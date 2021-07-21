After a 16-month hiatus, the Garland Theater and Bon Bon are reopening Friday

By

click to enlarge The historic cinema's marquee displayed this message for most of the past year and a half while closed. - COURTESY GARLAND THEATER
Courtesy Garland Theater
The historic cinema's marquee displayed this message for most of the past year and a half while closed.
When staff at the Garland Theater were updating the venue's iconic marquee at the corner of Garland and Monroe earlier this week, passing drivers enthusiastically reacted to the sight, a sure sign of its reopening.

"People were driving by and cheering and honking," says the theater's manager, Jasmine Barnes. "It hadn't been touched all this last year. I got a little teary eyed."

After being completely closed since March 2020, about 16 months, the 1945-built, single-screen discount movie theater is ready to welcome back patrons this Friday, July 23.


Showing are Disney's Raya and the Last Dragon, The Boss Baby: Family Business and The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It. With summer releases back on big screens after a year of streaming or postponed releases, moviegoers can expect plenty more blockbusters on the way, like F9 The Fast Saga, A Quiet Place Part II and more.

"One month ago, if we'd reopened, there would have been no movies to show," Barnes says. "I think opening two months after AMC was best for us. Still, of course there's the issue with streaming, but there's something special about the in-person theater experience, so I'm not too concerned about that."

Tickets to all Garland shows remain $5, and that price hasn't changed for more than a decade, Barnes says.

Over the past few weeks, Barnes has been back at the helm of the theater — which is still owned by its longtime local operator Katherine Fritchie — hiring and training staff and getting things prepped up for Friday's reopening. Nine former Garland employees came back to their positions, while six other spots were quickly filled after receiving interest from about 50 applicants, Barnes says.

"We had no issue staffing back up, which was baffling," she notes. "We have a full bar and theater staff, and they're all super great. We're just opening back up the way we always had it, keeping it classic."


Thanks to the theater's receipt of a Paycheck Protection Program loan last summer, staff were able to deep clean, repair and repaint the building's 75-year-old interior. More recently, the Garland received a $459,000 grant through the Small Business Administration's Shuttered Venue Operator's Grant fund which helped cover losses from the past year.

While popcorn, concessions and a house-made snack food menu are returning to the theater lobby, craft cocktails, beer and wine are also back at the Garland's tiny connected bar Bon Bon.

Classic and rotating seasonal craft cocktails can be enjoyed before or after a show, and beer and wine — Barnes plans to improve the theater's wine list after a stint working at Nectar Wine & Beer in Kendall Yards while the theater was closed — are still allowed to be taken into a movie.

Bon Bon's popular happy hour is also back, although its featured craft cocktails are increasing a bit in price, from $5 to $7.

"I haven't seen a cocktail anywhere for under $8," Barnes says. "The thing about the theater is we want to be cheaper than competitors but we still want to provide a good, quality product."


Happy hour at Bon Bon is Monday through Thursday from 4-7 pm, Friday and Saturday from 10 pm to close, and all day Sunday. During the first few weeks of its reopening, the bar's hours will fluctuate until all staff are trained and settled.

For those who plan to head to the Garland during its big reopening weekend, Barnes reminds customers to be patient, as she expects it to be very busy. Plus, half the venue's staff are also new and still being trained.

"Someone said they were going to drive over from Seattle for opening weekend, and people have said they'll line up outside Bon Bon to be first to get a drink," Barnes says. "The main comment I've seen though, is 'Thank god, we thought you were going to be closed forever.' I think that was a big fear for a lot of people, that we weren't going to survive."

Trending

Roadrunner is a documentary portrait of Anthony Bourdain for those who already loved him
Rounding up the latest North Idaho dining news one bite, one beverage at a time
Richard Marx talks about getting personal in his new memoir, pandemic-induced writer's block and turning early stardom into a lifelong career
Best of Bookends
As the housing crisis worsens, the city of Spokane struggles to staff the planning department needed to respond to it
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Tags

Speaking of...

What's up with cannabis depends on where you live in the USA

By Will Maupin

What's up with cannabis depends on where you live in the USA

Airway Heights Police Officer resigns amid investigation into alleged domestic violence

By Wilson Criscione

Airway Heights Police Officer resigns amid investigation into alleged domestic violence

Avista continues rolling blackouts to prevent worse equipment failures in historic heat wave

By Samantha Wohlfeil

Avista provided maps and times of planned outages Tuesday to Spokane City Council, which member Michael Cathcart shared on his Facebook page. This map shows some of the "feeders" on the utility's electric distribution system which would expect one-hour (or more) outages during the hottest part of the day on Tuesday, when temperatures reached at least 111 degrees in Spokane.

Local events and businesses closing during this week's historic heat wave

By Chey Scott

The heat wave is expected to last through Thursday.
More »

Latest in Arts & Culture

Author Julian Aguon confronts climate catastrophe and American empire with radical intimacy

By Nate Sanford

Author Julian Aguon will be joined by Tommy Orange for an online discussion hosted by Auntie's Thursday night.

The Spokane Symphony revamps and reorganizes for its 76th season after the pandemic cost it its 75th

By Lillian Piel

The Spokane Symphony revamps and reorganizes for its 76th season after the pandemic cost it its 75th

You're never too old to tap into "kid" crafts as a satisfying outlet

By Samantha Wohlfeil

It's never too late to brush up on some skills you learned as a kid.

The Buzz Bin: Peaky Blinders meets Game of Thrones, CMarie Fuhrman is Idaho's latest Writer in Residence and new music!

The Buzz Bin: Peaky Blinders meets Game of Thrones, CMarie Fuhrman is Idaho's latest Writer in Residence and new music!
More »

Readers also liked…

Salk Wars: That Time I Wrote a 123-page Phantom Menace Parody About My Middle School

By Daniel Walters

Salk Wars: That Time I Wrote a 123-page Phantom Menace Parody About My Middle School

Alicia Keys releases new album, call for mural submissions from Spokane Arts, and more you need to know

The Buzz Bin

Mary Lou Reed's long-running and loving criticism of Idaho is captured in a new book

By Josh Kelety

Mary Lou Reed's served Idaho in elected office and in the Inlander.

Spokane's KOOL 107.1 FM is an audio museum of rock's early years

By Nathan Weinbender

Spokane's KOOL 107.1 FM is an audio museum of rock's early years
More Arts & Culture »
All Culture »

Things To Do

Power to the People — Stick it to the Wall

Power to the People — Stick it to the Wall @ Terrain Gallery

Thursdays-Saturdays, 6-8 p.m. Continues through July 31

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

Chey Scott

Chey Scott is the Inlander's food and listings editor. She compiles the weekly events calendar for the print and online editions of the Inlander, manages and edits the food section, and also writes about local arts and culture. Chey (pronounced Shay) is a lifelong Spokanite and a graduate of Washington State University...
More

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • July 15-21, 2021

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2021 Inlander
Powered By Foundation