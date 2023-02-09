A finger food recipe that will bring your Super Bowl Sunday to a higher level

Super Bowl Sunday is this weekend. The Seahawks aren't playing, but that shouldn't stop you from representing Washington as the cannabis-friendly Evergreen state. If you want to introduce some infused finger foods to your watch party, we've got you covered with these cannabis-laced jalapeño poppers.

The earthy flavor of the jalapeño combined with the creaminess of the cheeses will easily overpower the herbal taste of these spicy weed treats. They're a perfect favor for a party that is high-flavored. Just make sure your guests know that these poppers pack a punch that their sober cousins on the table won't match — serve them separately from regular appetizers just to be safe.

First, make cannabutter for the recipe. Recipes can be easily found online. The recipe below calls for two sticks of unsalted butter and 7 grams (roughly a quarter-ounce) cannabis with 25 percent THC. That amount of cannabutter should yield roughly 100 doses of about 10 milligrams of THC per dose — similar to what you find at a dispensary. This recipe will be closer to 5 milligrams of THC per jalapeño popper once made. ♦

CANNABIS JALAPEÑO POPPERS

12 fresh jalapeños

8 ounces of cream cheese, softened but not melted

2 ounces of shredded cheddar cheese

1-2 tablespoons of finely chopped chives

2 tablespoons cannabutter

1⁄2 cup panko bread crumbs

Salt and black pepper to taste

1. Slice jalapeños in half lengthwise. Remove seeds and white pith, and wash your hands very well after doing so.

2. Mix softened cream cheese with shredded cheddar and add chopped chives

3. Once combined, fill halved jalapeños with the cream cheese, cheddar and chives mixture. Don't over-fill. You will have extra. Fill to the level of the cut jalapeño, then place cut side up on a baking sheet.

4. Add panko bread crumbs to a saucepan and add cannabutter. Stir over medium-low heat until melted and combined.

5. Pour melted cannabutter and breadcrumb mixture over the open side of the poppers on the baking sheet.

6. Bake for 18-20 minutes at 400 degrees.

7. Finish under a broiler for a minute or two, keeping your eye on it at all times to avoid burning.

8. Let cool, then either eat immediately or freeze for later.

These will last in the fridge for a couple of days, and they'll last in the freezer for a few weeks. Serve hot, reaching 165 F if reheating.