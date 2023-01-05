A suspect is charged in the killing of four students in Moscow. Plus, Wallace loses its senior center; and Spokane passes a budget.

Bryan Kohberger was found at his parent's home in Pennsylvania.

Relief. That was the word of the day in Moscow last Friday, after police announced the arrest of a person suspected in the grisly killing of four University of Idaho students in mid-November. The small college town has spent the past seven weeks on edge — frustrated by a lack of visible progress in the investigation, worried that the killer might still be lurking. The suspect, Bryan Christopher Kohberger, was arrested at his parent's home in Pennsylvania. He had been pursuing a doctorate in criminology at Washington State University, and finished out the semester there after the killings occurred. In a Reddit post from earlier this year, a user who identified themself as Kohberger asked people with experience in the prison system to take a survey for an academic research project, and describe their "thoughts, emotions and actions" while committing a crime. (NATE SANFORD)

DROP-IN CENTER IS OUT

For decades, the Wallace Senior Drop-in Center has rented space in a building owned by Sue Hansen, wife of former Shoshone County Commissioner John Hansen. But after Hansen lost reelection in November, the Silver Valley senior center was told it must vacate and return the keys by Jan. 31. No reason for the decision was listed. While still on the commission, Hansen requested about $20,000 in American Rescue Plan funding to upgrade the building, which his two fellow commissioners approved in October. The paperwork listed senior center board President Denise Nelson as the applicant, but Nelson said she didn't know the request would be made in her name. After community members questioned that process, none of the upgrade money was ultimately distributed. "We're just so sorry that he evicted us because we were going to build up the senior center for people in the community, not just the elderly," Nelson says. When reached by phone, both Hansens declined to comment. (SAMANTHA WOHLFEIL)

DE-DEFUNDING THE POLICE

Spokane City Council member Zack Zappone emphasizes one thing about the 2023 budget the council approved last month: It "increased the number of police officers beyond what the mayor's budget" had proposed. That might be a disappointment to those who bought into the attacks during the 2021 council campaign accusing Zappone of wanting to "defund the police." Council President Breean Beggs, however, says that those positions won't be able to be filled immediately. In the meantime, that funding will temporarily be dedicated to boosting the amount reserved for overtime costs. At $1.2 billion, the city budget manages to avoid spending from reserves and savings. And considering the 5 percent pay raises given out to city employees with the new union contract, that wasn't an easy task. It meant slashing spending in some departments, including imposing cuts on both the City Council and the mayor's office. Conservative council member Michael Cathcart, meanwhile, said the administration had "shaped the budget into something much more sustainable than we thought possible." (DANIEL WALTERS) ♦

The original print version of this article was headlined "Arrested"

By Tara Roberts

By Nate Sanford

By Crosscut

By Nate Sanford

By Paul Rosenberg

By Nate Sanford, Daniel Walters and Samantha Wohlfeil

By Wilson Criscione

