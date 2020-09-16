Americans keep spending, but growth of retail sales slows

By

By Michael Corkery and Sapna Maheshwari
The New York Times Company

Despite an end to the federal stimulus measures that have propped up consumer spending, retail sales climbed for the fourth straight month in August, extending a bounceback that has lasted longer than many economists had expected.

The gains, however, were smaller than in previous months, which some economists warned could be a sign that the retail recovery was running out of steam.


Retail sales rose 0.6% last month, the Commerce Department reported on Wednesday, and the 1.2% increase in July was revised down to a 0.9% gain. Still, Americans continued to spend on home computers, new cars and online groceries, and some retailers serving those pandemic-related needs reported record sales.

“The easy gains of reopening are behind us, and the downside risk of slower growth is emerging,” said Scott Anderson, an economist at the Bank of the West.

The slower rise in consumer spending in August occurred against a grim economic backdrop that grew even darker as the $600-a-week supplemental unemployment assistance expired and Congress failed to agree on new stimulus measures. Unemployment declined, but stayed high as huge sectors of the economy — like hospitality, food service and travel — remain largely shut down.

The slight monthly sales increase — many economists had been predicting a higher number — showed just how vital that government assistance has been in raising incomes. The latest sales data is likely to amplify calls for Congress to pass another round of stimulus before the November election.


“I think it will be much more difficult to see these gains going forward given that unemployment benefits have expired,” said Gus Faucher, chief economist at the PNC Financial Services Group.

The recovery continued to be strong for some retailers, while others have struggled, casting national chains into buckets of pandemic winners and losers.

Most apparel chains and department stores have seen sales tumble during the pandemic. Yet, chains like Best Buy, Dick’s Sporting Goods and West Elm have reported revenue jumps this summer, with many Americans spending more on goods that they could use at home or while socially distancing outdoors. Dick’s reported a record quarter last month, fueled by outdoor activities like golf, camping and running.

“When you look at the numbers, it was V-shaped,” Sucharita Kodali, a retail analyst at Forrester Research, said of the recovery. “It was just extremely poorly distributed across different sectors.”

Tags

Trending

How an abundance of geese at a popular beach can put a city in a crappy situation
Emma Noyes' Baby Speaks Salish is more than a language guide, it's a reclamation
Thirty-five years since its release, Hounds of Love is a testament to the sonic genius of Kate Bush
Christopher Nolan, Charlie Kaufman and more movies that will freak you out
Lil Sumthin’ Saloon shifts focus to serve Tex-Mex-inspired hot dogs and cocktails to-go
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in Nation & World

Taylor’s family to receive $12 million settlement from city of Louisville

By The New York Times

A mural in Louisville, Ky., depicting George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, on June 9, 2020. Floyd died in police custody in Minneapolis in May, and Taylor was killed by the police in Louisville, using a no-knock warrant to enter her apartment with a battering ram, during a late-night drug investigation in March.

Justice Department announces fraud charges in small-business aid program

By The New York Times

Pedestrians walk past a shuttered business on Broad Street in Newark, N.J., Monday, May 18, 2020. Fifty-seven people were charged with trying to steal more than $175 million from the Paycheck Protection Program, law enforcement officials said.

Wildfires live updates: Hundreds of homes have burned in Oregon

By The New York Times

Heavy smoke form fires burning in the region brought a cloud of darkness in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday morning, Sept. 9, 2020, as workers make deliveries. Wildfires were ripping through several Western states on Wednesday, destroying homes and forcing thousands of people to evacuate as an extraordinary number of blazes raged in California, Washington and Oregon.

Trump angrily denies report he called fallen soldiers ‘losers’ and ‘suckers’

By The New York Times

President Donald Trump during a roundtable discussion on donating plasma at the headquarters of the American Red Cross in Washington on Thursday, July 30, 2020.
More »

Readers also liked…

A new program pairs mental health specialists with police officers in hopes of directing people toward help — rather than jail

By Josh Kelety

Jae Dobbs with Officer Joe Dunsmoor.

Inmate dies at Spokane County Jail, marking ninth death in the facility since 2017

By Josh Kelety

Inmate dies at Spokane County Jail, marking ninth death in the facility since 2017

Elderly defendant spends over two years in Spokane County Jail waiting for trial as his public defenders keep quitting

By Josh Kelety

Spokane County Courthouse

Invasive and voracious, northern pike are inching closer to salmon habitat, but Washington plans to fight the threat

By Samantha Wohlfeil

Thousands of northern pike have been removed from the Box Canyon reservoir since 2012.
More Nation & World »
All News »

Things To Do

Bloomsday 2020

Bloomsday 2020 @ Spokane

Sept. 18-27

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

The New York Times

More

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • September 10-16, 2020

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2020 Inlander
Powered By Foundation