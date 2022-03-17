An old Gonzaga assistant highlights the potential early opponents for the Zags

click to enlarge Erick Doxey photo Does this look like a team worried about its early opponents in the Bid Dance?

Maybe the stat that best shows Gonzaga's consistency in recent years is the fact that they've made the Sweet 16 for six straight NCAA Tournaments (the current active record). To continue dancing in the second weekend for the seventh straight time, this is the path for the Bulldogs.

The Zags open action on Thursday at 1:15 pm (on TNT) against the GEORGIA STATE Panthers. The champions of the Sun Belt Conference come in with an 18-10 record. The team makes its bones on the defensive end of the floor by creating pressure and forcing turnovers, but lacks a ton of offensive firepower (per ESPN, the squad shot a ghastly 27.4% from 3 in conference play). Gonzaga is 23.5-point favorites.

The storyline second-round matchup would be versus BOISE STATE, as the Broncos are coached by former Gonzaga assistant Leon Rice. The Idaho hoopers won both the Mountain West regular season and tournament titles. While the team lacks any marquee nonconference victories, it has been a model of consistency with five players averaging over 9 points per game.

While Boise State has a high floor, MEMPHIS has a higher ceiling. Coached by former NBA great Penny Hardaway, the Tigers have fluctuated wildly between playing like garbage and looking super dangerous. They have wins over Alabama (who beat the Zags), ACC champs Virginia Tech, and Houston, but have also lost three straight games multiple times. They're led by star center Jalen Duren, who'll likely be a lottery pick in this year's NBA draft. If they get by Boise and are playing at their absolute peak, the Tigers provide the biggest threat to Gonzaga's Sweet 16 streak, but their propensity to turn over the ball means Gonzaga's fast break might feast.