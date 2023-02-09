A new, inclusive sexual wellness boutique on North Monroe caters to both body and brain

click to enlarge Erick Doxey photo Jo Hall wants everyone to drop "shame at the door" when they shop her store, Brazen.

When Brazen owner Jo Hall walked away from the adult shop world — weary of upsells and industry practices she describes as exploitative — she was determined to create a different kind of sexual wellness retail store, one for both body and mind.

The very term "adult shop" can conjure images of darkened windows, all "femme-presenting, size 2 mannequins" and walls of porn. But Hall wanted none of that for Brazen, a self-described inclusive lingerie and lifestyle boutique nestled between a yoga studio and a yarn store in the St. Cloud Building on North Monroe Street.

So far, neighboring businesses "have been absolutely fantastic," reports Hall. It helps that Brazen's ambiance is neither dimly lit nor secretive. Sunlight fills the tall-ceilinged boutique, bouncing off butter-yellow accent walls and brass fixtures. Parker, the neckerchief-wearing shop corgi, greets guests as they enter.

"I wanted to create a space conducive to dropping shame at the door," Hall says. "I wanted it to be a space where anyone could walk in and feel comfortable."

Hall notes that a major subset of the store's demographic are LGBTQ+ and kink (the umbrella term for "nonconventional" sexual practices and fantasies, including BDSM) customers.

"Between those two communities, there's a lot of shame they've had to endure," she says.

Hall thinks one of the biggest misconceptions about BDSM — also called pain play, power play or roleplay — is "that it's strictly of a sexual nature. In reality, it can be about anything you want it to be. It's just a hobby of sorts: You're into basket weaving, I'm into flogging."

This winter Brazen is hosting a kinky Dungeons & Dragons campaign that kicked off in late January. Hall found two dungeon masters, or DMs, to run the nights of, well, rollplay.

"There'll be snacks too," she promises. "I always keep snacks in the store."

Despite its boutique title, Brazen offers thoughtfully curated products at accessible price points. Sure, there's a $260 dance pole, but there's also chic jewelry under $20 and affordable undies.

Inclusive lingerie means Hall stocks her shop with "comfortable, body-flattering" (think elastic, not poky underwire) intimate apparel for various sizes, genders and skin tones.

The shop's wide array of corsetry for all genders is extensive. Fashion-forward corsets — most meant to be worn over clothing — are constructed from glittery gold fabric, holographic material, satin, faux leather, even neon pink vinyl. Stylish chest harnesses and waist chains are out on the sales floor, too, along with sexy fishnets and slick latex fetish wear.

But aside from sultry statement pieces and dance-floor-ready accessories, Brazen also carries super practical intimate items like packers and chest binders for transgender and gender-nonconforming folks, as well as reusable silicone nipple covers in a range of flesh tones that work well with binding tape or going braless. The boutique even sells reusable menstrual cups and boric acid suppositories, the latter commonly used to treat vaginal health issues.

"I don't fit into the typical adult store category," says Hall. "We don't show special prominence to our sexual devices."

That's especially true of the shop's window front. From the sidewalk, passers-by can view velvet corsets stacked on a table and stretchy lace bralettes hung on wreath-like wooden rings instead of mannequins. But window shoppers won't immediately see "pleasure devices" — a term Hall likes because it "encompasses everything" — unless they enter the boutique.

Make no mistake, Brazen does carry a dazzling selection of pleasure devices.

A low table in the middle of the store displays unpackaged, mostly silicone models in a spectrum of colors and shapes. Fancier devices made of glass, stainless steel and even gemstone shimmer inside an upright case in a corner. Yet Hall prefers to chat with customers to find out "what will actually work for them and fit in their desire path" rather than just suggest the priciest vibrator or push Valentine's Day merchandise.

"I'm here to celebrate sexual well-being instead of exploiting it," Hall says.

Brazen hosts free workshops and a nonviolent communication study group. Hall also holds a monthly "shame resilience night" — led by a certified social worker and therapist — based on the Brené Brown book I Thought It Was Just Me (But It Isn't).

Oh, and Brazen's bestselling merchandise? Books. Nonfiction "paperback education," to be exact. Browse Brazen's book section and you'll find age-appropriate children's titles like I Choose to Say No and consent-minded sex-ed literature for teens and young adults. Many of the shop's bestselling books are part of the A Quick & Easy Guide To... series of fast reads on topics like asexuality, sex and disability, and they/them pronouns.

BRAZEN

1510 N. Monroe St.

Open Thu-Sat 11 am-8 pm, Sun-Mon 11 am-6 pm

bebrazen.shop (509-505-9853)

In addition to adult-geared books on bondage, menopause and upping one's oral game, the shelves also house titles that dive deeper into relationship dynamics, such as Sex from Scratch: Making Your Own Relationship Rules and The Trans Partner Handbook: A Guide for When Your Partner Transitions.

Much like a great sexual experience, the tone of the boutique is both serious and playful. Well aware of the care required for grown-up relationships and risks involved with sex — not to mention sexuality and gender expression — Brazen lightens the mood with stickers that say, "Live, Laugh, Cum;" enamel pins that declare, "Gender is Dress Up;" and coasters that warn, "We had sex on this table."

But the biggest laugh? Hall intentionally placed the shop's collection of butt plugs near, wait for it, the back door. ♦