A map of unpaid city utility bills shows just how hard northeast Spokane is suffering right now

Shaw and Garry, two middle schools in the Hillyard region of Spokane.

But that wasn't all they were worried about.



Jene Ray, associate director for The Zone.

"Her [family] had chosen to pay rent, but that didn’t mean they weren't behind on other bills and utilities."





n December 2019 City of Spokane utilities customers owed $1.6 million in unpaid water, sewer and garbage bills. But by last month, that total had more than doubled to $3.8 million.



And when the City of Spokane crunched the data of residents who were behind by at least 90 days in their utility payments into a heat map, they saw one area was being hit in particular.



"Northeast Spokane," Feist says. "The north part of Spokane in general, and particularly the Hillyard area. It's lit up." City of Spokane spokeswoman Marlene Feist says that i

Unpaid city utility bills have absolutely exploded across Spokane, with northeast Spokane suffering the most.

We always knew the South Hill was rich, but this shows exactly how little poverty there is.





The numbers back that up. While the city doesn't have the location for all the unpaid utility bills, at least $590,000 worth in the south Spokane council district represented by Betsy Wilkerson and Lori Kinnear. The northwest Spokane district, represented by Candace Mumm and Karen Stratton, had at least $960,000 in unpaid utility bills.



But over $1.2 million of the utility debt comes from Cathcart's district, more than double the amount from Kinnear's district.



I am just so frustrated over the lack of investment that the city has done over the years in the northeast part of town."



Kinnear agrees that the vast difference in poverty rates between the regions in the city is a huge issue, but not an easy one to solve.



"It’s very complicated," she says. "There’s generational poverty. There’s inequity with education. There’s racial inequity, and it goes on and on." "Northeast Spokane is where the service jobs are, where the blue-collar workers are, the folks that are struggling day to day. The South Hill is a very different animal," Cathcart says. "

Not every renter, of course, directly pays for water, sewer or garbage. Often, that's paid for by their landlord. But most tenants do pay their electric bills. And Avista has seen a big increase in unpaid bills as well.

While it wasn't a scientifically weighted poll, the results were striking: Nearly a quarter said they were behind on their rent or their mortgage, andsaid they were at least somewhat worried about losing their housing. They weren't behind by just a small amount either — therespondent said they were behind on their rent by $2,000."One respondent, who was caught up in rent, commented at the end that she was frustrated," saysThe survey was focused on rent and mortgages, she says, but many of the respondents commented that they needed help with their utility bills.In Washington state, there's a moratorium on water and electric shutoffs, but it's scheduled to end July 31. In the meantime, the City of Spokane and Avista are watching unpaid bills soar.The West Central neighborhood, for example, was already struggling with utility payments before the pandemic. The pandemic made it worse, taking an existing hot spot and amping up the heat until the entire neighborhood had a bright molten glow.But the real shocker is what's been happening further north: Sure, there were pockets of people behind on their utility bills before. But now the entire region is awash in utility debt.Just as interesting is to see what's happenedor rather,north of the river. We see some trouble in East Central, but comparatively, the problems are nonexistent.