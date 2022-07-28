A look at what this year's Festival at Sandpoint has to offer

click to enlarge Some of the many musical faces of Festival at Sandpoint 2022.

The Festival at Sandpoint had to navigate the challenges of the pandemic like every other music promoter in the world, with the added distraction of going to court against a so-called "gun rights" group to keep the festival grounds gun-free during the concerts. Nevermind that most artists insist on an unarmed audience to actually show up and play.

Having successfully beaten back the gun guys and after taking 2020 off due to COVID, the Festival at Sandpoint returned in 2021 to its regular spot as a highlight of summer in the Inland Northwest. This year promises more of the same, thanks to a policy of letting fans bring their own food and drinks into War Memorial Field, and a setting that is second to none for outdoor concerts in the region.

Here's what's in store at this year's fest:

July 28

The Revivalists

When they come from New Orleans, even the "rock" bands show an incredible dexterity in their sounds and approaches to working a crowd. There's no city that's a greater example of being a cultural and musical melting pot, and this high-energy eight-piece band includes two drummers, a horn section and pedal-steel guitar, so they're ready to veer into any sonic terrain they like. Let's hope they deliver their killer cover of the Bee Gees' "To Love Somebody" while they're in town. The Ryan Montbleau Band opens up. $55, 7:30 pm

July 29

Chris Janson

A modern country radio staple thanks to hits like "Buy Me a Boat," "Done" and "Good Vibes," Janson is a Nashvillian singer-songwriter who pens feel-good everyman tunes (with all the requisite truck and good ol' boy cliches needed to gain airplay these days). A multiple Academy of Country Music Awards honoree, Janson is known for putting on rowdy shows that mix his singing, guitar and harmonica skills on full display. $70, 7:30 pm

July 30

Mt. Joy

Mainstream rock has become ever more "chill" over the past decade, which suits lakeside hangs in Sandpoint. Indie chill-rock outfit Mt. Joy excels in this vibes-heavy musical realm. The band has become a mainstay on the Adult Alternative Airplay charts with songs like "Silver Lining" and "Lemon Tree." Soak in the group's blend of psychedelic rock and dream folk. $50, 7:30 pm

July 31

Pink Martini featuring China Forbes

Pink Martini's approach is pretty much perfect for a summer outdoor concert environment. Cool cocktail jazz, classical and world music are all delivered with great skill and style, and they know how to work a crowd, even one that's seated, snacking and sipping through the show. $45, 7 pm

Aug. 3

Kaleo

When you think of blues rock, you think of... Iceland? OK, that's definitely not the case, but Kaleo at least is attempting to change that perspective. Led by the soulful wails of singer Jökull Júlíusson, the Icelandic quintet broke onto the scene in 2015 with the hit single "Way Down We Go." The land of Björk might be a far cry from the Mississippi Delta, but there will still be plenty of deep grooves to be found when Kaleo takes the stage. $55, 7:30 pm

Is it a surprise that the first Festival at Sandpoint show to sell out in 2022 is the Beach Boys, a band that debuted more than 60 years ago? It is not, because the group's genius Brian Wilson crafted songs that will still be great 60 years from now. He's not part of the band on this tour, but thankfully his songs are. Sold out, 7:30 pm

Aug. 5

Gregory Alan Isakov

Isakov played the Knitting Factory a few years back, and that show featured pretty much the best performance on a musical saw that I've ever seen. Think that's a low bar? OK, even without the saw it was an impressive performance of this Colorado resident's dark indie-folk. He crafts some meticulous tunes full of varied instrumentation, and while it's certainly rooted in dusty country music, it actually translated marvelously to a performance with the Colorado Symphony a few years ago. This is one of those shows you'll want to listen intently to for both the ornate sounds and Isakov's incisive lyrics, so beware noisy picnicking neighbors. Idaho's own Shook Twins open the show. $50, 7:30 pm

Aug. 6

Lindsey Stirling

Count Lindsey Stirling among the few musicians who carved their own distinctly unique path to stardom. Blending violin virtuosity with electronic music, she created her own niche. Her energetic, dance-filled performances and her visual aesthetics have propelled her to literal billions of YouTube views. Show up early to see Spokane's own Carmen Jane open the proceedings with her dark pop. $60, 7:30 pm

Aug. 7 (Matinee)

Lisa Livesay

If you're looking to hit up Festival at Sandpoint with your children (or grandchildren), the family matinee headlined by vocalist Lisa Livesay is the show to attend. Livesay tours professionally singing Disney tunes with orchestras across the country and also spent a stint on Broadway as Gilda in Wicked, a beloved role that demands serious pipes. Not only is it by far the thriftiest ticket on the slate, but the kid-friendly song selection and brief hourlong runtime should keep the kiddies engaged (and possibly singing along). $10-$12, 1 pm

Aug. 7

Spokane Symphony

The Spokane Symphony delivering classical sounds under the stars is certainly a fine Grand Finale to the festival. Add in a complimentary wine tasting from 5-7 pm before the show and you'll obviously want to make a day of it. $40-$45, 7:30 pm

Visit festivalatsandpoint.com for tickets and more information.