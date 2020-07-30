A rundown of the best overlooked gems in the new Peacock film library

I know what you're thinking — another new streaming service?

But NBC's new digital platform Peacock has one big advantage over its competitors: It doesn't cost anything. Sure, you can upgrade your account to access even more content, but a huge portion of the library is free, including hundreds of movies new and old.

We've scanned the Peacock film catalog and here are, in no particular order, some of the best and overlooked gems that you can watch for free right now.

Bernie (2011)

Based on a strange true story, this pitch-black comedy concerns a beloved small-town mortician (Jack Black) who befriends an ornery widow (Shirley MacLaine) and then becomes implicated in her death. Director Richard Linklater incorporates people and places from the real events into the film, lending it an uncanny documentary-like edge.

Big Fan (2009)

Patton Oswalt stars as a New York Giants superfan named Paul, one of those guys who's a regular on call-in sports talk radio shows. After a confrontation with his favorite player, Paul becomes something of an enemy amongst his own kind. An observant, melancholy portrait of obsession and loneliness.

Crooklyn (1994)

This wistful period piece about a Black family in the early 1970s is one of Spike Lee's best and most underrated mid-period films. It's semi-autobiographical (Lee co-wrote it with his sister Joie and his brother Cinque) and deals sensitively with class, poverty, death and racial inequality, all told from a curious child's perspective.

The Day of the Jackal (1973)

Though it was remade into a dumb Bruce Willis action vehicle in the '90s, this paranoid, still timely classic has mostly been forgotten. Inspired by an actual assassination attempt on French president Charles de Gaulle, this deliberate and absorbing procedural follows a prospective killer as he coldly and meticulously puts his plan into place.

Frailty (2001)

The first of only two features directed by the late Bill Paxton, who also stars as a religious zealot who enlists his young sons in murdering people he thinks are demons. Beneath its gothic horror trappings is an allegory of twisted theology and blind faith, and it blindsides us with third-act reversals that make us question everything that's come before.

Listen Up Phillip (2014)

A terrific takedown of the vain, self-important literature landscape of New York City, in which an egotistical writer, once a rising star and now a mostly forgotten commodity, alienates everyone around him as he prepares to release an indulgent sophomore novel. Great performances from Jason Schwartzman, Elisabeth Moss and Jonathan Pryce.

Matinee (1993)

Joe Dante's ode to B-movies and 1960s suburbia is ripe for rediscovery. One half of the film concerns a group of teenagers, distracted by the looming Cuban Missile Crisis and the release of a new monster film called Mant, while the other concerns a cigar-chomping movie producer (John Goodman) who will try any silly gimmick to keep his career afloat.

Monsoon Wedding (2001)

In Mira Nair's immensely likable ensemble drama, multiple generations of a large Indian family converge in Delhi for an arranged wedding, which threatens to be upstaged by the personal dramas and romantic entanglements of the peripheral characters. The film found a cult audience beyond its native country and later inspired a Broadway musical.

Red Rock West (1993)

Peacock has an entire Nicolas Cage section, so obviously it's committed to quality. My favorite of the bunch is this smoldering, twisty neo-noir from John Dahl (an underrated filmmaker in his own right) about a drifter who's mistaken for a hitman when he wanders into a sleepy Wyoming town.

Shattered Glass (2003)

In the world of journalists, this isn't an overlooked film. But those who aren't familiar with the travails of Stephen Glass will no doubt find themselves inexorably drawn in to this dramatization: Not only did Glass fabricate outlandish articles for the New Republic, but he got away with it for a lot longer than you might think.

Sin Nombre (2009)

Before Cary Fukunaga made a name for himself with True Detective, he displayed tremendous virtuosity in this harrowing Spanish-language drama. It's the story of a young woman from Honduras and a Mexican gang member riding on the tops of freight trains headed toward the States, a journey that's depicted in humane, perceptive, brutal ways.

Spellbound (2002)

You might not think that the National Spelling Bee could raise your heart rate, but this charming documentary does it. It follows a diverse group of kids as they study up, learning words you've never even heard of, and once the film actually gets to the climactic bee itself, it's both endearing and unexpectedly thrilling stuff.

Talk Radio (1988)

Over the course of a single feverish night, a shock jock finally buckles under the racist and misogynist invective of his fans and finds a target on his back when he pushes one of his listeners too far. One of Oliver Stone's best, blistering and wildly stylized social commentary that's arguably more relevant now than it was 30 years ago.

Tully (2018)

Director Jason Reitman and writer Diablo Cody teamed up again for this bitingly funny domestic satire in which an exhausted new mother (Charlize Theron) develops an unexpected, intimate friendship with her quirky 20-something night nurse (Mackenzie Davis). Cody's script makes a big third-act 180, a risky dramatic gamble that pays off.

You're Next (2011)

In the same vein as recent hits like Knives Out and Ready or Not, this slasher successfully blends grisly genre kicks with vicious social satire. It starts off as a family heads into the woods for an anniversary party, which is soon interrupted by masked killers wielding axes and crossbows. But things are not as they seem, and the film leans into wild twists both bloody and funny. ♦