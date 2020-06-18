A reader-submitted photo essay documenting the hidden beauties of our region that don't typically make the pages of the Inlander

click to enlarge Palouse Falls State Park - JERRY W. KAYSER PHOTO
Jerry W. Kayser photo
Palouse Falls State Park

For this week's issue, we break away from our usual journalism. We made a call out to local photographers asking for photos that show off the underappreciated beauty of the Inland Northwest. More than 300 submissions later, we've narrowed it down to a dozen of our favorites. The idea was to capture parts of the region that don't typically make it to the pages of the Inlander — so you won't be seeing any photos of the Garbage Goat or Manito Park's Duncan Garden in this section. But you will see spectacular images captured from some of our most talented local photographers. Enjoy!

Spokane (un)Seen

MEDICAL LAKE SANATORIUM“The old Medical Lake Sanatorium. It was all self-sustained and people lived and farmed for themselves while there. Nearby, a World War II prison held POWs before it was turned into a research facility where they kept primates in the prison yard and tested for polio and other vaccines. I’ve learned a lot of weird-ass history over the last few months.” — Photographer Alicia Hauff
CANOLA FIELD IN COLBERT, WASHINGTON“The canola field and equipment barn showcases not only the vibrancy of the region but the abundance of daily work that goes into sustaining and maintaining a farm.” — Photographer Blair Keiser THE UNDERBELLY OF I-90 “The corner of West Seventh Avenue and South Inland Empire Way in Spokane. Featuring century-old architecture, an often forgotten mural, and a little splash of graffiti, this spot that I saw when I first moved to Spokane opened my eyes to the beauty and diversity of this city.” — Photographer Carly Kalkauski MIRABEAU PARK WATERFALL“It’s one of my favorite places to explore and take my three kids. You can walk down close to the waterfall and see all kinds of different critters in or around the water. I’ve come across ducks, bunnies, snakes, turtles, frogs, osprey, lizards, squirrels, marmots, and I couldn’t even begin to tell you the crazy amounts of different birds flying through the trees.” — Photographer Julia Kennedy DRONE’s-EYE VIEW OF WAITTS LAKE“The 455-acre Waitts Lake is located three miles west of Valley, Washington (visible in the background), and 10 miles southwest of Chewelah. Fishing is very popular here year-round (including ice fishing), as well as summer water activities.” — Photographer Dana Reed OLD SERVICE STATION IN ROSALIA, WASHINGTON“I first saw it when Rosalia used to host a mini Sturgis motorcycle event some years ago. It’s always appealed to me because I am a bit of a ‘motorhead.’ I would consider Rosalia an underappreciated area because there is little there now to attract people to visit.” — Photographer Greg Hoover BEN BURR TRAIL“I run along the trail and surrounding area multiple times a year. The colorful explosion of flowers, trees, moss on the rocks explode with yellows, greens, blues and purples, and are ever-changing throughout the year. It is truly a hidden gem with such beauty and options for the community.” — Photographer Robert K. Dunmead/RKD Productions
About The Author

Derek Harrison

Derek Harrison is the Inlander art director. He has received national recognition for his editorial layout. A graduate from Washington State University, he joined the Inlander in 2016 with a background in editorial design and photojournalism.
