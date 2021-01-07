A Prize Fighter

The sun fights for you.

Its beams travel millions of miles to reach you.

Piercing through windowpanes to land with a ferocity so gently upon your face — golden and warm — filling you with a sense of knowing

That everything that ever was, is a product of its love.

Yes, my darling. Exactly. You're right, those very same rays.

The ones shattering through glass just to reach you.

Inga N. Laurent is a local legal educator and a Fulbright scholar. She is deeply curious about the world and its constructs and delights in uncovering common points of connection that unite our shared but unique human experiences.