After moving from a tiny drive-thru stand, TacoVado is back with more options at a new location

click to enlarge Courtesy photos Thanks to its new, larger spot, TacoVado has expanded its menu of health-forward food.

Until recently, a web search for TacoVado, a breakfast taco and burrito stand on the edge of Spokane's West Central neighborhood, would reveal the harrowing words: "Temporarily Closed."

Confusion about the future of TacoVado arose among its loyal customers, many of whom discovered it during the COVID tumult. That uncertainty soon dissipated, however, when owners Markie Blanton and Will Lucas announced they didn't close, but rather moved to a new spot not too far away on Northwest Boulevard.

"We apologize for unnecessary drama," Blanton says. "Our phone number is still the same, our menu still the same, just more stuff has been added, so there's nothing to worry about. All is well in the neighborhood."

TacoVado's original location on Ash Street was previously a coffee stand (it's since become the home of Sandos, a drive-thru sandwich spot), resulting in Blanton, Lucas and their employees having to adapt to working in an ultra-compact space. As the eatery's popularity grew, Blanton says it became difficult to keep up with the demand and get orders out quickly due lack of prep space.

At TacoVado's new location, the kitchen alone is three times the size of the entire drive-thru stand, allowing its team to have more creative freedom with the menu.

TacoVado still serves signature breakfast items, such as the Breakfast Vado ($5), a taco with pork, eggs, salsa and cilantro, and a wide variety of breakfast burritos ($11-$13) with eggs, cheese, beans and different proteins and sauces.

Since moving, more appetizers and entrees have been added to the menu, such as the Triple Double Dipper ($24.08), a queso, guacamole and salsa trio, and loaded queso ($14) with meat, sour cream and pico de gallo dip, both of which pair with their crispy chips.

TacoVado also has more salads, including the JOY salad ($15) with quinoa, kale, pico, and pickled vegetables, plus numerous bowls ($14-$16) with a hearty mix of beans, rice, vegetables, and protein. One new entree is the 509 Plate ($15), a hoagie roll with beef, cheese and queso, plus a side of chips or salad.

While Blanton and Lucas have always offered vegan options, TacoVado's previous selection was limited. In the new spot, they've been able to create an entire vegan menu of tacos, burritos, bowls, salads and more.

"Vegan used to be kind of a taboo thing," Blanton says. "And now it's like, it would be really nice to just eat something filling and healthy and awesome. Will's approach to vegan is very food focused. He puts it up on a pedestal and makes it really rad."

One of those signature vegan dishes is the mushroom bulgogi bowl ($16) which has Korean-style marinated mushrooms, broccoli, carrots, sesame seeds and rice.

TacoVado's new location also has a small dining area and a bar serving wine and a rotating selection of beers.

"It all came from nothing," he says. "[Lucas and I] both moved to Spokane. We're kind of transplants, so we didn't quite have our community, so this was all just us trying to find that, and now it's just happening so fast."

The duo plan to expand their current dining experience by adding a kid's menu and creating opportunities for community involvement, which Blanton says may include hosting live music or comedy shows. Customers who miss the convenience of the drive-thru stand can still order online for pickup. Its two owners also are considering adding catering services.

"We got to generate a really cool community off of COVID at first, which is so strange, but it all panned out," Blanton says. "We want it to just be unique, and we want everyone to feel like they have their little special part of this here." ♦

TacoVado • 1327 W. Northwest Blvd. • Open Tue-Fri 8 am-8 pm, Sat 8 am-3 pm • taco-vado.square.site • 509-290-6221