As the online rumor mob churns out theories and lobs accusations over the Moscow murders, others say the amateur sleuthing is harmful and illegal

By

click to enlarge As the online rumor mob churns out theories and lobs accusations over the Moscow murders, others say the amateur sleuthing is harmful and illegal
This Reddit forum has more 70,000 members.

It's been a month since four University of Idaho students — Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin — were found dead, stabbed in their beds by an unknown assailant.

Investigators have yet to publicly identify a suspect or motive. On social media, people have rushed to fill the information vacuum.

On platforms like Reddit, Facebook and TikTok, tens of thousands of people have congregated to share theories and analyze satellite photos, apartment floor plans, news reports, and the social media history of people close to the victims.

In some cases, social media users are posting the full names, addresses and phone numbers of people they think are suspects in the killings. The family members and employers of the accused have also been named.

In a press release last Friday, police said investigators are "aware of the large amount of rumors and misinformation being shared as well as harassing and threatening behavior towards potentially involved parties."

Robbie Johnson, spokesperson for the Moscow Police Department, says she can't go into specifics about what the harassment and threats have looked like. But in general?

"It's bad. It's hurting people," Johnson says.

One Moscow resident who lives near the victims was targeted by online sleuths because he looked nervous during a national television news interview. He created a Reddit account and pleaded with members of the "R/MoscowMurders" forum to stop harassing him.

"You all need to stop blaming me for something [I] had nothing to do with," he wrote in a lengthy post. "Yes I am an incredibly awkward person but that does not mean I have killed or attempted to kill anybody."

The amateur online sleuths, the neighbor said, need to log off and "touch some grass."

Others identified by the internet sleuth mob have gone silent, setting their social media accounts to private.

Not every member of these online communities is responsible for the misinformation and harassment. There are lots of posts condemning that behavior, and Johnson says she was glad to see the department's Friday news release being shared in those communities, but she says it's hard to measure whether the flood of online misinformation has increased or decreased since the students' bodies were found.

Melissa Luck, news director at Spokane's ABC affiliate, KXLY-TV, thinks the rumors have only accelerated. Her newsroom has been flooded with messages from people speculating about the crime.

The last time a local crime got this much national attention was probably in 2005, Luck says, when serial killer Joseph Edward Duncan III murdered members of a Coeur d'Alene family. But that was before social media supercharged everything and created the "perfect storm," Luck says.

Trending

Luck worries about the noise drowning out any credible tips investigators might receive. She scoffs at the internet sleuths who didn't know Moscow existed a few weeks ago who are now driving through the town on Google Street View, hunting for clues.

"There has to be something more productive you can do," Luck says.

In a news statement, Moscow police warned that anyone engaging in threats or harassment, online or in person, could be "subjecting themselves to criminal charges."

But with rumors and threats flooding in from so many different platforms and communities, "it's really hard to trace back where it originated from," Johnson says. She adds that many of the accounts are also anonymous.

Even if people don't face criminal charges for harassment, they could still be risking a civil lawsuit for defamation.

Defamation cases can be complicated, says Cory Carone, an Idaho lawyer. He's currently representing a North Idaho drag performer who is suing for defamation after being falsely accused online of flashing minors during a Pride in the Park event this summer. (It's a long story.)

To qualify as defamation, a statement generally needs to be false, published to an audience and cause harm to a person's reputation, Carone says. The statement also needs to be an assertion of fact — not opinion, speculation or theory. Many of the online detectives seem to be toeing that line, but not necessarily crossing it.

Regardless, last month on Instagram Goncalves' sister, Aubrie, had a message for the online gumshoes: "To the people spreading completely false and irrational rumors — you need to stop." ♦

The original print version of this article was headlined "Log Off and Touch Grass"

Tags

Speaking of...

Playwright and Moscow native Samuel D. Hunter discusses turning his play The Whale into a Darren Aronofsky movie starring Brendan Fraser

By Seth Sommerfeld

Playwright and Moscow native Samuel D. Hunter discusses turning his play The Whale into a Darren Aronofsky movie starring Brendan Fraser

Lessons learned in Moscow as the international media dropped in

By Tara Roberts

Lessons learned in Moscow as the international media dropped in

With The Whale, Brendan Fraser and director Darren Aronofsky attempt to harpoon grief, faith and wasted lives in small-town Moscow, Idaho

By Seth Sommerfeld

With The Whale, Brendan Fraser and director Darren Aronofsky attempt to harpoon grief, faith and wasted lives in small-town Moscow, Idaho

Debunking bogus claims about coronavirus on social media can take just 30 seconds, according to this WSU method

By Quinn Welsch

Debunking bogus claims about coronavirus on social media can take just 30 seconds, according to this WSU method
More »

Latest in Local News

Longtime Spokane Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich calls himself a "true cowboy." As he rides into the sunset after 16 years in the position, he's bruised, haunted and still ready to fight — even if it's just one man against all.

By Daniel Walters and Nate Sanford

Longtime Spokane Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich calls himself a "true cowboy." As he rides into the sunset after 16 years in the position, he's bruised, haunted and still ready to fight — even if it's just one man against all.

The far right is winning in North Idaho and stoking havoc at the local community college, with a little help from an alt-right filmmaker

By Daniel Walters

The far right is winning in North Idaho and stoking havoc at the local community college, with a little help from an alt-right filmmaker

Sandpoint City Council OKs a goose hunt at City Beach to tackle all that poop

By Samantha Wohlfeil

Sandpoint City Council OKs a goose hunt at City Beach to tackle all that poop

Local GOP swings back to the right. Plus, Spokane voters lose at the state Supreme Court, and Camp Hope will stand through Christmas

Local GOP swings back to the right. Plus, Spokane voters lose at the state Supreme Court, and Camp Hope will stand through Christmas
More »

Readers also liked…

Black Spokane twins say they were humiliated by middle school lesson asking them to clean cotton

By Wilson Criscione

Black Spokane twins say they were humiliated by middle school lesson asking them to clean cotton

Spokane students demand gun reform; plus, Spokane wrestles with dwindling water resources, and Airway Heights seeks City Council applicants

Spokane students demand gun reform; plus, Spokane wrestles with dwindling water resources, and Airway Heights seeks City Council applicants
More Local News
All News

Things To Do

BrrrZAAR

BrrrZAAR @ River Park Square

Sat., Dec. 17, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

Nate.Sanford

Nate Sanford

Nate Sanford is a staff writer for the Inlander covering a variety of news topics. He joined the paper in 2022 after graduating from Western Washington University. You can reach him at 509.325.0634 ext. 282 or nates@inlander.com
Read More about Nate Sanford

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • December 15-21, 2022

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2022 Inlander
Powered By Foundation