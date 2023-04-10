Adept at Adapting

Turns out Spokane city residents use a whopping 97 percent more water than people in the rest of the country. That's a lot! Much of it goes toward nourishing all those brilliant green lawns lining residential streets. In an effort to conserve water and respond to drought conditions late last spring, the Spokane City Council approved a measure to limit watering to alternate days based on even or odd number addresses. That's a start. In this issue, we look at ways to not only save water and reduce water bills, but also how to actually improve curb appeal AND enjoy spending more time admiring the yard instead of mowing and maintaining it. It's a process that means shifting expectations about what a yard "should" look like, but as E.J. Iannelli writes ("The Great X-Scape," page 22), there's no better time to get started.

Also in the Home section, our star DIY'er Diane Holm has created two fun springtime projects — both using materials you might otherwise throw away — to usher in the season (page 34). And we take a look at the trend toward incorporating a certain moodiness (page 28) into home design. Elissa Ball talks to local designers about how to incorporate big, bold colors and rich textures — all without making a room feel heavy.

Cheers!

Anne McGregor

Anne McGregor is a contributor to the Inlander and the editor of InHealth. She is married to Inlander editor/publisher Ted S. McGregor, Jr.

