A sign of hope! Alton Brown schedules a Spokane stop for November

I'm not going to sit here and tell you the arrival of food personality Alton Brown for a live show in Spokane is reason to rejoice, but ... wait, I AM going to tell you that!
Considering almost every live event announcement for the past year has been a cancellation, postponement or link to an online thing, word that the culinary variety show helmed by Brown is returning for a Spokane appearance in November is damn good news. Not "hey, the vaccine is coming!" good news, but good news nonetheless.
The charming Brown is bringing his "Beyond The Eats" show to the Fox Theater on Nov. 23, and advance tickets are on sale now, and come with a 10 percent discount if you use the code "EATS" at checkout. Brown promises a show full of comedy, music, cooking demonstrations and "potentially dangerous sciencey stuff." Tickets range from $45-$125, and you can get on those by calling the Fox box office at 509-624-1200.
Brown is probably best known as the host of the Food Network's Good Eats show for 14 years, but he's also a best-selling author and favorite commentator on Iron Chef America, among many jobs.