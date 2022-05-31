Airway Heights City Council seeks applicants for two open seats

By

click to enlarge CITY OF AIRWAY HEIGHTS PHOTO
City of Airway Heights photo
With two members leaving before the end of their terms, the seven-member Airway Heights City Council is seeking applicants to fill the vacancies.

The two at-large seats are being vacated by City Council members James “Sonny” Weathers, who will remain in his seat until his replacement is selected, and Art Bubb, whose resignation was effective May 9.

City Manager Albert Tripp says both are leaving the council because they are moving out of the area.


“Both have a long-standing tenure of service back to the community,” Tripp says.

To qualify for the council positions, applicants need to have lived in Airway Heights for at least one year before Nov. 23, 2021, be a registered voter in Airway Heights and be at least 18 years old. Applications are due by 5 pm June 14.

After interviewing the candidates during council meetings in early July, the remaining members of the council will select who will fill the positions during the July 18 meeting. The two selected will be sworn in at the July 25 meeting.

Those appointed will serve until the general election in November 2023, at which point the seat will go to whoever is elected. The appointees can opt to run for the seat like other candidates during that election if they want to remain on council.


Application instructions, including a list of questions about applicants’ interest in joining the council and their thoughts on the role of local government, can be found here.

