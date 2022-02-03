Actor Alan Ritchson talks taking over Jack Reacher role for new Amazon streaming series

click to enlarge Alan Ritchson is ready to kick ass as Jack Reacher.

In 2012, the first of two Tom Cruise movies came out that saw the actor attempt to embody the famed character Jack Reacher. In the astounding 26 novels from author Lee Child, Reacher stands 6-foot-5 and weighs 250 pounds. His gargantuan figure is part of his character, something the 5-foot-7 Cruise just couldn't capture.

Now the story is getting a fresh take as part of a new eight-episode show, Reacher, arriving Friday, Feb. 4, on Amazon Prime. The show marks the official un-Cruise-ification of the character and the arrival of the charming — and large — Alan Ritchson in the role.

Speaking to Ritchson, you're struck by how committed he was to taking on this role. The actor, 6-foot-3 and 235 pounds, wanted to embody Reacher in any way he could.

"His physicality is definitely a character in and of itself," Ritchson tells the Inlander. "I have a larger frame, but Reacher is a superhero of mythical proportions. I wanted to lean into that so I bulked up a little bit."

Beyond beefing up, Ritchson also sat down to read the Reacher novels. Not just one or two — all of them.

"I picked up the books and, you know, in eight months I'd read them all," Ritchson says. "I'm the biggest Reacher fan of anybody. I'll fight anybody over that title."

If the show is any indication, that pledge shouldn't be taken lightly. Ritchson as Reacher is a machine, able to take down anyone who wrongs him or others. He is a force for justice in a world gone awry who uses his wits and strength in equal measure."

"On a personal level, I just relate to who he is. He's a big dude," Ritchson says. "He's kind of a smartass. He uses all that to sort of almost entertain himself at times. That just makes for a lot of fun, and I wanted to see that come to life."

Part of that involved Ritchson taking on many of his own stunts.

"I wanted to make sure that the fans are getting their money's worth. When you have your stunt person do any of the stunts, it has to be shot in a way where as an audience we kind of realize what is happening. Audiences are far too savvy these days to not know what we're doing when we're hiding somebody's face," Ritchson said. "I like to be able to get in there and show that this is really happening. It keeps us invested. We're never pulled out of the story."

That doesn't come without risks. One stunt where Ritchson had to make a jump wearing Reacher's preferred footwear made things a little dicey.

"If I had sneakers on, the confidence is there. Reacher wears these boots the whole time," Ritchson says. "You got a little bit of a heel that might snag the rail. I feel the shoes that I have are the only thing making me feel nervous."

As for what the character represents in 2022, Ritcher believes Reacher can capture something deeper about our need for a figure who can restore some balance to our world.

"We all crave a Reacher in our life. We live in a world that is so broken. We look around and see so much corruption. There is such a need for that knight errant to come in and help us," Ritchson says. "We get to live vicariously through him in a way that's satisfying. I think that's why it crosses so many international borders. I mean, everybody from all walks of life, women and men, young and old, any country, creed, we can all enjoy Reacher because I think we need him." ♦