Artists can seek relief from COVID-induced financial stress via new Terrain grant progam

on and we all wait for vaccines and the return of something resembling normalcy, we'll take any effort to support artists as a positive sign in the universe. And look! Here comes one right now! Terrain announced today the launch of a new COVID-relief grant program for artists. All In Washington has been supporting communities across the state, and they've given Terrain $90,000 to distribute, up to $2,000 per artist.The grants prioritize underrepresented communities like the BIPOC and LGBTQ+ communities, but any artist in need is encouraged to apply. And you can apply right here . Whether you work in visual arts, music, performing arts, any and all disciplines can qualify.Applications are open, and the deadline is Feb. 2. Direct any questions to team@terrainspokane.com. And spread the word!