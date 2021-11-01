Allen Stone returns to Spokane for four-night residency at Lucky You Lounge

Allen Stone ponders what songs to play at Lucky You.
As a Chewelah native coming up playing shows at spots like Ionic Burrito (#RIP), Allen Stone is no stranger to playing tiny shows in Spokane. But after establishing himself as one of the premiere modern blue-eyed soul singers — someone who's libel to pop up as a guest singer on American Idol or the Today Show — the prospect of catching him singing in such a small space seemed less and less realistic.
Well now's your chance to get that pre-fame Allen Stone intimacy. To celebrate the release of his new album, Apart (out Nov. 12), the troubadour heads to Lucky You Lounge next week for a four-night residency (Nov. 8-11) starting on Monday. It's a fitting debut for Apart, as the album is a collection of stripped-down solo versions of his tunes (plus covers).
Tickets for Allen Stone's residency are available now via Lucky You's website. Tickets are $20 per night or $60 for a four-night pass. All shows are 21+ and require proof of COVID vaccination or a negative COVID test.
Allen Stone • Nov. 8-11 at 8 pm • $20 ($60 for four-night pass) • 21+ • Lucky You Lounge • 1801 W. Sunset Blvd. • luckyyoulounge.com • 509-474-0511
Seth Sommerfeld is the Music Editor for The Inlander, and an alumnus of Gonzaga University and Syracuse University. He has written for The Washington Post, Rolling Stone, Fox Sports, SPIN, Collider, and many other outlets. He also hosts the podcast, Everyone is Wrong...