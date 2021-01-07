A Prize Fighter

The sun fights for you.

Its beams travel millions of miles to reach you.

Piercing through windowpanes to land with a ferocity so gently upon your face — golden and warm — filling you with a sense of knowing

That everything that ever was, is a product of its love.

Yes, my darling. Exactly. You're right, those very same rays.

The ones shattering through glass just to reach you.

Inga N. Laurent is a local legal educator and a Fulbright scholar. She is deeply curious about the world and its constructs and delights in uncovering common points of connection that unite our shared but unique human experiences.

The original print version of this article was headlined "A Prize Fighter"

Inga Laurent

