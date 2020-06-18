As coronavirus ravaged the prom and wedding seasons, florists found they had to adapt to survive

By

click to enlarge The pandemic hit flower shops at a time when they would normally be slammed with business for prom and graduation celebrations.
The pandemic hit flower shops at a time when they would normally be slammed with business for prom and graduation celebrations.

Spring is a season full of celebrations. Prom, graduation and weddings all mark the start to summer, and flowers play a huge role in making these ceremonies and parties memorable.

With the pandemic causing in-person events for spring to be canceled, local florists had to adjust to running a business without depending on the income from graduations and weddings. Luckily, curbside pickup and delivery options have made many florists able to adapt along the way.

Rose and Blossom, run by Terri O'Connor for the last 28 years, recently moved to a new location in the Spokane Valley. She says in a typical wedding season Rose and Blossom would cater to 250 or more weddings. The pandemic has pushed all the late-spring weddings until at least September or October, and this definitely put a dent in typical flower sales.

"I'm not putting too many eggs in my basket for this year," O'Connor says, but she also acknowledges how their everyday floral designs will be an important component in pulling them through this season. One of the best ways for customers to support local florists, O'Connor says, is to spread the word about businesses you like, including by writing reviews online.

Related
Co-owner Mary Clemson (left) rings up customer Laurie Brown at Warrior Liquor.

Local distilleries are relying on curbside bottle sales - and small batches of hand sanitizer - to stay afloat: Drink Local

North Spokane floral and gift shop Ritters has also been offering curbside pickup and delivery. Kirsten Wyman, the head of Ritters' social media accounts, has been working hard to promote every plant the company receives and show a deeper look into the plant company's daily orders. They also worked to get more creative with their online sales. With sales dipping dramatically this spring for fresh-cut flowers, Ritters decided to close its fresh-cut flower shop for good; however, it kept open all other aspects of its business. "It wasn't an easy decision by any means, but it's a perishable item," says Denice Thompson, the company's manager. The pandemic has ultimately brought unpredictability to the forefront of many businesses and, Thompson says, "the unknown is the scariest part."

Florists in Coeur d'Alene faced a change of pace this spring season, too. Katrina Jaeger, manager of Hansen's Florist and Gifts, says despite the cancellation of graduations and proms, the family-owned shop has seen an overwhelming amount of positivity and support from customers. As the company made porch drops part of its delivery service,  Jaeger points out how the world needed flowers to make people happy, especially at a time like this. Despite struggling to get flowers in on time and kept fresh, this flower shop has seen positives from the pandemic along with the challenges. ♦

The original print version of this article was headlined "Brightening the Pandemic"

Tags

Related Articles

Trending

The region's jewelers missed out on a spring of sales, but they used creative means tokeep their businesses going during the shutdown
Spokane's new Chomper Cricket Farm wants to take the "ick" factor out of eating insects
Music therapist Sandi Curtis on how pop music can empower survivors of abuse
Spike Lee's war epic Da 5 Bloods is a bold, eccentric descent into the depths of American brutality
Why thousands are calling on the Spokane County Sheriff to cancel "warrior-style" training for law enforcement officers
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Local game, comic and hobby shops innovate and move online to reach customers

By Chey Scott

Ace Geiger, 12, and his father, Thomas, browse at the Comic Book Shop on Saturday.

Retail fashion responds warily as reopening comes slowly

By Carrie Scozzaro

Suzy Gage, owner of Echo Boutique.

The region's jewelers missed out on a spring of sales, but they used creative means tokeep their businesses going during the shutdown

By Dan Nailen

Austin's Fine Jewelry's Rita Everstine hands a ring to customer Matt Kaiser and his son Josiah (right).

Spokane's record stores are back up to speed, albeit with extra precautions in place

By Nathan Weinbender

Local record stores have found new ways to service customers.
More »

Latest in Arts & Culture

How writers of cop TV shows like S.W.A.T. are wrestling with the genre's influence on real police officers

By Daniel Walters

Are shows like S.W.A.T. thoughtful entertainment or mere "copaganda"?

Redefining Beauty: How quarantine has made me reconsider beauty routines and my own self-confidence

By Chey Scott

Redefining Beauty: How quarantine has made me reconsider beauty routines and my own self-confidence

A Spokane shout-out, Bob Dylan's new record, and more you need to know

A Spokane shout-out, Bob Dylan's new record, and more you need to know

A reader-submitted photo essay documenting the hidden beauties of our region that don't typically make the pages of the Inlander

By Derek Harrison

Palouse Falls State Park
More »

Readers also liked…

A Pride Parade organizer reflects on the event's origins and where it's going after two decades in the Spokane spotlight

By Josh Kelety

Spokane's Pride march started relatively small, in 1992.

In a market awash in cheap footwear, Frank's Boots and Saad's Shoe Repair hope to remind the public not to give up on their shoes

By Josh Kelety

In a market awash in cheap footwear, Frank's Boots and Saad's Shoe Repair hope to remind the public not to give up on their shoes

Fixer Uppers: In our throwaway culture, these local fixers keep things running

By Josh Kelety

Fixer Uppers: In our throwaway culture, these local fixers keep things running

Nikon doesn't want people to be able to fix their cameras on their own. But the one-man Camera Care gets it done anyway

By Josh Kelety

Ron Sinnott, the 65-year-old owner of Camera Care says, "Cameras are like three or four computers all sewn together."
More Arts & Culture »
All Culture »

Things To Do

Etsuko Ichikawa: Broken Poems of Fireflies

Etsuko Ichikawa: Broken Poems of Fireflies @ Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art WSU

Through March 20, 2021

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

Lizzie Oswalt

More

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • June 18-24, 2020

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2020 Inlander
Website powered by Foundation