A reader-submitted photo essay documenting the hidden beauties of our region that don't typically make the pages of the Inlander

click to enlarge Jerry W. Kayser photo Palouse Falls State Park

For this week's issue, we break away from our usual journalism. We made a call out to local photographers asking for photos that show off the underappreciated beauty of the Inland Northwest. More than 300 submissions later, we've narrowed it down to a dozen of our favorites. The idea was to capture parts of the region that don't typically make it to the pages of the Inlander — so you won't be seeing any photos of the Garbage Goat or Manito Park's Duncan Garden in this section. But you will see spectacular images captured from some of our most talented local photographers. Enjoy!