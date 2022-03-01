After 29 years, Boo Radley's has been sold to a long-time employee

Boo Radley's, Spokane's go-to for quirky, original gifts, has been owned and operated by Kris and Andy Dinnison for 29 years, but a new chapter for the business is about to unfold.
In an announcement shared this week, the Dinnisons announced they've sold the business to a long-time employee, Jen Menzer, who's been with the shop for more than 20 years of its three-decade history.
The Dinnisons opened Boo Radley's in 1993 (the same year the Inlander was founded), and it's since been a downtown destination for unusual and unique items ranging from novelty gifts and toys to books, cards and apparel. Notably, Boo Radley's has won the "Best Gifts" category in the Inlander's Best Of readers poll more than a dozen times.
The couple, who also own Atticus Coffee & Gifts next door, had originally planned to start transitioning away from the business in 2019, but then the pandemic hit and they had paused the sale until now.
As manager and buyer for both Boo Radley's and Atticus, Menzer brings a wealth of experience and leadership to her new role as owner. The Dinnisons, meanwhile, plan to continue operating Atticus next door. In a press release announcing the sale, it's mentioned that the couple will maintain a small percentage of ownership in Boo Radley's for the time being.