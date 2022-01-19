After Inlander story on inspection-ignoring roofing contractor, city adds teeth to inspection requirement

P

"What am I doing wrong?" Perrenoud asked.

The city argued that failure to request the inspections was a violation of the International Building Code and the International Residential Code.



"However, the challenge was there was no penalty associated with that violation, which doesn’t provide an incentive for compliance," city spokeswoman Kirstin Davis wrote in an email.

"this contractor to exploit a loophole in its permit system." The Inlander's reporting showed the scope of the problem was even larger than Martini had seen, and other contractors were also ignoring inspection requirements — if they filed their permits at all.



Related One of Spokane's biggest roofing contractors skipped the vast majority of city-mandated roofing inspections for over a decade — and almost nobody noticed

"That maximum fine of $131 is sure to whip these contractors into shape (sarcasm)," Martini writes in an email in response to the change. "I would like to have seen a limit to the number of citations, like no more than three in a 12 month period, with a suspension of their license as the actual punishment if they don’t comply."



But the city is also implementing another change that may have even more of an impact: They're going to start notifying the property owner, not just the contractor who requested the permit, that the inspections were never completed. That gives owners a chance to at least call their contractor and ask them why they skipped the required step. The city will also change language on their website and on the permits, to clarify the inspection requirement.



"That maximum fine of $131 is sure to whip these contractors into shape (sarcasm)," Martini writes in an email in response to the change. "I would like to have seen a limit to the number of citations, like no more than three in a 12 month period, with a suspension of their license as the actual punishment if they don’t comply."But the city is also implementing another change that may have even more of an impact: They're going to start notifying the property owner, not just the contractor who requested the permit, that the inspections were never completed. That gives owners a chance to at least call their contractor and ask them why they skipped the required step.





"Is there a situation where an inspector would not be readily available, where this causes a problem where he wouldn't be able to get an inspection on time?" Councilman Jonathan Bingle asked during the meeting.



Council President Breean Beggs said he wasn't aware of a circumstance where that would be an issue.



The Inlander's reporting also suggests that is unlikely to be a problem. The city typically gives a full year to residents to complete their inspections, and is willing to grant extensions upon request. W hile roofing inspections certainly don't catch every potential issue, they can still flag potential problems that may take 5 to 10 years to turn into expensive disasters. The City Council passed the proposed measure unanimously last week with limited discussion."Is there a situation where an inspector would not be readily available, where this causes a problem where he wouldn't be able to get an inspection on time?" Councilman Jonathan Bingle asked during the meeting.Council President Breean Beggs said he wasn't aware of a circumstance where that would be an issue.Thereporting also suggests that is unlikely to be a problem. The city typically gives a full year to residents to complete their inspections, and is willing to grant extensions upon request. W