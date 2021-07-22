A moment 10,000 years in the making

By

click to enlarge Timing is everything. - DANIEL WALTERS PHOTO
Daniel Walters photo
Timing is everything.

There's a reason the trail was empty that Sunday evening.

The air tastes thick, fatty with heat and haze and a lick of smoke. A chopper hisses overhead, dangling hundreds of gallons of lake water in a big red bucket past the treeline. The Andrus fire was burning near Cheney, and the Fish Lake trail heads in precisely that direction.

But I'm out here anyway. Maybe it's about defiance, about flipping my middle finger to the twin spirits of heat and smoke stealing away another summer.

And almost instantly, I pay for my rebellion. I'm soaked in sweat. Out of shape. The cannon of a camera lens in my saddle bags adds five pounds of extra weight, the pudge in my gut adds another 15. My water bottle has gone warm.

Even my Bluetooth earpiece — chattering incessantly with a cacophony of punditry about the NYT and CRT and NFTs, the one that shields me from suffering a single moment outside the rapid information stream — hangs heavy, buzzing at my ear like a fly.

But then finally, nine miles later, I'm here, at the one place that makes this ride worthwhile.

Related
The Buzz Bin: Love, Simon's TV spin-off, Christianity Today's latest podcast is worth a listen and new music this week!

The Buzz Bin: Love, Simon's TV spin-off, Christianity Today's latest podcast is worth a listen and new music this week!

I've arrived at that moment of dusk where Queen Lucas Lake sparkles with a kind of alchemy: The greens turn emerald, and the browns turn umber. Patches of dead weeds become fields of gold. And the still water reflects all of it, smudging and swirling the colors together like a painter's palette.

And in the midst of this pool of abstract expressionism stands the King of Queen Lucas Lake, Great Blue Heron.

Last time I was here, I wished I had a camera lens that could properly capture this creature. This time, I do. I lift my camera to my eye. Almost subconsciously, I click off my Bluetooth, and my stream of shouts and snarks and smirks fall silent. Usually, it drives me crazy to be cut off from the information stream. But this moment is different.

The family of pigeons are still bickering behind me. But the heron and I are both quiet. Both of us stand still. Even the Burlington Northern rumbling past screeches slowly to a halt, joining us in the silence.

For me, this is the true magic of wildlife photography: The camera autofocuses me. It blocks out my distractions, narrows my depth of field. I zoom in, freeze a split-second of time that feels timeless, observing the same story that played out the same way 10,000 years ago. It's something primal. I'm a hunter. I'm an animal.

The heron is reflected in the lake, but the heron is also reflected in me. I, too, am perched on two skinny legs, my big Nikon beak protruding forward, scanning the surface of the water. I, too, am a predator stalking prey. We're there for maybe an hour.

We're both holding our breaths, both craning our long necks, both waiting for the right moment, a twitch, a shadow, a flicker in the shallows. And there, he sees something. He strikes and so do I. He explodes into a flurry of flapping wings and driving legs, a lunge in the water, and I echo with a flurry of click-click-click-clicks from the camera.

And then he emerges, triumphant — a brook trout, tangled in strings of lake weeds — writhing helpless in his beak. And I emerge triumphant, with photographic proof and the brief grasp of something like serenity.

Trending

Just when we need Congress most, representatives like Cathy McMorris Rodgers are offering us nothing
Spokane-raised filmmaker Champ Ensminger revisits his Thai roots through the eyes of his grandmother in his new short film
Biscuits and gravy is a diner classic; here are some local spots that do it right
Smokey Robinson is a living legend, and his songs have been covered by artists across genres. Here are some of our favorites
Once Spokane's only Black school board member, Jerrall Haynes has steered the district to a 'drastically different place'
Top Stories
Advertisement:

It's nearly dark by the time I ride back. The heat and the smoke have sunk below the horizon. The train chugs back to life. Time starts up again, and once again the serene dissolves into the noise. The Bluetooth clicks back on, and the serene is washed away in the information stream. ♦

The original print version of this article was headlined "Getting my Heron Fix"

Tags

Related Articles

Speaking of...

The Buzz Bin: Love, Simon's TV spin-off, Christianity Today's latest podcast is worth a listen and new music this week!

The Buzz Bin: Love, Simon's TV spin-off, Christianity Today's latest podcast is worth a listen and new music this week!

Five local photographers talk about perfect pics, social media and their Instagram-worthy shots

By Derek Harrison

Five local photographers talk about perfect pics, social media and their Instagram-worthy shots

You're never too old to tap into "kid" crafts as a satisfying outlet

By Samantha Wohlfeil

It's never too late to brush up on some skills you learned as a kid.

The Buzz Bin: Peaky Blinders meets Game of Thrones, CMarie Fuhrman is Idaho's latest Writer in Residence and new music!

The Buzz Bin: Peaky Blinders meets Game of Thrones, CMarie Fuhrman is Idaho's latest Writer in Residence and new music!
More »

Latest in Arts & Culture

The new Spokane Ensemble Theatre brings Shakespeare's Twelfth Night to life at the MAC

By Lillian Piel

Jaron Fuglie (the Sea Captain) and Anna Kay (Viola) during the Spokane Ensemble Theatre's rehearsal of Twelfth Night.

The Buzz Bin: Love, Simon's TV spin-off, Christianity Today's latest podcast is worth a listen and new music this week!

The Buzz Bin: Love, Simon's TV spin-off, Christianity Today's latest podcast is worth a listen and new music this week!

Five local photographers talk about perfect pics, social media and their Instagram-worthy shots

By Derek Harrison

Five local photographers talk about perfect pics, social media and their Instagram-worthy shots

After a 16-month hiatus, the Garland Theater and Bon Bon are reopening Friday

By Chey Scott

The historic cinema's marquee displayed this message for most of the past year and a half while closed.
More »

Readers also liked…

Salk Wars: That Time I Wrote a 123-page Phantom Menace Parody About My Middle School

By Daniel Walters

Salk Wars: That Time I Wrote a 123-page Phantom Menace Parody About My Middle School

Alicia Keys releases new album, call for mural submissions from Spokane Arts, and more you need to know

The Buzz Bin

Mary Lou Reed's long-running and loving criticism of Idaho is captured in a new book

By Josh Kelety

Mary Lou Reed's served Idaho in elected office and in the Inlander.

Spokane's KOOL 107.1 FM is an audio museum of rock's early years

By Nathan Weinbender

Spokane's KOOL 107.1 FM is an audio museum of rock's early years
More Arts & Culture »
All Culture »

Things To Do

The Properties of Perpetual Light by Julian Aguon with Tommy Orange

The Properties of Perpetual Light by Julian Aguon with Tommy Orange

Thu., July 22, 7-8 p.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

Daniel Walters

A lifelong Spokane native, staff writer Daniel Walters is the Inlander's City Hall reporter. But he also reports on a wide swath of other topics, including business, education, real estate development, land use, and other stories throughout North Idaho and Spokane County.He's reported on deep flaws in the Washington...
More

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • July 22-28, 2021

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2021 Inlander
Powered By Foundation