A couple of taste-expanding treats drop by the Inland Northwest for shows this week

Jenny Don't and the Spurs are such a hot band, this snow melted shortly after this photo was taken. |Micheal Picking photo

Live music is fast becoming a regular entertainment option after months of us all leading lives that were way too quiet. This week, there are a couple of touring acts worth your consideration hitting the region on both sides of the Washington/Idaho border.

JENNY DON'T AND THE SPURS

It wasn't until the Inlander booked this Portland cowpunk crew for Volume a few years ago (a gig scratched due to a finicky van leaving the band stranded in Eastern Oregon) that I became familiar with what has become one of my favorite Northwest bands. Lead singer Jenny Don't has a rodeo roping background and love for classic country that she shared with Kelly Halliburton (formerly of Pierced Arrows), and the duo went about putting together a roots-rock band that could deliver their retro-tinged originals and covers by the likes of Patsy Cline, Loretta Lynn, Earnest Tubb and Hank Williams. Rounded out by drummer Sam Henry (ex-The Wipers) and guitarist Christopher March, Jenny Don't and the Spurs have spent the better part of the past decade touring like crazy and delivering rock-solid albums of energetic honky tonk tunes like those that fill their new release Fire on the Ridge. New songs like "California Cowboy" and "Train Ticket" have the authentic feel of old-school country and some punk attitude, and are sure to get your boots scootin' at their live show, whether those are cowboy boots or Doc Martens.

IGOR AND THE RED ELVISES

Igor Yuzov grew up in the Soviet Union as a child and developed into a pretty mean folk musician, eventually leading a folk band called Limpopo. Even as that band grew popular, Yuzov secretly started obsessing over rock 'n' roll despite it's being largely forbidden. He moved Limpopo to America in the '80s and soon started a new band with some fellow Soviet expats, exploring the rock sounds he loved. Now called the Red Elvises, the band created a high-energy blend of classic American rock riffs and some of his traditional Russian folk background, and delivered live shows that were thrilling, exciting both the band and their fans. I saw the band nearly 20 years ago and never forgot what a blast they were. Igor's old friends from the band moved on, and he's backed by a new crew of Red Elvises as the band celebrates its 25th anniversary with a tour across the U.S., including a North Idaho stop. They bring an outsized personality to rooms large and small, and an opportunity to see Igor in action is not to be missed. ♦

Jenny Don't and the Spurs • Sat, June 26 at 8 pm • $15 • 21+ • Berserk Bar • 125 S. Stevens • facebook.com/berserkbarspokane • 509-315-5101

Igor and the Red Elvises • Wed, June 30 at 8 pm • $20 • All-ages • Crown & Thistle Pub • 107 N. 4th St., Coeur d'Alene • facebook.com/crownandthistlepub • 208-758-8357