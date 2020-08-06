As pop’s premier auteur, Beyonce turns Black Is King into a gorgeous platform for up-and-coming artists

By

click to enlarge Black is King - TRAVIS MATTHEWS PHOTO
Travis Matthews photo
Black is King
Beyonce is not your typical pop star, and so it stands to reason that Black Is King is not your typical pop star vanity project. In fact, her new visual album is, like last year’s extraordinary concert film Homecoming, a genuinely collaborative piece, a platform for dozens of directors, cinematographers, dancers, choreographers, costume designers and actors who are mostly unknown to us. But Queen Bey is at the center of it all, the proud creator of this vibrant, unabashed celebration of Blackness.

The film’s origins might lead you to think this is some sort of commercial sellout. It’s a companion piece to last year’s mixtape The Lion King: The Gift, itself an extension of the hugely successful remake of The Lion King for which Beyonce provided her voice. And it’s streaming on Disney+, the first of several planned projects between Bey and the world’s foremost entertainment conglomerate, with snippets of dialogue from the new Lion King incorporated into the music (which, frankly, should have been cut out entirely).

It does tell a story — in broad, impressionistic strokes — that recalls King Simba’s rise to power, with biblical parallels thrown in (the boy king, like baby Moses, is placed in a basket and rushed down a river). Beyonce even positions herself as the Mother Mary of the piece: Not only are her own children front and center, but she strikes plenty of beatific poses throughout.


But for all its associations to a mediocre Disney cash-in, Black Is King turns out to be one of the most gorgeous music videos ever made, a regal 85-minute procession of one stunning, arresting image after another. From a filmmaking perspective, Black Is King tips its hat to the breathy mysticism of Terrence Malick, and the way it refracts sacred imagery through a slightly surrealist lens has a hint of Alejandro Jodorowsky to it. I’m also reminded of Charles Burnett and Barry Jenkins and Julie Dash, filmmakers who so lovingly photograph Black faces in settings both otherworldly and mundane, and films like Black Orpheus and Mother of George, which revel in the vibrant colors of Africa.

Musically, Black Is King isn’t as bracing as Beyonce’s 2013 self-titled LP, or as nakedly honest and stylistically unexpected as 2016’s Lemonade. But it’s another compelling entry in Beyonce’s campaign to be the ultimate auteur of contemporary pop music: She’s in complete control of every element here, confidently so, and the texture and warmth she brings to this project suggests it should stay that way.

Tags

Trending

Triggered: How America's social unrest and weakened institutions have incited vigilantes
Spokane comedian Deece Casillas tries to work past COVID to help people laugh
A trio of recent streaming releases helps usher in a new thriller subgenre: Airbnb horror
Arbor Crest Wine Cellars debuts a new menu created via a collaboration with chef Chad White
Remembering John Lewis, My Hero
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

A trio of recent streaming releases helps usher in a new thriller subgenre: Airbnb horror

By Nathan Weinbender

The Rental

15 overlooked films on the new NBC streaming service Peacock

By Nathan Weinbender

15 overlooked films on the new NBC streaming service Peacock

My first time... experiencing Hamilton

By Nathan Weinbender

Pro tip: Turn on the subtitles to catch all the rapid-fire lyrics as you watch Hamilton.

Tom Hanks’ war story Greyhound is more concerned with logistics than character

By Nathan Weinbender

Tom Hanks’ war story Greyhound is more concerned with logistics than character
More »

Latest in Music News

Folklore marks Taylor Swift’s transition from memoirist to pop-song storyteller

By Nathan Weinbender

Folklore marks Taylor Swift’s transition from memoirist to pop-song storyteller

The makeup's gone, but the hair's still there: Dee Snider keeps rocking well past his Twisted Sister years

By Dan Nailen

Dee Snider is releasing a live album on Friday, along with a concert film.

Musicians from hard-touring bands Drive-by Truckers, Supersuckers, Hell's Belles talk about the scary times for themselves and the music industry

By Dan Nailen

Patterson Hood of Drive-By Truckers

As AC/DC's Back in Black turns 40, the Drive-By Truckers' Patterson Hood, Twisted Sister's Dee Snider and more reflect on the album's legacy

By Dan Nailen

FROM LEFT: Drive-By Truckers' Patterson Hood, Dee Snider, Supersuckers' Eddie Spaghetti, Hell's Belles' Adrian Connor.
More »

Readers also liked…

Coeur d'Alene songwriter Gabriella Rose's debut EP brings a retro approach to her own experiences

By Howard Hardee

Gabriella Rose's debut record takes inspiration from Joni Mitchell, Joan Baez and even Wes Anderson.
More Music News »
All Music »

Trending in the Alternative Press

Things To Do

Girls Rock Lab

Girls Rock Lab @ Spark Central

Through Aug. 7, 10-11 a.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

Nathan Weinbender

Nathan Weinbender is the Inlander's Music & Film editor. He is also a film critic for Spokane Public Radio, where he has co-hosted the weekly film review show Movies 101 since 2011.
More

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • August 6-12, 2020

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2020 Inlander
Powered By Foundation