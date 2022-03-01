After 29 years, Boo Radley's has been sold to a long-time employee

B

“I have loved being a part of Boo Radley’s for so long,” Menzer says. “And I’m really excited to be the person who gets to make sure it keeps growing and evolving in the future.”The Dinnisons opened Boo Radley's in 1993 (the same year thewas founded), and it's since been a downtown destination for unusual and unique items ranging from novelty gifts and toys to books, cards and apparel. Notably, Boo Radley's has won the "Best Gifts" category in theBest Of readers poll more than a dozen times.The couple, who also own Atticus Coffee & Gifts next door, had originally planned to start transitioning away from the business in 2019, but then the pandemic hit and they had paused the sale until now.

“Jen has been an amazing part of both Boo Radley’s and Atticus over the years. It just makes sense that she should take it over,” says Andy Dinnison. “She’ll continue to make Boo’s the wacky, fun, unique experience it’s always been, and also put her own stamp on it.”

“With COVID and all the craziness, we wanted to make sure we were selling Jen a healthy store," says Andy Dinnison "2021 was the best year Boo’s and Atticus have ever had. It’s a perfect time to pass the torch.”As manager and buyer for both Boo Radley's and Atticus, Menzer brings a wealth of experience and leadership to her new role as owner. The Dinnisons, meanwhile, plan to continue operating Atticus next door. In a press release announcing the sale, it's mentioned that the couple will maintain a small percentage of ownership in Boo Radley's for the time being.