Artists can seek relief from COVID-induced financial stress via new Terrain grant progam

While the pandemic rages on and we all wait for vaccines and the return of something resembling normalcy, we'll take any effort to support artists as a positive sign in the universe. And look! Here comes one right now!
Terrain announced today the launch of a new COVID-relief grant program for artists. All In Washington has been supporting communities across the state, and they've given Terrain $90,000 to distribute, up to $2,000 per artist.
The grants prioritize underrepresented communities like the BIPOC and LGBTQ+ communities, but any artist in need is encouraged to apply. And you can apply right here. Whether you work in visual arts, music, performing arts, any and all disciplines can qualify.
Applications are open, and the deadline is Feb. 2. Direct any questions to team@terrainspokane.com. And spread the word!