One Year Later: Looking back at what we lost — and ahead to what we hope to reclaim

By

click to enlarge DEREK HARRISON PHOTO ILLUSTRATION
Derek Harrison photo illustration

A

year ago, COVID-19 turned the world upside down. Many countries and states told people to shelter inside for weeks, stop visiting family and friends, and limit trips outside to essential needs only. At the time, shuttering most businesses and activities for two weeks seemed ludicrous to some. Twelve months later, much of life as we knew it before the pandemic remains closed or restricted in some way.

The human toll of the virus has been horrendous. More than half a million Americans died. Hundreds of them lived in the Inland Northwest. Many people have felt lonely and isolated, and mental health and substance-abuse problems have soared. Hundreds of thousands were put out of work temporarily or permanently in just Washington and Idaho.

But a year into the pandemic, it's not all bad news. Things are finally starting to turn around: Vaccine distribution is ramping up, and there's hope for some semblance of a "normal" summer. Some larger outdoor gatherings are now allowed, and if trends continue, there's hope this year will be much, much better. But the strong community support the Inland Northwest has shown will need to continue as the after-effects of this once-in-a-century event shake out.

THE STORIES:

Jack Spears, 93, seeing his son for the last time.

A year into the pandemic, numbers fail to capture the loss caused by COVID-19

Shuttered during the pandemic: The White Elephant

Though the Spokane area lost many businesses to COVID-19, the economy is already bouncing back

Jay Dupuis sews non-medical masks at Spokane's Royal Upholstery in March 2020.

Public health got a lot about COVID wrong, but that's science for ya

Keri Barham volunteers with Meals on Wheels to deliver meals to seniors last March.

No hug for eight months, isolation-driven depression, & no chance to grieve: Inside the pandemic's disproportionate impacts

Norman Robbins (left) and Luis Mota during one of the livestreamed shows at Neato Burrito.

In a year without shows, the Inland Northwest arts scene found wider access through virtual routes

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, sporting a mask during a visit to Malden in September after the devastasting wildfires.

Idaho saved more jobs during the pandemic, but Washington prevented more deaths

What a pre-pandemic Walla Walla bullfight taught one family about embracing the day

What a pre-pandemic Walla Walla bullfight taught one family about embracing the day

The local band Fun Ladies, fronted by Patty Tully, plays a set at the Big Dipper during the Inlander's Volume Music Festival in 2019.

Locals recall their last taste of "normal" pre-shutdown, and what they're looking forward to most post-COVID

During her bout with COVID, the author writes, "I didn't change my clothes for five days. All I did was sleep and survive."

I'm 30 and COVID kicked my ass. Please get vaccinated

Sobering Year

Sobering Year

A sign stating "stay home, limit travel, save lives" is displayed over I-90 in Spokane last March.

Timeline of Significant Covid-19 Events

The original print version of this article was headlined "A year ago, COVID-19 turned the world upside down."

Samantha Wohlfeil

Samantha Wohlfeil covers the environment, rural communities and cultural issues for the Inlander.
