First Ave.

This swanky spot wants you to trade in game day wings for sushi and sake. Flat-screen TVs broadcast the latest sporting events in a coolly lit, modern, streamlined venue. But before noshing on some specialty rolls, get your vitamins in and hit up the veggie tempura. By far the most fun way to eat vegetables, these thick medallions of carrots, zucchini and onions are dipped in tempura batter and fried until golden. Think a classier, more colorful, more adult version of fries with an island twist. (EB)

FRENCH TOAST SANDWICH $8.25

Uncle Rusty's Diner, 1412 W. Second Ave.

Some days, the draw of an old-fashioned diner booth and simple, comforting, large portions of food is irresistible, whether you're soaking up last night's hangover or just up for a hearty lunch. Uncle Rusty's Diner provides many options that fit the bill, but one that should move to the top of your list is the French toast sandwich. Two thick slices of eggy bread are sandwiched around a healthy portion of thinly sliced ham and melty cheese to make the perfect breakfast/grilled cheese combo. It's topped with powdered sugar and served with syrup to make for a great savory-sweet option. (SW)

QUESADILLA $5

El Que, 141 S. Cannon St.

The traffic circle in Browne's Addition is a cornerstone of gastronomic delight, but don't sleep on El Que, an intimate, local spot just off the roundabout for traditional Mexican food and house-infused tequila. If you need a few carbs to soak up your cocktails, grab some chips and salsa or a quesadilla. But don't expect yellow cheese or floppy flour tortillas — this quesadilla is made with white, tangy queso fresco and some aged cotija cheese, laced with onions and cilantro and then fried between two white corn tortillas. Sprinkled with lime juice, it's salty and creamy but somehow refreshing. Add beef for a dollar if you're sampling more than a few specialty tequila shots. (EB)

VEGAN CHILI BAKED POTATO $9.49

Fresh and Foraged, 410 E. Holland Ave., Ste. G

Watching your spending but also vegan or vegetarian? Fresh and Foraged offers several menu items under $10 that are good for the body and the budget. Steam-baking keeps the potatoes moist with a just-crisp exterior. Each spud gets smothered in butter and chickpea chili, then topped with green onions for a bright finish. You can add sour cream and cheddar for a buck more, but the butter gets you the creaminess without the added cost. (CAS)

THAI QUINOA SALAD $8

East Pan Asian Cuisine, 100 N. Hayford Rd., Airway Heights

Northern Quest Resort & Casino is a dining destination with numerous eateries of varying sizes, cuisines and price points. East Pan Asian Cuisine, one of its newest, feels fancy with its dark wood tables, custom wall mural and semi-private dining areas, but East offers many small plates under $10. Although the Thai quinoa salad won't fill you up, it's a refreshing and nutritious starter with tender quinoa — the tiny grain is considered a high-fiber superfood — and crunchy cucumber, tomato and other vegetables, plus pineapple and piquant lime vinaigrette. (CAS)

LAWLESS TACO $10

Slab Meat Company, 207 Fifth St., Wallace

How far would you drive to get an amazing taco? How about Wallace, Idaho, where Slab Meat Company has been wowing locals and visitors with scratch-made Tex-Mex food since 2020. The Lawless is an 8-inch flour tortilla stuffed with savory black beans, seasoned potatoes, choice of bacon or house-ground beef chorizo, a fried egg, a slice of 16-hour smoked brisket, avocado and homemade salsa rojo. Just look for the red-and-white vintage bus, and get there early because this barbecue spot is smokin' hot and often sells out. (CAS)

IRISH CREME BRULEE $7.99

Shawn O'Donnell's, 719 N. Monroe St.

The Irish creme brulee at Shawn O'Donnell's is a clear sign that the Irish and French should collaborate more. The caramelized sugar on top is thin and crunchy; digging into it with a spoon recalls the satisfaction of cracking a thin layer of ice on a freshly frozen body of water. Below the crust, there's sweet, cool custard with a hint of whisky. The dish also comes with a couple blueberries and a cute little cookie in the shape of a shamrock. It's the perfect dessert to round out a night of beers at this cozy, quintessentially Irish pub. (NS)

GRILLED CHEESE $9.50

Joe's House, 3117 N. Argonne Rd., Millwood

If Joe's House looks like a man cave (or a barber shop), don't be fooled; this fun, funky bar is family-friendly with quite good food, although a modest menu. The quirky logo of a dude in a beard is co-owner Joe Van Voorhis, who is imminently likable as he (cooks and) delivers your food. The decadent grilled cheese combines cheddar, provolone, smoked gouda and a creamy sauce on griddled sourdough, with a side of chips, salsa and cookies (add various meats for an upcharge). Drinks are reasonably priced, including specials. Indeed, every time a train rumbles by — it happens often — the bartender announces via bullhorn: $4 shots. (CAS)

CRAB CHEESE WONTONS $9

Ding How, 332 N. Liberty Lake Rd., Liberty Lake

There was a time when Ding How was one of only a handful of pan-Asian restaurants serving dishes from China, Japan, Thailand, Korea, etc., and it's still a go-to for Liberty Lake-area diners. Crab cheese wontons are one of the few items on the large menu under 10 bucks, and although they're more cheese than crab, you get five of them and enough sweet dipping sauce for several orders. (CAS)

SPICY TUNA ROLL $10

Umi Kitchen & Sushi Bar, 1309 W. Summit Pkwy.

I lamented the loss of My Fresh Basket's in-house sushi counter post-pandemic, my go-to for a healthy lunchtime meal that didn't break the bank, until I realized an even better and still bargain-friendly option was there all along, right next door to Inlander HQ. Though it's one of the lowest-priced sushi rolls on Umi's vast menu (we counted seven rolls priced at or under $10), its sushi chefs pack in a generous amount of fish. The 10-piece roll is plenty to sate my midday appetite with some simple, yet flavor-packed, protein. Even better, I use Umi's online ordering system, and my roll is always ready within a record-breaking five to 10 minutes! (CS)

IDAHO NACHOS HALF-ORDER $9.15

Casa de Oro, 4111 N. Division

and 1611 N. Mullan Rd., Spokane Valley

Not to be confused with the Atilano's "Idaho Fries" elsewhere on this list, or any number of tater-tot versions of nachos dotting menus throughout the area, Casa de Oro's Idaho Nachos are actually more akin to what most places call "potato skins." This version includes four fried potato skins loaded with cheddar cheese, tomatoes, onions, sour cream, guacamole and your choice of chicken or beef, and it's certainly enough to qualify as a full meal even in the half-order size. And when you add on the requisite (and free) chips, salsa and refried beans the kind server puts on the table before you even order, you're walking out not just satisfied, but stuffed if you're not careful. (DN)

click to enlarge Young Kwak photo Vien Dong is always a favorite spot for stretching your dollar for delicious dishes like the banh mi.

TAMALES $4

My Fresh Basket, 1030 W. Summit Pkwy.

While this local food hub at the eastern edge of Kendall Yards offers tons of budget-friendly options for a meal or snack on the go, My Fresh Basket's deli counter is a veritable smorgasbord of yummy and cheap. One of Inlander staffers' favorite picks are the house-made corn tamales, from a vegan blue-corn version stuffed with corn, black beans and peppers, to those filled with spicy red chile pork, or chicken with green chiles. Two tamales are plenty for most, but at this price, go wild. Eat 'em cold or ask the store's friendly deli staff for a quick reheat. (CS)

DANISH AEBELSKIVERS $8.75-$9.75

Old European, 7640 N. Division St.

No spot in town can top Old European's breakfast cake options (from crepes to potato pancakes to waffles), and the Danish aebelskivers stand out as the most unique offering of the bunch. The traditional Dutch pancake balls — which come in three flavors — are as delicious as they are delightful, while skewering or hand-eating the tiny dough balls (perfectly sized for dipping in syrup cups) is way more fun than a traditional pancake. The blueberry aebelskivers feature a center crater loaded with berries and are perfect for dipping in the sweet pink boysenberry whip cream, while the sausage and havarti variety offer a savory alternative with wonderfully salty sausage bits in the middle. And, of course, the original recipe is pure pancake, coated with powdered sugar and perfect for maple syrup dunking. (SS)

BASE MODEL BURGER $10

Victory Burger, 835 N. Post St.

With costs rising for everything, finding a truly great burger for a bargain is ever more challenging these days. Not so at Victory Burger inside the Wonder Building. While the cheapest burger on the menu is super basic, it's far from bland thanks to Victory's amazing housemade sauce. While this burger's only other topping is American cheese, the omission of lettuce, onion and tomato just lets the fresh beef patty shine brightly. That creamy Victory Sauce, which also comes for dipping a generously portioned side of dill pickle seasoned fries (some of the best fries I've had, btw), is addictively tasty. Grab a cocktail or pint, and enjoy it all on the shady patio. (CS)

BLEU SALAD $10

South Perry Pizza, 1011 S. Perry St.

A salad has to be pretty damn good for me to remember it, let alone consider it a must-have, and South Perry Pizza has one of the few that fit that bill. How good is it? Good enough that a bunch of ingredients I don't normally care about come together to make something delicious. Candied walnuts, bleu cheese crumbles and red grapes are the stars here, and the bleu cheese vinaigrette really pulls it all together. It's big enough to be a meal, but of course you'll want to grab a pie for later. (DN)

FRENCH TOAST $9.89

Ferguson's Cafe, 804 W. Garland Ave.

This diner in the Garland District is a Spokane classic, taking visitors back in time via its decor and a soundtrack that one recent morning featured Elvis Presley, Chuck Berry and Sam Cooke during a leisurely breakfast. The menu is as packed with classics as the playlist, and the French toast is a highlight. Six half-pieces dappled with powdered sugar and delivered with butter and your choice of maple or blueberry syrup, this dish is a vivid reminder that a delicious start to the day can also be a simple one. (DN)

click to enlarge Young Kwak photo So many scoops, so many winning Boots Bakery choices.

TWO SAVORY SCOOPS $9.80

Boots Bakery, 24 W. Main Ave.

Bringing vegan and gluten-free food to the local masses since 2012, Boots is a community landmark for this reason and more; chief among them its reputation as one of the most welcoming spots in town. Boots' food also remains affordable and really good for you. The cold case up front always offers a colorful and flavor-packed selection of longtime favorites — like owner Alison Collins' famous breakfast mashup and "sausage" hash — next to rotating, seasonal dishes. Pick any two heaping scoops for breakfast, lunch, dinner or whenever, and your wallet and body will both thank you. (CS)

BREAKFAST SANDWICH $10

Chowderhead, 825 N. Monroe St.

While I recommend the entire menu at Chowderhead (chop cheese, yes please!), which chef Travis Tveit opened spring 2022 inside Ruins' old spot, I'd yet to try, until now, any of its breakfast options. Among Chowderhead's morning meal options available all day is a classic bacon (or sausage) egg sandwich, complete with cheese, mayo and spinach between a fresh-baked bun. It's an ideal option if a full-size sandwich and side — and Chowderhead's are all generously stuffed — is a bit much for a lighter appetite, and also less messy on the go. You really can't go wrong with such a well-executed, fresh take on an AM classic. (CS)

PRETZEL $6

Radio Bar, 2408 W. Northwest Blvd.

One of North Spokane's best — and newest — tucked-away patios is found at Radio Bar, which opened spring 2022. Grab a house or classic cocktail, like the refreshing Fair Play, a vodka-soda mix with tart lemon and a seasonal shrub, served in a tall Collins glass on ice. Among the many affordable and shareable snacks on Radio Bar's concise food menu (its owners are making their tiny kitchen work wonders!) is this hefty soft pretzel with a tangy, honey-mustard dipping sauce. It's soft, salty and, we think, best enjoyed on the bar's expansive back patio that's shaded by a large tree and filled with both patio and picnic tables. (CS)

BEER BRAT $10

Spokane Tribe Casino Grill & Bar, 14300 W. SR-2 Hwy., Airway Heights

Sometimes during a casino visit you need to get away from the action for a few minutes, maybe sit down to an actual meal. Other times, though, you're looking for quick sustenance during a hot streak, or a simple bite while you watch a game on a massive screen. For that, hit the Grill & Bar tucked near the Spokane Tribe Casino's Caesars Sportsbook, and get into one of these massive beer-boiled bratwursts. Served on a soft bun and slathered in onions and melted provolone cheese, it's a two-handed affair, or maybe even a two-person affair. And it hits the spot. (DN)

QUESO $8

The Bad Seed, 2936 E. Olympic Ave.

This relatively new Hillyard spot housed in a former library brings a decidedly hip vibe to the working-class neighborhood, from the saucy art on the walls to the craft cocktails to the Tex-Mex-leaning menu. And while you can't go wrong with the entrees full of smoked meat goodness, it's easy to make a meal out of the appetizer menu. The queso is a must, loaded with Lakewolf Creamery Oaxacan cheese and served with giant tostada chips you have to break up into bites yourself. It's a perfect dish for sharing, but you might not want to. If you want to sample something beefier, try the tejas pork — smoked pork tenderloin bites served with a killer cilantro chimichurri. (DN)

click to enlarge Dan Nailen photo Ferguson's offers a classic French toast in a classic spot.

CINNAMON ROLL PANCAKE $5

Breakfast Club, 501 S. Main, Moscow

A must-stop for breakfast when you're on the Palouse, Moscow's Breakfast Club has more than two decades under its belt delivering unique morning eats like breakfast sliders and the French Toast Benny. The space is huge, and has a menu to match, and even when you keep it simple you'll walk out full. Case in point: The cinnamon roll pancake that will make you walk away from simple buttermilk pancakes forever. If a lemon poppy seed pancake is more your taste, you can get one at the same price, but why decide? Get one of each. (DN)

BACON MAC N' CHEESE EGG ROLLS $8

Westwood Brewing, 8162 W. Main St., Rathdrum

Fried food... and beer. Cheesy... and beer. Meaty... and beer. Westwood Brewing's stuffed egg rolls take beer's best buddies and roll them into a filling appetizer. You get two egg rolls oozing with savory, cheesy goodness, with green onion and house-made barbecue sauce to add some kick. Located in one of the oldest buildings in Kootenai County — it's from the 1880s — Westwood embodies the Western saloon in its décor and style. It's a welcoming spot to grab a bite or have a beer, like Westwood's Steam Engine Stout, honoring the region's rich railroading history. (CAS)

BREAKFAST BURRITO $9

Taco Vado, 1602 N. Ash St.

When this drive-thru joint opened in a former bikini barista stand, it was a godsend for lovers of breakfast tacos — arguably the best thing Texas ever offered the rest of America (besides Willie Nelson). And while I'll happily consume many of those tacos (all between $3.50-$4.50), just one of the larger breakfast burritos is enough to satisfy for hours. Eggs, black beans, pico de gallo and your choice of carnitas, steak, chili verde and pork adovada together make for a great flavor feast to start the day. (DN)

DOUBLE SCOOP $5.45

Panhandle Coffee & Cone, 849 N. Fourth St., Coeur d'Alene; also in Sandpoint, Moscow

I'm an absolute ice cream fiend, yet it sadly and too often seems that many places skimp on their scoop portions. Not so at Panhandle Coffee & Cone, where decadent house-made flavors include salted caramel and brown butter cookie, buttermilk huckleberry, and orange with dark chocolate freckles. For fellow indecisive ice cream orderers, Panhandle offers "split scoops," so you can try two flavors instead of one. Or four if you get two splits — genius! During a recent visit, each half-scoop in my two split order was basically the size of other places' single scoops, so come with a hearty appetite or a buddy to share with. (CS)

TAQUITOS $8.95

La Michoacana Mini Market, 9907 E. Sprague Ave., Spokane Valley

I love this spot for the food, for sure, but even more so for the feeling you get of being transported out of the Inland Northwest. This combination of Mexican bar, restaurant, grocery, bakery and butcher is unlike anywhere else in the region, and the food is good enough to keep you coming back. The taquitos are a great intro, served with a nice tomatillo sauce and filled with any of nearly a dozen meats (I go for carne asada or carnitas typically, but the more adventurous might choose tongue or goat meat). They might come from the appetizer section of the large menu, but three of these definitely make a meal. (DN)

PANZANELLA BRUSCHETTA SALAD $10

Bardenay, 1710 W. Riverstone Dr., Coeur d'Alene

Bread offers an easy, affordable tummy filler, but at Bardenay restaurant and distillery, bread is the star of this light yet satisfying salad. It features crunchy greens, both feta and mozzarella cheese, adding creaminess and protein, and chunks of toasted bread soaking up tangy house-made vinaigrette. This and a signature cocktail — try the lemon drop featuring Bardenay's own vodka — enjoyed from a seat on the patio overlooking Riverstone Park makes for a perfect summer evening. (CAS)

GORGONZOLA CHEESE FRIES $9.50

MickDuff's Brewpub, 419 N. Second Ave., Sandpoint

Starches like rice, bread and potatoes figure prominently on many a menu because they're filling, affordable and perfect complements to saucy or gooey toppings. But MickDuff's cheese fries are a cut above others, literally. MickDuff's hand cuts Idaho potatoes in a waffle-cut pattern to create little pockets for the garlic seasoning and gorgonzola cheese to tuck into. A basketful is plenty to share, but you'll want your own beer from any of the dozen or so regular and seasonal beers MickDuff's brews in their nearby beer hall. (CAS)

2-PIECE WHITE $9.38

Chicken-N-Mo, 414½ W. Sprague Ave.

This legendary haunt run for 30 years now by Bob Hemphill and his family deserves a perpetual spot on this list because they're willing to sell you just one rib ($5.99). But the joint ain't called Ribs-N-Mo, so I love getting into either the two-piece white or two-piece dark ($8.28) fried chicken selections. I'm not picky on the white vs. dark debate, both are great, but I do skip the two sides that come with the chicken "meals" so I can save room for the homemade sweet potato pie for dessert ($3.99). (DN)

INDIAN FRY BREAD $9.95

Redtail Bar & Grill, Coeur d'Alene Casino, 37914 S. Nukwalqw, Worley

The history of fry bread is inextricably linked to White America's heinous treatment of the country's Indigenous peoples, forcing them onto reservations where their diets often had to adapt to the whims of what foods the government gave them. Flour, sugar and lard were often in the mix, and these round discs of fried deliciousness became popular with tribes throughout the West. With good reason — the slightly sweet, chewy bread is almost always a delight, and here it's served warm with local honey, huckleberry jam and whipped butter. (DN)

click to enlarge Young Kwak photo Atilano's Idaho Fries are an ideal late-night snack.

IDAHO FRIES $8.99

Atilano's Mexican Food, various locations

Serving delicious and affordable Mexican food since 2009 and known for crave-worthy California-style burritos, Atilano's is the perfect spot for late night bites, hangover cures and everything in between. The Idaho Fries — tater tots doused in meat, beans, guacamole, sour cream, cheese and pico de gallo — are something everyone should try at least once. With flavor to spare and a heaping pile of all-around good food, the best part is that the tots somehow remain crispy until the very end. (LR)

GRILLED CHEESE $9.95

Jack & Dan's Bar & Grill, 1226 N. Hamilton St.

A favorite among Gonzaga students, Jack & Dan's is a prime place to watch a basketball game, have a drink and enjoy some great bar food favorites. The simplicity of a grilled cheese may be the best part of it, and Jack & Dan's delivers an excellent combo of deliciously gooey cheese and delightfully crispy bread, making for a delectable sandwich all around. Fries with fry sauce on the side and a laid back atmosphere perfect Jack & Dan's dreamlike grilled cheese experience. (LR)

WHITE CHEDDAR AND APPLE HALF-DINNER SALAD $9.95

Mizuna, 214 N. Howard St.

Who says you can't hit a fine-dining spot and still nab a sweet deal? If you think ordering a half-salad is going to leave you half-satisfied, you'll think again after digging into this hearty dish (also available at lunch for $7.50). I'm a sucker for Granny Smith apples, and they're the centerpiece of this salad, joined in sweet harmony by craisins, caramelized walnuts, a citrus-shallot vinaigrette and, of course, aged white cheddar. It won't leave you hungry, but it will leave you some extra cash for a delicious cocktail. (DN)

STUFFED FRENCH TOAST $8.50

Belle's Brunch House, 324 W. Lancaster Rd., Hayden

Have a sweet and surprisingly filling start to your day with a french toast "sandwich" filled with cream cheese frosting and strawberry jam, then topped with house-made syrup and whipped butter. You're more of a late riser? No problem; Belle's serves brunch all day, every day. This sister restaurant to Hayden's Chomper Cafe is a local fave for its large menu focusing on farm fresh ingredients, including gluten-free items. (CAS)

CORN DOG $2.75

Rob's Seafood & Burgers, 104 W. Seltice Way, Post Falls

Next year, Rob's Seafood & Burgers will have been the go-to for griddled and fried food (and, curiously, cheap carton cigarettes) in North Idaho for 50 years. The corndog, unlike Rob's fish, is not battered in-house, but it did the trick regardless. For under $3, you get a juicy hot dog in a slightly sweet cornbread batter fried to perfection and on a stick for easy portability. As the saying goes: If it ain't broke... (CAS)

BISCUITS & GRAVY $8.99

Dave's Bar & Grill, 2124 E. Sprague Ave., Spokane Valley

It can be easy to pass by Dave's Bar & Grill amid the surrounding commercial haze of that stretch of Sprague in the Valley, but don't zoom by if you're looking for a filling breakfast staple. The cozy dive's version of this classic fills the plate with two delightfully chewy biscuits, a slathering of gravy and a mound of sausage (which can be kicked up in flavor with a little Fletcher's or Cholula hot sauce), and it's delivered to your table or bar seat with blazing quick service. (SS) ♦

CONTRIBUTORS

Eliza Billingham (EB)

Dan Nailen (DN)

Madison Pearson (MP)

Lauren Roddis (LR)

Nate Sanford (NS)

Chey Scott (CS)

Carrie Scozzaro (CAS)

Seth Sommerfeld (SS)

Samantha Wohlfeil (SW)