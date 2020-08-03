A stroll reveals the many layers of artist Kay O'Rourke's home, studio and gardens

By

click to enlarge home7-1-2c4ac34114a26f88.jpg

Kay O'Rourke has spent well over 35 years creating: paintings and sculptures both, collaborations with other artists, an eclectic collection of artwork from countless Northwest artists, and elaborately cooked meals featuring ingredients from her expansive garden.

Her home and studio are both an extension of, and central to, O'Rourke the artist, the storyteller.

click to enlarge home7-2-d8f09650a8910757.jpg

"It's always a bit of a wild place," says O'Rourke, who could as easily be referring to her narrative artwork as the semi-forested, rocky acreage where she lives east of the Little Spokane River.

When she moved to the house five years ago, she reminded herself that she did not need or want stairs or a steep driveway. She got both. But working around the property keeps her healthy and active, says the 76-year-old O'Rourke.

click to enlarge home7-3-7eec408dbf283ab8.jpg

"At first I might whine, but it's worth it," she says, while seated in one of several garden areas around her 50-something-year-old home. She is wearing peach Converse sneakers, jeans, a cotton top, and an oversize ring that matches both.

She also thought she could live without a garden, explains O'Rourke, who grew up on her family's Walla Walla farm. She missed having fresh herbs, however, and has begun reclaiming the wildness of her yard, one piece at a time, incorporating art into every space. She expanded an existing seating area that had enough sun to sustain potted tomato plants, recently adding mosaic artwork by friend Melissa Cole.

She filled a below-ground retaining wall area with edible plants and commissioned artist Daniel Lopez to paint a mural on it. Near the base of the driveway, she installed a fenced, U-shaped garden that deer, turkeys and the other critters that live nearby have yet to get into, though the birds are bent on trying.

"You can grow food anywhere," says O'Rourke, the oldest of seven children, with parents who valued gardening, food, art, education and family. It just depends on the amount of work you want to do, she adds.

And work she does. A lot.

click to enlarge home7-4-a6f9913a00ac68e1.jpg

In the morning, when the weather is amenable, O'Rourke opens the garage door to what otherwise serves as a frame and prep shop for her prolific canvases stacked six or seven deep in places, many of them 3-feet or larger. Some are propped on easels, instantly recognizable as an O'Rourke: energetic brushwork, a mostly primary color palette tending towards variations of two distinct blues, and her trademark whimsy.

Diners at River Park Square's food court, for example, would recognize her River Dance, one of numerous commissions and collections throughout the Northwest. Elsewhere, her work can be seen at Sunset Elementary School, at St. Mark's Lutheran Church, at Spokane City Hall, and at Spark Central where 30 paintings commissioned by developer Jim Frank narrate the Spokane River's history until Expo '74.

click to enlarge home7-5-1118cfa103a32e33.jpg

Her exhibition list is mostly Spokane-based, too: the former Lorinda Knight Gallery, Object Space, the MAC, Chase Gallery — or nearby, such as the Art Spirit Gallery and Emerge in Coeur d'Alene, and the Yellowstone Art Museum in Montana. She also had a few out-of-state exhibitions and has done some unusual collaborations, including one where she tricked out a car for charity, Kay O'Rourke-style.

Her garage-level studio is filled with the makings for assemblages, 3D manifestations of many of her 2D narratives. An old yard tool, colorful netting, a thick wood cutout in the shape of a bird that's been painted and holds a turquoise tin in its beak. Several of these pieces populate O'Rourke's garden and yard, too.

Later in the day she'll head upstairs to paint in her studio there.

click to enlarge home7-6-bd49ec243d12dc32.jpg

She'll walk past a sign that features the word "WakeRobin" It's a literal nod to the wake-robin trillium flower from where she used to live, and also incorporates a leaping bunny with wings, a fitting embodiment of her boundless energy and creative spirit.

Tags

Trending

How is the travel and tourism business faring when everyone is told to stay put?
To prevail in November, Joe Biden will need to confront lurking Russian trolls, dodge kneecapping nicknames and tune out the polls
In the midst of social distancing, we check in on a few winners from the Inlander's 2020 Best Of Readers Poll
The makeup's gone, but the hair's still there: Dee Snider keeps rocking well past his Twisted Sister years
Washington's primary election: Matt Shea dropped out, but he's still the center of attention in the 4th Legislative District
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in Home

The evolution of the home office

By Carrie Scozzaro

Design for the PPL's Erin Haskell Gourde redesigned this standard-issue home office for a client who wanted a dramatic Old World feel.

Even though home sales are down over 2019, prices are still rising

By Samantha Wohlfeil

Even though home sales are down over 2019, prices are still rising

Questions of Faith

Questions of Faith

Spokane City Councilwoman Betsy Wilkerson balances her desire for caution with her desire for change

By Daniel Walters

Daniel Walters Photo
More »

Readers also liked…

Deanna Goguen's favorite spaces in her home are nothing alike

By Carrie Scozzaro

One home can house many moods, as these two bathrooms in designer Deanna Goguen's house demonstrate.
More Home »
All Health & Home »

Things To Do

Art by Tracy Poindexter-Canton

Art by Tracy Poindexter-Canton @ Liberty Building

Through Aug. 28, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

Carrie Scozzaro

More

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2020 Inlander
Powered By Foundation