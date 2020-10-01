As Congress punts, states continue to take cannabis legalization into their own hands

By

click to enlarge gz-states.jpg

It took less than a month for Congress to get cold feet about cannabis legalization, and once again it's up to the states to take the lead. Once again, they're ready.

On Aug. 28, it was announced that the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement (MORE) Act, which would legalize the drug at the federal level, would be up for a vote in the House of Representatives sometime during September. Then, on Sept. 17, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer announced the House would punt on the vote until later in the year. Hoyer's statement cited COVID-19 and a potential government shutdown as the Democratic leadership's rationale. However, reporting by Roll Call uncovered pushback from moderate Democrats concerned with voting on cannabis prior to Election Day.

After Election Day, however, the national map could look a lot different when it comes to cannabis. While Congress isn't ready to vote on the issue, voters in six states certainly are.

Four states — Arizona, Montana, New Jersey and South Dakota — will vote on legalization of cannabis for recreational use. Currently, 11 states as well as the District of Columbia, Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands have legalized recreational cannabis.

If the polls are accurate, all four states look ready to make the jump into the legal market. Monmouth University polls from April show 61 percent support in New Jersey and their poll in Arizona this month shows a slim 51 percent margin. A poll by South Dakota lobbying group No Way on A, which is advocating against legalization, found 60 percent support in the state this month. The University of Montana reported 54 percent in favor in the Big Sky State, though that poll was done back in February.

The No Way on A polling in South Dakota also found support at 70 percent for a separate measure to legalize medical marijuana in the state. South Dakota is one of two states, along with Mississippi, with medical marijuana on the ballot.

Oregon, where cannabis has been legal since 2014, will vote on medical psilocybin — the active ingredient in psychedelic mushrooms. The state will also vote on decriminalizing possession of all drugs, in small amounts, in the name of public health and wellness.

The gulf between Congress and individual states remains strikingly large, though that's not exactly surprising. ♦

The original print version of this article was headlined "Green States"

Tags

Trending

Consider these public health fundamentals during the COVID-19 pandemic
The bleak, brutal Netflix film The Devil All the Time is richer and more ambitious than its mixed reviews suggest
Hillyard's Market Street Pizza is quickly becoming a neighborhood favorite for its casual vibe and classic recipes
What Rolling Stone's new 500 best albums list says about our shifting musical landscape
The lessons for how to avoid massive fires are there. Are we willing to change?
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of Election 2020 , Legalization

On the Street

On the Street

The normal laws of gravity haven't seemed to apply to Donald Trump, but science and reality may get the last word

By Robert Herold

The real Teflon Don.

Staring down the most significant election of our lifetimes, what do you do with all of this political anxiety?

By Jess Walter

Young people in action: Sarah Hegde, left, and Ivy Pete.

Congress will take a vote on descheduling marijuana this month

By Will Maupin

Cannabis comes to Congress.
More »

Latest in Green Zone

Enjoy autumn with these seasonal cannabis products

By Will Maupin

A perfect prelude to a trip to the pumpkin patch.

Edibles offer a healthier, if pricier, alternative to flower. Here's where to find the deals

By Will Maupin

Apex Cannabis offers a weekly special on edibles every Monday.

Congress will take a vote on descheduling marijuana this month

By Will Maupin

Cannabis comes to Congress.

Budget-friendly and ready to smoke, prerolls are one of the best ways to enjoy cannabis

By Will Maupin

Budget-friendly and ready to smoke, prerolls are one of the best ways to enjoy cannabis
More »

Readers also liked…

A new program pairs mental health specialists with police officers in hopes of directing people toward help — rather than jail

By Josh Kelety

Jae Dobbs with Officer Joe Dunsmoor.

Justice Department agrees to hand over Mueller evidence, Ferguson sues over Spokane River, and other headlines

By Josh Kelety

Attorney General William Barr at the “First Step Act Celebration” at the White House in Washington, April 1, 2019.

Sheriff's Office would likely face cuts without renewal of criminal justice tax, officials say

By Josh Kelety

Sheriff's Office would likely face cuts without renewal of criminal justice tax, officials say

With TV show COPS getting scrutinized, the Spokane County Sheriff's Office's relationship with the program raises questions

By Josh Kelety

Spokane County Sheriff's Deputy Andrew Hairston was featured on COPS.
More Green Zone »
All News »

Things To Do

Colville Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch

Colville Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch @ Colville Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch

Through Oct. 31, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

Will Maupin

More

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • October 1- 7, 2020

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2020 Inlander
Powered By Foundation