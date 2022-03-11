After Inlander inquiry, Spokane GOP deactivates and condemns conspiracy-theory-laden "SpokaneGOP" Gab account

click to enlarge Daniel Walters photo Spokane County Republican Party Chair Brian Steele says the party has been trying to do a better job of policing its social media presence.

Gab is a social media app intended to ape Facebook and Twitter but with fewer content restrictions

click to enlarge Facebook screenshot The Spokane County Republican Party Facebook page announces their Gab page.

DELUGES OF DELUSIONS





Facebook screenshot The organizers of this campaign were later charged with defrauding hundreds of thousands of donors.



ANTI-SOCIAL MEDIA

Steele says the party had rules in place intended to prevent the kinds of posts that SpokaneGOP wrote from being published, including requiring multiple layers of approval for the party's social media posts, but the policies weren't followed .

"If we’re going to try at least to have dialogue with people,” he says, it’s crucial “that the only thing that goes out is the stuff that reflects our true values."

click to enlarge Gab screenshot The SpokaneGop Gab calls for someone to challenge Cathy McMorris Rodgers in a primary — and misspells her name.

THE SPOKANE GOP VS. SPOKANEGOP