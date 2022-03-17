An old Gonzaga assistant highlights the potential early opponents for the Zags

By

click to enlarge Does this look like a team worried about its early opponents in the Bid Dance? - ERICK DOXEY PHOTO
Erick Doxey photo
Does this look like a team worried about its early opponents in the Bid Dance?

Maybe the stat that best shows Gonzaga's consistency in recent years is the fact that they've made the Sweet 16 for six straight NCAA Tournaments (the current active record). To continue dancing in the second weekend for the seventh straight time, this is the path for the Bulldogs.

The Zags open action on Thursday at 1:15 pm (on TNT) against the GEORGIA STATE Panthers. The champions of the Sun Belt Conference come in with an 18-10 record. The team makes its bones on the defensive end of the floor by creating pressure and forcing turnovers, but lacks a ton of offensive firepower (per ESPN, the squad shot a ghastly 27.4% from 3 in conference play). Gonzaga is 23.5-point favorites.

The storyline second-round matchup would be versus BOISE STATE, as the Broncos are coached by former Gonzaga assistant Leon Rice. The Idaho hoopers won both the Mountain West regular season and tournament titles. While the team lacks any marquee nonconference victories, it has been a model of consistency with five players averaging over 9 points per game.

While Boise State has a high floor, MEMPHIS has a higher ceiling. Coached by former NBA great Penny Hardaway, the Tigers have fluctuated wildly between playing like garbage and looking super dangerous. They have wins over Alabama (who beat the Zags), ACC champs Virginia Tech, and Houston, but have also lost three straight games multiple times. They're led by star center Jalen Duren, who'll likely be a lottery pick in this year's NBA draft. If they get by Boise and are playing at their absolute peak, the Tigers provide the biggest threat to Gonzaga's Sweet 16 streak, but their propensity to turn over the ball means Gonzaga's fast break might feast.

Trending

The original print version of this article was headlined "Sizing 'Em Up"

Tags

Latest in Sports

Gonzaga's Anton Watson is a fan favorite for his on-court play and importance to the community

By Will Maupin

Anton Watson soars as GU's super sub.

Gonzaga's women head to horse country to try to make some NCAA noise

By Dan Nailen

It wasn't a cake walk, but the GU women are dancing again.

WSU's women build on last year's success with another run at March Madness

By Dan Nailen

Charlisse Leger-Walker led the Cougs to two straight NCAA tourneys.

Russ isn't dead, he's just a Denver Bronco

By Mike Bookey

From Super Bowl to super sad.
More »
More Sports »
All Culture »

Things To Do

Wicked

Wicked @ First Interstate Center for the Arts

Thu., March 17, 7:30 p.m., Fri., March 18, 7:30 p.m., Sat., March 19, 2 & 7:30 p.m., Sun., March 20, 1 & 6:30 p.m., Tue., March 22, 7:30 p.m., Wed., March 23, 7:30 p.m., Thu., March 24, 7:30 p.m., Fri., March 25, 7:30 p.m., Sat., March 26, 2 & 7:30 p.m. and Sun., March 27, 1 & 6:30 p.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

Seth Sommerfeld

Seth Sommerfeld is the Music Editor for The Inlander, and an alumnus of Gonzaga University and Syracuse University. He has written for The Washington Post, Rolling Stone, Fox Sports, SPIN, Collider, and many other outlets. He also hosts the podcast, Everyone is Wrong...
More

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • March 17-23, 2022

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2022 Inlander
Powered By Foundation