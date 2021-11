Allen Stone returns to Spokane for four-night residency at Lucky You Lounge

click to enlarge Photo courtesy Red Light Management Allen Stone ponders what songs to play at Lucky You.

(Nov. 8-11)

Allen Stone • Nov. 8-11 at 8 pm • $20 ($60 for four-night pass) • 21+ • Lucky You Lounge • 1801 W. Sunset Blvd. • luckyyoulounge.com • 509-474-0511

coming up playing shows at spots like Ionic Burrito (#RIP), Allen Stone is no stranger to playing tiny shows in Spokane. But after establishing himself as one of the premiere modern blue-eyed soul singers — someone who's libel to pop up as a guest singer onor the— the prospect of catching him singing in such a small space seemed less and less realistic.Well now's your chance to get that pre-fame Allen Stone intimacy. To celebrate the release of his new album,(out Nov. 12), the troubadour heads to Lucky You Lounge next week for a four-night residencystarting on Monday. It's a fitting debut for, as the album is a collection of stripped-down solo versions of his tunes (plus covers).Tickets for Allen Stone's residency are available now via Lucky You's website . Tickets are $20 per night or $60 for a four-night pass. All shows are 21+ and require proof of COVID vaccination or a negative COVID test.