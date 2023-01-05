A suspect is charged in the killing of four students in Moscow. Plus, Wallace loses its senior center; and Spokane passes a budget.

Relief. That was the word of the day in Moscow last Friday, after police announced the arrest of a person suspected in the grisly killing of four University of Idaho students in mid-November. The small college town has spent the past seven weeks on edge — frustrated by a lack of visible progress in the investigation, worried that the killer might still be lurking. The suspect, Bryan Christopher Kohberger, was arrested at his parent's home in Pennsylvania. He had been pursuing a doctorate in criminology at Washington State University, and finished out the semester there after the killings occurred. In a Reddit post from earlier this year, a user who identified themself as Kohberger asked people with experience in the prison system to take a survey for an academic research project, and describe their "thoughts, emotions and actions" while committing a crime. (NATE SANFORD)
DROP-IN CENTER IS OUT
For decades, the Wallace Senior Drop-in Center has rented space in a building owned by Sue Hansen, wife of former Shoshone County Commissioner John Hansen. But after Hansen lost reelection in November, the Silver Valley senior center was told it must vacate and return the keys by Jan. 31. No reason for the decision was listed. While still on the commission, Hansen requested about $20,000 in American Rescue Plan funding to upgrade the building, which his two fellow commissioners approved in October. The paperwork listed senior center board President Denise Nelson as the applicant, but Nelson said she didn't know the request would be made in her name. After community members questioned that process, none of the upgrade money was ultimately distributed. "We're just so sorry that he evicted us because we were going to build up the senior center for people in the community, not just the elderly," Nelson says. When reached by phone, both Hansens declined to comment. (SAMANTHA WOHLFEIL)
DE-DEFUNDING THE POLICE