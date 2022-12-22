About 13,000 people die living on the street every year in the U.S., including in small towns like Lewiston

By

click to enlarge About 13,000 people die living on the street every year in the U.S., including in small towns like Lewiston
Homelessness isn't just in big cities.

A gentle snow fell over the crowd as each name was read aloud.

Louis. Mary. Carson. Angel. Kevin. Ronald. Twenty-two names total. All of them died this year without a home, in Moscow, Lewiston and Clarkston.

For years now, larger cities across the country have held similar events to mourn people who died while homeless. In Spokane, the memorial takes place on Dec. 21, the longest night of the year, and there are 144 names to read. There were 162 last year — the highest on record.

Nationwide, it's estimated that 13,000 people die on the streets every year. But last week's event is the first time such a memorial happened in Lewiston. Homelessness is often associated with large cities, but it's also a growing problem in rural areas like Lewiston, a point made clearer as Lewiston City Council members recently voted to create a special subcommittee dedicated to the issue.

Lisa. Bradley. Adam. David. Amanda. They were neighbors, parents, children, sisters and brothers, says Kelly Lanman, who works with CHAS Health, a nonprofit health care organization with clinics throughout Spokane County and the Lewis Clark Valley that organized the memorial.

Maybe they had an illness or injury that caused them to lose a job, Lanman says. Or a string of bad luck.

After the names were read, the crowd of about two dozen people gathered outside the Lewiston CHAS clinic stood for a moment of silence. Then they rang bells — to remember those lost and reaffirm their commitment to a world where nobody has to die on the street.

Roger. Frank. Pacifico. Claude. Mithra.

Candice Ketelsen, a provider at the Lewiston health center, notes that studies show that not having access to a reliable home increases the chances of early mortality by 75 percent. It lowers the average lifespan from 78 years to about 50.

After ringing the bells, the crowd of outreach and health care workers, politicians, community members and people struggling with homelessness drink coffee and eat corn chowder together.

Dan Johnson, the recently elected mayor of Lewiston, was there too. As he sipped a bowl of chowder, he explained that the city is trying to open an inclement weather shelter to keep people warm during the coming winter. They're making some progress, he says, but keep getting caught up with zoning and other bureaucratic hurdles.

"We have to work within our codes, but the need is today," Johnson says, echoing the frustrations commonly heard in Spokane and other larger cities.

Shanon. Charlotte. Thomas. Ron. Winette. Larry.

Austin Couch works at First Step 4 Life, a clean and sober living house in Lewiston. He didn't know any of the names on the list this year, but he remembers others. Friends and family who died outdoors because of addiction or medical problems. He has a tattoo on his arm dedicated to one of those friends.

Trending

Despite the somber reason for the event, Couch says he was glad to see the community come together.

"It sucks," he says, "but it's good to be able to celebrate life." ♦

The original print version of this article was headlined "22 Names"

Tags

Speaking of Lewiston , Homelessness

The Coldest Night: Messaging unclear as Spokane's unsheltered try to stay warm

By Samantha Wohlfeil and Nate Sanford

The Coldest Night: Messaging unclear as Spokane's unsheltered try to stay warm

City wanted list of campers' names, removal deadline in exchange for water and electricity at Camp Hope

By Nate Sanford

City wanted list of campers' names, removal deadline in exchange for water and electricity at Camp Hope

The City of Spokane's Twitter poll questions are like Lindsay Lohan's Herbie film: fully loaded

By Daniel Walters

The City of Spokane's Twitter poll questions are like Lindsay Lohan's Herbie film: fully loaded

Let's turn down the volume on the homelessness issue and reframe this important community discussion

By Gavin Cooley and Rick Romero

Let's turn down the volume on the homelessness issue and reframe this important community discussion
More »

Latest in Local News

Local food banks have less food to feed more people. Inflation isn't helping

By Carrie Scozzaro

Local food banks have less food to feed more people. Inflation isn't helping

Who is responsible for clearing icy sidewalks and buried bus stops?

By Samantha Wohlfeil

Who is responsible for clearing icy sidewalks and buried bus stops?

Musk's Twitter briefly suspends Inlander reporter for alt-right reporting. Plus, anti-abortion group gets fined, and Camp Hope gets a reprieve.

Musk's Twitter briefly suspends Inlander reporter for alt-right reporting. Plus, anti-abortion group gets fined, and Camp Hope gets a reprieve.

The Coldest Night: Messaging unclear as Spokane's unsheltered try to stay warm

By Samantha Wohlfeil and Nate Sanford

The Coldest Night: Messaging unclear as Spokane's unsheltered try to stay warm
More »

Readers also liked…

Black Spokane twins say they were humiliated by middle school lesson asking them to clean cotton

By Wilson Criscione

Black Spokane twins say they were humiliated by middle school lesson asking them to clean cotton

Spokane students demand gun reform; plus, Spokane wrestles with dwindling water resources, and Airway Heights seeks City Council applicants

Spokane students demand gun reform; plus, Spokane wrestles with dwindling water resources, and Airway Heights seeks City Council applicants
More Local News
All News

Things To Do

Northwest Winterfest

Northwest Winterfest @ Spokane County Fair & Expo Center

Fridays, 5-8 p.m., Saturdays, 4-8 p.m. and Sundays, 3-6 p.m. Continues through Jan. 1

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

Nate.Sanford

Nate Sanford

Nate Sanford is a staff writer for the Inlander covering a variety of news topics. He joined the paper in 2022 after graduating from Western Washington University. You can reach him at 509.325.0634 ext. 282 or nates@inlander.com
Read More about Nate Sanford

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • December 22-28, 2022

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2022 Inlander
Powered By Foundation