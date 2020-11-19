A celebration of authentic Indian flavors await at the newly opened India House in Post Falls

By

click to enlarge Post Falls' new India House boasts an array of flavors. - COURTESY OF INDIA HOUSE
Courtesy Of India House
Post Falls' new India House boasts an array of flavors.

If heaven had an aroma, it might be fenugreek: Warm, almost buttery, but also a little smoky and definitely sweet, a lot like maple syrup. It's found in culinary regions from southern Europe across the Fertile Crescent to include parts of Asia, especially India, where the herbaceous and fragrant legume is both produced and consumed in high volume. And it's just one of the many alluring spices featured in dishes at the new India House restaurant in Post Falls.

Both methi malai ($15-$16) and its vegetarian counterpart, methi matar malai ($14) highlight the warmth of fenugreek, or methi in Hindi. Traditionally made with peas and a creamy sauce, these comforting dishes are based on home recipes highlighting the cuisine of northern India, according to India House chef-owner Deepika Dhawan.

Dhawan opened India House with her husband, Manoj Kumar, this past summer serving both dine-in service and takeout. The couple have two other similar establishments in Moscow (Karma Indian Cuisine) and Wenatchee (India House), and originally hail from Port Townsend, Washington.

Start with an appetizer of paneer pakora ($6), traditional Indian fried cheese — they make theirs from scratch — or their version of vegetarian spring rolls ($7). Entrees are divided into several categories. Tandoor dishes like lamb boti kabob ($17) are typically marinated in yogurt, then cooked in a special clay oven utilizing very hot coals.

India House also serves traditional dishes like tikka masala ($14-$16, depending on meat protein) and vegetarian alternatives like a veggie curry ($14), saag aloo with potatoes and spinach ($14), and tangy, curry-based tofu vindaloo ($14). Rice dishes are a meal unto themselves, from the hearty chicken biryani ($15) to tomato pulao, ($9) a Mumbai street food.

"You can modify the curry and spices on your own demands," says Dhawan, or even sub in coconut milk for a modest upcharge.

Some of the restaurant's entrees are the couple's own recipes, says Dhawan, including the dish titled "nirvana" with a coconut-infused masala sauce ($14-$15). They also bake all of their breads ($2.50-$5.25) in house, from the aromatic naan flatbread cooked inside the tandoor oven to a leavened bread called bhatura, and paratha, cooked in a pan.

The kashmiri naan stuffed with raisins and nuts could easily make you rethink your morning muffin, and is also a sweet way to end a meal that may have you adding India House to your go-to list for excellent takeout. ♦

India House • 704 Cecil Road, Post Falls • Open Tue-Sun 11 am-9 pm • indiahouse.us • 208-981-0064

The original print version of this article was headlined "House Party"

Tags

Trending

It's time to rethink what victory looks like
A look back at the late Sean Connery's pioneering take on James Bond
As Inland Curry's new owner, India native Noreen Hiskey hopes to introduce diners to the rich diversity of her culture and cuisine
New KSPS series Inland Sessions showcases the region's musicians through in-studio performances, conversations
Republicans won't run away from Donald Trump because he taught them they can't trust anyone else
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

As Inland Curry's new owner, India native Noreen Hiskey hopes to introduce diners to the rich diversity of her culture and cuisine

By Chey Scott

Inland Curry's beef kofta with cumin rice.

Local ice cream maker Sweet Annie's Artisan Creamery gets permanent spot in Liberty Lake

By Carrie Scozzaro

Sweet Annie's Artisan Creamery now has its own shop.

Spokane's Garland District welcomes new seasonal pho and ramen shop Little Noodle

By Chey Scott

Pork buns, crab dumplings and beef wontons are unfailingly fresh.

Izzy's Comfort Kitchen in Coeur d'Alene opens as a welcome respite for diners and a special tribute for its owners

By Carrie Scozzaro

Southern-tinged flavors rule at Izzy's Comfort Kitchen, run by Reannan and Jason Keene.
More »

Latest in Food News

As Inland Curry's new owner, India native Noreen Hiskey hopes to introduce diners to the rich diversity of her culture and cuisine

By Chey Scott

Inland Curry's beef kofta with cumin rice.

Restaurants, bars in Washington state can now only serve takeout or seat small parties outdoors

By Chey Scott

Takeout and outdoor dining are the only options until Dec. 14.

Area restaurants shift plans for dine-in holiday service, with many also offering pre-orders for dishes to take home

By Chey Scott

Beverly's is one local spot offering Thanksgiving treats.

Cascadia Public House is opening a second location; applications now open for Spokane County hospitality grant

By Chey Scott

Cascadia co-ownerJustin Oliveri. |Jennifer DeBarros photo
More »

Readers also liked…

The Inland Northwest's family-friendly breweries keep the whole gang entertained

By Josh Kelety

Perry Street Brewing is a place to hang out for &#10;everyone, not just adults.

Big Island BBQ in Liberty Lake aims to keep its food fresh and fun

By Dan Nailen

Big Island's Cody and Berni Young.

The Lumberyard brings the modern food hall concept to Pullman with six food vendors, two bars, entertainment and more

By Jacob Jones

Pullman's new modern food hall opened last fall.

A historic Coeur d'Alene farmstead offers specialty pumpkins, pie-making classes and a farm experience for visitors

By Chey Scott

The farm opens to the public twice a week through October.
More Food News »
All Food »

Things To Do

Gobble Wobble @ Downtown Coeur d'Alene

Nov. 20-22

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

Carrie Scozzaro

More

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • November 19-25, 2020

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2020 Inlander
Powered By Foundation